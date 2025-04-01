Powered by RND
Is This A Great Game, Or What?
Is This A Great Game, Or What?

Tim Kurkjian, Jeff Kurkjian
Hall of Fame Baseball Writer Tim Kurkjian is joined by his son, Jeff, as they chat all things baseball. Each week you will hear from one of the sport's most sto...
SportsBaseballComedyComedy Interviews

Available Episodes

  • Wacky Weekend, Dallas Braden Our Wacky/Wonderful Guest
    We've got a real treat for you today. Our guest, Dallas Braden, kept us entertained and also made us cry. He gave us great perspective on how Athletics fans are feeling right now. Plus he revisited his days working with Tim at ESPN including the very last game he broadcasted with the company that may or may not have led to him no longer working there. The first weekend of the season was unbelievable, and that's not hyperbole. There were SO many things that happened for the very first time in baseball history that it was hard for Tim to get it all out in this episode. Quirkjians are back with some funny things we bet you didn't notice. Tim comes up with a Team Tim to flatter our guest. And finally, a Phil Nierko story on this date that will make you love the game even more.  Visit GreatGameOrWhat.com to contact the show with your questions, quips and insights. Joy Pop Productions LLC
    1:09:56
  • Say Hey, Opening Day
    Welcome to the first Friday episode of the REGULAR season and boy are we glad to be here with you. Tim Kurkjian, the Hall of Fame baseball writer, with his son, Jeff, have immediate reactions to the first games on Opening Day. The best part? These stats and fun facts you aren't getting anywhere else. One player continues an insane Opening Day streak. A New York Yankee FIRST that has never happened on Opening Day for the storied franchise. And, a pitching line that will scratch your head. We also continue "From Ozzie To Orel" with numbers three and four. Plus, Tim gives us the greatest Cincinnati Reds player of all time!  Visit GreatGameOrWhat.com to contact the show with your questions, quips and insights. Joy Pop Productions LLC
    33:36
  • Adam (Dunn) and (Opening Day) Eve
    Join Tim Kurkjian and his son Jeff for an exciting take on baseball in 2025. Each week, this father-son podcast will talk baseball in a way you just aren't hearing on other shows. With laughter, light and love, this podcast is certain to be a baseball fan favorite. Opening Day 2025 is upon us so we are joined by Adam Dunn who shares an incredible Opening Day record. Also, Tim breaks down some incredible stories from Opening Day's past. Jeff breaks down new stadium food additions for the season. Adam Dunn makes us laugh with hilarious memories from his Opening Day's and from his long tenured career. Don't miss when he calls out Jeff Francoeur, former guest on the show, for something they would do as opponents! Visit GreatGameOrWhat.com to contact the show with your questions, quips and insights. Joy Pop Productions LLC
    1:13:50
  • Where March Madness Meets MLB
    Welcome to our first official FRIDAY episode of "Is This A Great Game, Or What?" We recap (briefly) the Tokyo Series. We dive straight into March Madness with Team Tim March Madness Edition, this one was real creative. A Kurkjian Quandary about Japan vs. Major League Baseball will have your head scratching. Ozzie To Orel begins as Tim Kurkjian outlines the greatest player to wear number one and number two of all time. There might be some debate on #2. Finally, we introduce a new segment that we want YOU to be a part of. If you love this game, tell us why in a 15-30 second voice memo and end with "My name is _______, and I am a Seamhead!" Email your entry to [email protected] Visit GreatGameOrWhat.com to contact the show with your questions, quips and insights. Joy Pop Productions LLC
    35:32
  • Opening Day: Shohei, Yoshi, Shota, Roki & Eduardo
    We are joined by Eduardo Perez, per tradition, for our first regular season episode of the 2025 season. He played in Japan during his career and has such an interesting perspective during his time there. He also tells us about wanting to pluck something off of President Barack Obama, the time his mom yelled at him during a game and the impact Pete Rose had on his career. We recorded this episode on St. Patrick's Day, so Tim came up with his Team Tim of St. Patrick's Day players. Jeff explains to his dad what Grillz are (this is a tough convo). And finally, we celebrate being TWO episodes a week. Visit GreatGameOrWhat.com to contact the show with your questions, quips and insights. Joy Pop Productions LLC
    --------  
    1:10:13

About Is This A Great Game, Or What?

Hall of Fame Baseball Writer Tim Kurkjian is joined by his son, Jeff, as they chat all things baseball. Each week you will hear from one of the sport's most storied experts on the history of the game and how it pertains to today. Plus, every week they will be joined by a guest. Without a question, there will be plenty of father-son prodding throughout the show!
