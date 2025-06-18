Powered by RND
Kyle Veit & Kyle Plunkett
  • Ep. 169 - Chad Johnson - Choosing the Right Fly Even When the Hatch isn't Obvious
    Fly fishing the White River is part science, part sorcery and no one unpacks that mystery better than Chad Johnson. In this episode, he breaks down the bug calendar, why hatches behave strangely, and what to throw when there’s no hatch at all. Whether you’re dialed in or just getting started, this episode is packed with seasonal tips, fly strategy, and river wisdom from one of the best in the business. > Join our Patreon aka "The Holler" < Support for this episode: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Vortex Optics⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ - Industry-defining scopes, rangefinders, and binoculars ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Moultrie Mobile⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ - The ONLY cell trail cameras with A.I. integration ⁠Diamond State Fly Co.⁠ - Cotter's premiere fly fishing shop ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Umarex Airguns⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ - The leader in Air Rifle technology ⁠Big Pete's Taxidermy⁠ - High-quality work returned in a reasonable time 00:00 – The three major White River hatches: midges, caddis, and sulfurs 06:00 – Caddis hatch chaos 14:00 – Caddis, Sulfurs, and Hopper season 22:00 – Why girdle bugs work—even without stoneflies 29:00 – Reading trout behavior: depth, lead flies, and water clarity What is The Ozark Podcast? In the Ozarks, people have always lived in rhythm with the natural world. Hunting, fishing, and living off the land, aren't just things we do, it's who we are. And though our lives are inextricably linked to the land we live on, we've never been more disconnected from it. So join us, as we travel across the region to bring you the voices of the Ozarks to deepen your connection with the land, sharpen your skills in the outdoors, and help you learn what it means to be an Ozarker. Our hosts are ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Kyle Veit⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Kyle Plunkett⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ - and our producer is ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Daniel Matthews⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Theme music: 'American Millionaire' by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠JD Clayton⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Catch up with us on Instagram and Facebook ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@theozarkpodcast⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ PLEASE reach out to us with any recommendations or inquiries: [email protected]
    42:46
  • Ep. 168 - The Old Ozarks - Moses Austin Finds Lashins and Lavins of Lead
    When you hear the name “Austin” - Texas might come to mind but its roots run deep in the rocky soil of Missouri’s lead belt. In this third episode of The Old Ozarks, historian Dr. Brooks Blevins unearths a forgotten chapter of Ozarks history: how the rise of lead mining in southeastern Missouri shaped early America, laid the groundwork for industrial expansion, and gave rise to one of Texas’s founding fathers. Summary: Meet Moses Austin: a Connecticut-born entrepreneur whose mining empire in Potosi, Missouri transformed the Ozarks into an industrial hub long before the Wild West was even wild. From the French and Spanish colonial roots of lead mining to the enslaved labor that powered it, Moses Austin's ambition (and eventual downfall) led his son, Stephen F. Austin, to fulfill a vision that would forever change American history. Whether you’re a fan of regional history, American industrialization, or Ozark folklore, this story-rich episode is a must-listen. What is The Old Ozarks? The Old Ozarks is your gateway to the forgotten history of the Ozarks. Hosted by renowned historian Dr. Brooks Blevins, the leading authority on the region’s history, this podcast explores the lives, legends, and landscapes that have shaped this unique region. Whether you’re a native Ozarker, a new resident, or a curious listener, join us as we share the stories that make the Ozarks special and connect us to our past.
    17:40
  • Ep. 167 - Chad Johnson - What Every Angler Should Know About White River Flows
    If you’ve ever fished the White River and left wondering what just happened, this episode is your cheat sheet. In this tactical deep-dive, master guide Chad Johnson joins us at Diamond State Fly Co. to explain the water flows, unit predictions, and on-the-water adjustments that separate casual anglers from the pros. Whether you’re fishing high water, low water, or somewhere in between, this episode will help you stop guessing and start catching (especially those trophy brown trouts). > Join our Patreon aka "The Holler" < Support for this episode: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Vortex Optics⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ - Industry-defining scopes, rangefinders, and binoculars ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Moultrie Mobile⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ - The ONLY cell trail cameras with A.I. integration Diamond State Fly Co. - Cotter's premiere fly fishing shop ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Umarex Airguns⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ - The leader in Air Rifle technology Big Pete's Taxidermy - High-quality work returned in a reasonable time 00:00 – Introduction: Diamond State Fly Co. 06:15 – Chad Johnson interview 16:00 – Low, mid, and high water tactics broken down 26:00 – Why brown trout are smart, spooky, and hard to catch 35:00 – Ideal CFS ranges for productive fishing What is The Ozark Podcast? In the Ozarks, people have always lived in rhythm with the natural world. Hunting, fishing, and living off the land, aren't just things we do, it's who we are. And though our lives are inextricably linked to the land we live on, we've never been more disconnected from it. So join us, as we travel across the region to bring you the voices of the Ozarks to deepen your connection with the land, sharpen your skills in the outdoors, and help you learn what it means to be an Ozarker. Our hosts are ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Kyle Veit⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Kyle Plunkett⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ - and our producer is ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Daniel Matthews⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Theme music: 'American Millionaire' by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠JD Clayton⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Catch up with us on Instagram and Facebook ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@theozarkpodcast⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ PLEASE reach out to us with any recommendations or inquiries: [email protected]
    41:50
  • Ep. 166 - The Check Station - We've Been Building Something Behind the Scenes...
    The Ozarks are changing—and so are we. In this Check Station episode, we open up about big changes, new shows, and the birth of a brand-new community called The Holler. From freezer venison stories to storm-pounded chickens, the conversation blends the real and the ridiculous as the hosts unpack where the podcast is headed, why connection matters, and how listeners can now get involved more than ever before. Support for this episode: ⁠⁠⁠⁠Vortex Optics⁠⁠⁠⁠ - Industry-defining scopes, rangefinders, and binoculars ⁠⁠⁠⁠Moultrie Mobile⁠⁠⁠⁠ - The ONLY cell trail cameras with A.I. integration ⁠⁠⁠⁠Umarex Airguns⁠⁠⁠⁠ - The leader in Air Rifle technology 00:00 – Introduction 11:00 – Introducing “The Holler” 26:30 – Reel reactions What is The Ozark Podcast? In the Ozarks, people have always lived in rhythm with the natural world. Hunting, fishing, and living off the land, aren't just things we do, it's who we are. And though our lives are inextricably linked to the land we live on, we've never been more disconnected from it. So join us, as we travel across the region to bring you the voices of the Ozarks to deepen your connection with the land, sharpen your skills in the outdoors, and help you learn what it means to be an Ozarker. Our hosts are ⁠⁠⁠⁠Kyle Veit⁠⁠⁠⁠ and ⁠⁠⁠⁠Kyle Plunkett⁠⁠⁠⁠ - and our producer is ⁠⁠⁠⁠Daniel Matthews⁠⁠⁠⁠ Theme music: 'American Millionaire' by ⁠⁠⁠⁠JD Clayton⁠⁠⁠⁠ Catch up with us on Instagram and Facebook ⁠⁠⁠⁠@theozarkpodcast⁠⁠⁠⁠ PLEASE reach out to us with any recommendations or inquiries: [email protected]
    50:18
  • Ep. 165 - The Old Ozarks - The Whomper-Jawed Ozarks
    In this second episode of The Old Ozarks, Dr. Brooks Blevins tackles one of the trickiest questions in regional history: where exactly is the Ozarks—and who gets to call themselves an Ozarker? It's a ride full of crooked roads, crooked terms, and crooked definitions. In true hill country fashion, nothing is ever quite straight… or simple. Summary: From “whomper-jawed” bookshelves to the karst-rich plateaus of Missouri and Arkansas, Dr. Blevins continues his weekly “long sweetening” by tracing both the physical and cultural boundaries of the Ozarks. Is it the steep hills, rocky soil, and spring-fed rivers that define the region? Or is it something more personal—ancestry, dialect, self-identification? This episode is a must-listen for anyone who’s ever wondered: “Am I in the Ozarks? And do I feel like it?” What is The Old Ozarks? The Old Ozarks is your gateway to the forgotten history of the Ozarks. Hosted by renowned historian Dr. Brooks Blevins, the leading authority on the region’s history, this podcast explores the lives, legends, and landscapes that have shaped this unique region. Whether you’re a native Ozarker, a new resident, or a curious listener, join us as we share the stories that make the Ozarks special and connect us to our past.
About The Ozark Podcast

In the Ozarks, people have always lived in rhythm with the natural world. Hunting, fishing, and living off the land, aren't just things we do, it's who we are. And though our lives are inextricably linked to the land we live on, we've never been more disconnected from it. So join us, as we travel across the region to bring you the voices of the Ozarks to deepen your connection with the land, sharpen your skills in the outdoors, and help you learn what it means to be an Ozarker. Our guests and the information they share are especially relevant to men and women in northern Arkansas, southern Missouri, eastern Oklahoma, and southeast Kansas.
