The Draymond Green Show - Lakers/Warriors Game 1
Draymond Green discusses the Golden State Warriors game 1 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers including Steph Curry's performance, Jordan Poole's shot at the end, LeBron James playing a different style, Anthony Davis dominating on both ends of the court, and more. Then he discusses the New York Knicks evening up the series against the Miami Heat behind Jalen Brunson, the Boston Celtics losing to the Philadelphia 76ers without Joel Embiid, and the Denver Nuggets going up 2-0 on Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.
5/3/2023
23:01
The Draymond Green Show - Game 7 Reaction, Steph Curry's 50
Draymond Green discusses the Golden State Warriors beating the Sacramento Kings in Game 7 behind 50 points from Steph Curry. Next he previews the upcoming series against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Then Dray discusses Jimmy Butler leading the Heat to a win over the Knicks, Jamal Murray leading the Nuggets to a win over the Suns, and the 76ers-Celtics series with Joel Embiid's injury.
5/1/2023
29:12
The Draymond Green Show - Himmy Butler + Warriors Game 5 Reaction
Draymond Green discusses Jimmy Butler leading the Heat to a victory over the Bucks and how the Warriors got a huge game 5 win against the Kings.
4/27/2023
23:04
The Draymond Green Show - Game 4 Reaction
On his podcast after game 4, Draymond Green discusses the Golden State Warriors 126-125 win over the Sacramento Kings including the decision for him to come off the bench, great performances by Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney, De'Aaron Fox, Steph's timeout mistake at the end of the game, and Harrison Barnes's near-game winner. Then he discusses the other playoff series including Devin Booker and the Suns over the Clippers without Kawhi Leonard, the Knicks taking a 3-1 lead over the Cavaliers, Joel Embiid's injury for the 76ers, and more.
4/24/2023
29:52
The Draymond Green Show - Dray's Suspension + Game 3 Reaction
Draymond Green discusses his surprising suspension from Game 3 by the NBA and the Golden State Warriors big victory over the Sacramento Kings including Steph Curry's performance, Kevon Looney's rebounding, Klay Thompson's patience, and more. Then he addresses the flagrant and technical fouls called in the 76ers / Nets game on Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Nic Claxton. Finally he gives his thoughts on the Suns / Clippers matchup including how LeBron James and the Lakers "screwed" Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers.
