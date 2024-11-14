Eckhart Tolle: Essential Teachings

Taking Action as A Spiritual Practice

In this episode, Eckhart talks with an audience in Hawaii. He jokes that while many are reluctant to leave the island paradise, their task is to bring expanded consciousness to every area of their lives. Eckhart explains as awareness grows, we add a dimension of presence to everything we do. We may work the same job, but we do it in a different way. We become still and then take our insights into action. Eckhart says giving the fullest attention to our performance in the moment is critical. Then whatever task we perform has purpose whether it's creating a work of art or running a company we release excessive focus on the outcome. The Bhagavad Gita, an ancient Hindu text, referred to it as Karma Yoga because Karma means action. When we attend to our daily lives whatever action we take becomes part of our spiritual practice.