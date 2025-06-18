Ep. 165 - The Old Ozarks - The Whomper-Jawed Ozarks

In this second episode of The Old Ozarks, Dr. Brooks Blevins tackles one of the trickiest questions in regional history: where exactly is the Ozarks—and who gets to call themselves an Ozarker? It's a ride full of crooked roads, crooked terms, and crooked definitions. In true hill country fashion, nothing is ever quite straight… or simple. Summary: From “whomper-jawed” bookshelves to the karst-rich plateaus of Missouri and Arkansas, Dr. Blevins continues his weekly “long sweetening” by tracing both the physical and cultural boundaries of the Ozarks. Is it the steep hills, rocky soil, and spring-fed rivers that define the region? Or is it something more personal—ancestry, dialect, self-identification? This episode is a must-listen for anyone who’s ever wondered: “Am I in the Ozarks? And do I feel like it?” What is The Old Ozarks? The Old Ozarks is your gateway to the forgotten history of the Ozarks. Hosted by renowned historian Dr. Brooks Blevins, the leading authority on the region’s history, this podcast explores the lives, legends, and landscapes that have shaped this unique region. Whether you’re a native Ozarker, a new resident, or a curious listener, join us as we share the stories that make the Ozarks special and connect us to our past.