The Loop
The Loop

Ear Hustle & Radiotopia
Society & Culture
The Loop
  The Loop Ep. 4: Where's the Conflict?
    Boys at Crossroads outnumber girls 10 to one, but if you ask staff about who's harder to work with, it's the girls, hands down. To find out for ourselves and learn more about life on the girls' hall, we follow two sisters who have cycled in and out of New York's juvenile justice system. This is the fourth episode of "The Loop," Ear Hustle's six-part series about kids in New York City who are caught up, one way or another, in the criminal justice system. 
    46:51
  The Loop Episode 3: No Violence
    At Crossroads, just three little letters — SMD — can spark some very big drama. This episode is all about conflict: watching it, responding to it, and getting it started. Keys fly, milk is thrown, and insults are hurled, while adults and kids figure out how to deal with it and keep the peace. This is the third episode of "The Loop," Ear Hustle's six-part series about kids in New York City who are caught up, one way or another, in the criminal justice system. 
    46:56
  The Loop Ep. 2: Who What Where
    Nigel and Earlonne get a peek inside one of Crossroad's residential halls, and hear from kids and staff about what it's like to live and work here. Along the way, they cause some drama of their own. This is the second episode of "The Loop," Ear Hustle's six-part series about kids in New York City who are caught up, one way or another, in the criminal justice system. 
    48:41
  The Loop Ep. 1: The Five Rules of Drama Club
    In the first episode of Ear Hustle's all-new, all-New-York series, Nigel and Earlonne head to Brooklyn to hang out with incarcerated kids and staff at the Crossroads Juvenile Center. For Earlonne, it's a trip down memory lane. For Nigel, it's a crash course in interviewing teenagers. For listeners, it's a window into the world of incarcerated young people and an innovative program called Drama Club. This is the first episode of "The Loop," Ear Hustle's six-part series about kids in New York City who are caught up, one way or another, in the criminal justice system. 
    1:02:18
  Starting Next Week: The Loop
    Next week we're dropping the first episode of our six-part series about kids who are involved, one way or another, in New York City's criminal justice system, and an innovative program that's teaching them the skills of theatrical improv. We're calling it "The Loop." Here's a sneak peek. You can find the series, starting October 8, wherever you listen to Ear Hustle. 
    2:40

About The Loop

In this all-New York season, Ear Hustle embeds with two innovative programs aimed at kids and young people caught up in the criminal justice system.In the first five episodes of the season, we bring listeners into the Crossroads Youth Detention Facility in Brooklyn, where a program called Drama Club teaches improvisational theater techniques as a way to build connection and conflict-resolution skills. Nigel and Earlonne spent a year at Crossroads, following a cohort of Drama Club participants and graduates.For the final episode of the season, we take the train uptown to the Children’s Museum of Manhattan. Twice a month, the museum closes its doors to the public, and opens them to a select group of parents and their children. Moms and dads, bussed over from Riker’s Island in chains, are uncuffed upon arrival at the museum. Wearing regular, non-prison clothes, they’re reunited with their kids for a rare, emotional, and often bittersweet visit outside prison walls.Join us this fall as Ear Hustle takes on its first project outside the world of adult incarceration, chronicling the lives of young people involved, one way or another, in New York’s criminal justice system as they navigate growing up, dreaming big, and trying to stay out of the loop.
Society & Culture

