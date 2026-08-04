Draymond kicks off the show by discussing his decision to return to the Warriors along with the Warriors also re-signing Gary Payton II. Then he goes around the association and reacts to Kevin Durant's comments on the Sixers, Josh Hart's comments on an old video of Draymond reacting to Jalen Brunson's contract, getting dunked on at the Dunkman league, his WNBA award predictions, re-drafts the 2012 NBA Draft lottery, and more.