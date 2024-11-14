Eckhart Tolle: Essential Teachings

In this episode, Eckhart talks further about freeing ourselves from the ego. He says while it served a powerful purpose for our spiritual growth, it’s now time to let it go. Eckhart explains one of the pitfalls of the ego is our emotional reactivity. He says challenges have the potential to pull us into anger and fear. When we react, we’re at the mercy of situations and other people; they affect us internally. But they don’t have to because Eckhart says it's an enormous discovery to finally realize difficulties don’t have to derail us. Things can still go wrong but we don’t have to react and instead practice presence. Suddenly we find we’re more conscious because he says as we grow in awareness our emotional reactivity recedes. Want more podcasts from OWN? Visit https://bit.ly/OWNPods You can also watch Oprah’s Super Soul, The Oprah Winfrey Show and more of your favorite OWN shows on your TV! Visit https://bit.ly/find_OWN
38:57
Sensing The Sacredness of The Universe
In this episode, Eckhart talks about the two different aspects of knowing: conceptual knowing and a deeper kind of intuitive knowing. He says indigenous cultures and people in the ancient world were deeply familiar with the idea that everything has a soul. They shared a profound empathy with nature and felt its aliveness. Eckhart says we have lost touch with this kind of knowing in current times. Through the overdevelopment of thinking, we have reduced the natural world to mental concepts. Today we think of evolution as a random process devoid of meaning. Eckhart says it's the price we've paid for the over-emphasis on science and technology. To illustrate his point, Eckhart recalls a tour through a magnificent forest.
37:27
Love The Is-Ness of The Present Moment, No Matter What
In this podcast, Eckhart says as we grow spiritually, we approach the challenges in our lives differently. We may encounter obstacles or difficult people, but he says we don't get discouraged. We should face the issue in front of us consciously because we've learned to accept the present moment with ease. The ego believes fighting against situations is real power, but the opposite is actually true. The ancient romans had a phrase: Amor Fati. Eckhart says it means to love what is. He explains true power comes when we love the Is-ness of the present moment, no matter what.
33:52
Taking Action as A Spiritual Practice
In this episode, Eckhart talks with an audience in Hawaii. He jokes that while many are reluctant to leave the island paradise, their task is to bring expanded consciousness to every area of their lives. Eckhart explains as awareness grows, we add a dimension of presence to everything we do. We may work the same job, but we do it in a different way. We become still and then take our insights into action. Eckhart says giving the fullest attention to our performance in the moment is critical. Then whatever task we perform has purpose whether it's creating a work of art or running a company we release excessive focus on the outcome. The Bhagavad Gita, an ancient Hindu text, referred to it as Karma Yoga because Karma means action. When we attend to our daily lives whatever action we take becomes part of our spiritual practice.
32:52
The Difficult People In Your Life Are A Catalyst For Change
In this episode, Eckhart explains once we accept that life is here to challenge us, we can let go of our resistance. When adversity shows up, including the difficult people in our lives, we can recognize them as a catalyst for change. Eckhart says no one can act beyond their level of consciousness. And when we expect others to be more aware than they are, it's a recipe for suffering. Eckhart admits we all will experience conflict in relationships with family, friends and colleagues. He reiterates that life is not here to make us happy, it's here to help us awaken. He says no one awakens in their comfort zone. So, when difficulties arise – surrender because it's the quickest path to peace and perhaps enlightenment!
Oprah Winfrey is delighted to introduce a new weekly podcast series from one of the great spiritual thinkers of our time: Eckhart Tolle. Eckhart’s wisdom will help you learn to quiet your mind, separate your ego from your true self and live a fully present life. Essential Teachings by Eckhart will provide a path to discover an enlightened state of consciousness. Oprah says Eckhart transformed her life and hopes these Essential Teachings will inspire you to seek your own higher purpose.