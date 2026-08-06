In this episode Patrick and Benji recap the 6th stage of the 2026 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.



*Exclusive deals from our trusted partners* 👇



🚴‍♂️ Want to reach your goals with cycling’s smartest training app? Get a one month free trial of JOIN Cycling, no strings attached! 👉 https://join.cc/campaigns/lanternerouge



⚡ Fuel like the pros with Maurten, trusted by some of the fastest riders in the peloton. Get 15% off your order with code LRCPTour26 👉 https://www.maurten.com



☕ Become an LRCP Ko-fi member and join the Lanterne Rouge Discord 👉 https://ko-fi.com/lanternerougecyclingpodcast



*Meet the team* 👇



🇦🇺 Patrick Broe - Host: https://www.youtube.com/@LanterneRougeCycling & https://www.instagram.com/the_lanterne_rouge_/ & https://www.twitter.com/lanternerougeyt

🇧🇪 Benji Naesen - Host: https://www.youtube.com/@BenjiNaesenTV & https://www.instagram.com/benjinaesen/ & https://www.twitter.com/benjinaesen

🇳🇱 Luc Grefte - Producer: https://www.twitter.com/lucgrefte



Some links in this description may be affiliate links, meaning we earn a commission if you make a purchase through them. This helps support the podcast at no extra cost to you. Thanks for your support!

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.