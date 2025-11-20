The Loop Ep. 1: The Five Rules of Drama Club

In the first episode of Ear Hustle's all-new, all-New-York series, Nigel and Earlonne head to Brooklyn to hang out with incarcerated kids and staff at the Crossroads Juvenile Center. For Earlonne, it's a trip down memory lane. For Nigel, it's a crash course in interviewing teenagers. For listeners, it's a window into the world of incarcerated young people and an innovative program called Drama Club. This is the first episode of "The Loop," Ear Hustle's six-part series about kids in New York City who are caught up, one way or another, in the criminal justice system. Ear Hustle would like to thank: Joanne Smith-Darden, Associate Professor, School of Social Work, Ruth T. Koehler Endowed Professor in Children's Services, Michigan State University and Co-Director, SPARK Lab; Heather McCauley, Associate Professor, School of Social Work, Michigan State University and Co-Director, SPARK Lab; and Adam Brown, Associate Professor, Silberman School of Social Work at Hunter College, City University of New York, for their tremendous support of this project. Big thanks, too, to the Drama Club team — including Josie Whittlesey, Cesar Rosado, Tiffany "Tiny" Cruz, Abby Pierce, Sophie Jones, and Ashley Adams. You can find out more about their work here. And thanks to Nancy Ginsberg, Aylese Kanze, and Commissioner Danhauser at New York City's Administration for Children's Services for saying "yes" to this project. As always, thanks to Warden Andes and Lt. Berry at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center; Acting Warden Parker, Associate Warden Lewis, and Lt. Newborg at the California Institution for Women; and Warden De La Cruz and Lt. Williams at the Central California Women's Facility for their support of our work.