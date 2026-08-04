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334 episodes
- Draymond kicks off the show by discussing his decision to return to the Warriors along with the Warriors also re-signing Gary Payton II. Then he goes around the association and reacts to Kevin Durant's comments on the Sixers, Josh Hart's comments on an old video of Draymond reacting to Jalen Brunson's contract, getting dunked on at the Dunkman league, his WNBA award predictions, re-drafts the 2012 NBA Draft lottery, and more.
Are the Pacers Sleepers? Rick Carlisle on Indiana, Coaching Luka Dončić & Playing With Larry Bird07/31/2026 | 1h 20 mins.Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle joins Draymond to discuss his journey and evolution in coaching as he heads into his 25th year as an NBA Head Coach, dive deep into what it was like coaching stars like Dirk, Luka, Jalen Brunson, Jason Kidd, and Tyrese Hailburton, convincing Steve Kerr to take the Warriors job over the Knicks, playing alongside Larry Bird and Danny Ainge with the Celtics, becoming a scratch golfer and pilot in his free time!
Draymond Gives Free Agency Update & Reacts To LeBron Heat Drama & Steph Curry HOF Exhibit07/24/2026 | 19 mins.Draymond kicks off the show by discussing the latest in his free agency. Then he goes around the association and reacts the Heat's LeBron live stream controversy, Steph's Hall of Fame exhibit, and the top rookies heading into the season.
- Draymond kicks off the show by discussing his experience at Fanatics Fest, his viral comments about becoming PJ Tucker, and going to the World Cup Final on Sunday. Then he goes around the association and reacts to the Thunder trading Lu Dort to the Hawks, the Warriors winning the NBA Summer League Championship, Adam Silver's comments on LeBron's decision, Gary Trent's contract being investigated, and Shaq's new Dunkman League.
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About The Draymond Green Show
Four-time NBA champion, Golden State Warrior Draymond Green is back on the mic!On the Draymond Green Show you’ll get raw reactions, in-depth game analysis, behind-the-scenes stories, and cultural opinions from one of basketball’s most outspoken voices. You’ll also hear candid conversations with teammates, rivals, and culture-shapers across sports, entertainment, and business. No topic is off limits.Whether you love him or love to hate him, you’re getting the truth — not the takes.New episodes twice a week. Listen wherever you get your podcasts.Podcast website
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