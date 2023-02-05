Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Lanterne Rouge Cycling Podcast in the App
Listen to Lanterne Rouge Cycling Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
Lanterne Rouge Cycling Podcast

Lanterne Rouge Cycling Podcast

Podcast Lanterne Rouge Cycling Podcast
Podcast Lanterne Rouge Cycling Podcast

Lanterne Rouge Cycling Podcast

Lanterne Rouge Media, SL
add
A cycling podcast hosted by Patrick Broe and Benji Naesen. From in-depth race analysis to guest interviews and important events in the world of professional cy... More
Sports
A cycling podcast hosted by Patrick Broe and Benji Naesen. From in-depth race analysis to guest interviews and important events in the world of professional cy... More

Available Episodes

5 of 595
  • Giro d'Italia Stage 4 2023
    In this episode Patrick Broe and Benji Naesen recap the fourth stage of Giro d'Italia 2023. Get yourself 15% off an annual GCN+ subscription by heading to https://gcn.eu/LR23 (selected territories apply). If you enjoy LRCP please support us by subscribing and leaving us a like and comment! You can also send us a tip here https://ko-fi.com/lanternerougecyclingpodcast 🤗 LRCP https://twitter.com/LanterneRougeCP https://anchor.fm/lanterne-rouge Lanterne Rouge https://www.youtube.com/c/LanterneRougeCycling https://www.instagram.com/the_lanterne_rouge_ https://www.twitter.com/LanterneRougeYT Benji Naesen https://www.youtube.com/c/BenjiNaesenTV https://www.instagram.com/benjinaesen https://www.twitter.com/BenjiNaesen
    5/9/2023
    42:24
  • Giro d'Italia Stage 3 2023
    In this episode Patrick Broe and Benji Naesen recap the third stage of Giro d'Italia 2023. Get yourself 15% off an annual GCN+ subscription by heading to https://gcn.eu/LR23 (selected territories apply). If you enjoy LRCP please support us by subscribing and leaving us a like and comment! You can also send us a tip here https://ko-fi.com/lanternerougecyclingpodcast 🤗 LRCP https://twitter.com/LanterneRougeCP https://anchor.fm/lanterne-rouge Lanterne Rouge https://www.youtube.com/c/LanterneRougeCycling https://www.instagram.com/the_lanterne_rouge_ https://www.twitter.com/LanterneRougeYT Benji Naesen https://www.youtube.com/c/BenjiNaesenTV https://www.instagram.com/benjinaesen https://www.twitter.com/BenjiNaesen
    5/8/2023
    31:43
  • Giro d'Italia Stage 2 & La Vuelta Femenina 2023
    In this episode Patrick Broe and Benji Naesen recap the 2nd stage of Giro d'Italia and the La Vuelta Femenina 2023. Timestamps: 00:00 Giro d'Italia 39:10 La Vuelta Femenina Get yourself 15% off an annual GCN+ subscription by heading to https://gcn.eu/LR23 (selected territories apply). If you enjoy LRCP please support us by subscribing and leaving us a like and comment! You can also send us a tip here https://ko-fi.com/lanternerougecyclingpodcast 🤗 LRCP https://twitter.com/LanterneRougeCP https://anchor.fm/lanterne-rouge Lanterne Rouge https://www.youtube.com/c/LanterneRougeCycling https://www.instagram.com/the_lanterne_rouge_ https://www.twitter.com/LanterneRougeYT Benji Naesen https://www.youtube.com/c/BenjiNaesenTV https://www.instagram.com/benjinaesen https://www.twitter.com/BenjiNaesen
    5/7/2023
    1:09:42
  • Giro d'Italia Stage 1 2023
    In this episode Patrick Broe and Benji Naesen recap the first stage of the Giro d'Italia. Get yourself 15% off an annual GCN+ subscription by heading to https://gcn.eu/LR23 (selected territories apply). If you enjoy LRCP please support us by subscribing and leaving us a like and comment! You can also send us a tip here https://ko-fi.com/lanternerougecyclingpodcast 🤗 LRCP https://twitter.com/LanterneRougeCP https://anchor.fm/lanterne-rouge Lanterne Rouge https://www.youtube.com/c/LanterneRougeCycling https://www.instagram.com/the_lanterne_rouge_ https://www.twitter.com/LanterneRougeYT Benji Naesen https://www.youtube.com/c/BenjiNaesenTV https://www.instagram.com/benjinaesen https://www.twitter.com/BenjiNaesen
    5/6/2023
    32:20
  • Giro d'Italia 2023 Preview
    In this episode Patrick Broe and Benji Naesen preview the first Grand Tour of 2023, the Giro d'Italia. Get yourself 15% off an annual GCN+ subscription by heading to https://gcn.eu/LR23 (selected territories apply). If you enjoy LRCP please support us by subscribing and leaving us a like and comment! You can also send us a tip here https://ko-fi.com/lanternerougecyclingpodcast 🤗 LRCP https://twitter.com/LanterneRougeCP https://anchor.fm/lanterne-rouge Lanterne Rouge https://www.youtube.com/c/LanterneRougeCycling https://www.instagram.com/the_lanterne_rouge_ https://www.twitter.com/LanterneRougeYT Benji Naesen https://www.youtube.com/c/BenjiNaesenTV https://www.instagram.com/benjinaesen https://www.twitter.com/BenjiNaesen
    5/2/2023
    1:48:38

More Sports podcasts

About Lanterne Rouge Cycling Podcast

A cycling podcast hosted by Patrick Broe and Benji Naesen. From in-depth race analysis to guest interviews and important events in the world of professional cycling, it will be discussed. The essential companion for long rides, indoor training and dreary work commutes filled to the brink with everything cycling.
Podcast website

Listen to Lanterne Rouge Cycling Podcast, Six Tackles With Gus and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Lanterne Rouge Cycling Podcast

Lanterne Rouge Cycling Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Lanterne Rouge Cycling Podcast: Podcasts in Family