Wacky Weekend, Dallas Braden Our Wacky/Wonderful Guest

We've got a real treat for you today. Our guest, Dallas Braden, kept us entertained and also made us cry. He gave us great perspective on how Athletics fans are feeling right now. Plus he revisited his days working with Tim at ESPN including the very last game he broadcasted with the company that may or may not have led to him no longer working there. The first weekend of the season was unbelievable, and that's not hyperbole. There were SO many things that happened for the very first time in baseball history that it was hard for Tim to get it all out in this episode. Quirkjians are back with some funny things we bet you didn't notice. Tim comes up with a Team Tim to flatter our guest. And finally, a Phil Nierko story on this date that will make you love the game even more.