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1201 episodes
- In this episode Patrick and Benji recap the 6th stage of the 2026 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.
*Exclusive deals from our trusted partners* 👇
🚴♂️ Want to reach your goals with cycling’s smartest training app? Get a one month free trial of JOIN Cycling, no strings attached! 👉 https://join.cc/campaigns/lanternerouge
⚡ Fuel like the pros with Maurten, trusted by some of the fastest riders in the peloton. Get 15% off your order with code LRCPTour26 👉 https://www.maurten.com
☕ Become an LRCP Ko-fi member and join the Lanterne Rouge Discord 👉 https://ko-fi.com/lanternerougecyclingpodcast
*Meet the team* 👇
🇦🇺 Patrick Broe - Host: https://www.youtube.com/@LanterneRougeCycling & https://www.instagram.com/the_lanterne_rouge_/ & https://www.twitter.com/lanternerougeyt
🇧🇪 Benji Naesen - Host: https://www.youtube.com/@BenjiNaesenTV & https://www.instagram.com/benjinaesen/ & https://www.twitter.com/benjinaesen
🇳🇱 Luc Grefte - Producer: https://www.twitter.com/lucgrefte
Some links in this description may be affiliate links, meaning we earn a commission if you make a purchase through them. This helps support the podcast at no extra cost to you. Thanks for your support!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this episode Patrick and Benji recap the 5th stage of the 2026 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.
*Exclusive deals from our trusted partners* 👇
🚴♂️ Want to reach your goals with cycling’s smartest training app? Get a one month free trial of JOIN Cycling, no strings attached! 👉 https://join.cc/campaigns/lanternerouge
⚡ Fuel like the pros with Maurten, trusted by some of the fastest riders in the peloton. Get 15% off your order with code LRCPTour26 👉 https://www.maurten.com
☕ Become an LRCP Ko-fi member and join the Lanterne Rouge Discord 👉 https://ko-fi.com/lanternerougecyclingpodcast
*Meet the team* 👇
🇦🇺 Patrick Broe - Host: https://www.youtube.com/@LanterneRougeCycling & https://www.instagram.com/the_lanterne_rouge_/ & https://www.twitter.com/lanternerougeyt
🇧🇪 Benji Naesen - Host: https://www.youtube.com/@BenjiNaesenTV & https://www.instagram.com/benjinaesen/ & https://www.twitter.com/benjinaesen
🇳🇱 Luc Grefte - Producer: https://www.twitter.com/lucgrefte
Some links in this description may be affiliate links, meaning we earn a commission if you make a purchase through them. This helps support the podcast at no extra cost to you. Thanks for your support!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this episode Patrick and Benji recap the 4th stage of the 2026 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.
*Exclusive deals from our trusted partners* 👇
⚡ Fuel like the pros with Maurten, trusted by some of the fastest riders in the peloton. Get 15% off your order with code LRCPTour26 👉 https://www.maurten.com
🚴♂️ Want to reach your goals with cycling’s smartest training app? Get a one month free trial of JOIN Cycling, no strings attached! 👉 https://join.cc/campaigns/lanternerouge
☕ Become an LRCP Ko-fi member and join the Lanterne Rouge Discord 👉 https://ko-fi.com/lanternerougecyclingpodcast
*Meet the team* 👇
🇦🇺 Patrick Broe - Host: https://www.youtube.com/@LanterneRougeCycling & https://www.instagram.com/the_lanterne_rouge_/ & https://www.twitter.com/lanternerougeyt
🇧🇪 Benji Naesen - Host: https://www.youtube.com/@BenjiNaesenTV & https://www.instagram.com/benjinaesen/ & https://www.twitter.com/benjinaesen
🇳🇱 Luc Grefte - Producer: https://www.twitter.com/lucgrefte
Some links in this description may be affiliate links, meaning we earn a commission if you make a purchase through them. This helps support the podcast at no extra cost to you. Thanks for your support!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this episode Patrick and Benji recap the 3rd stage of the 2026 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.
*Exclusive deals from our trusted partners* 👇
🚴♂️ Want to reach your goals with cycling’s smartest training app? Get a one month free trial of JOIN Cycling, no strings attached! 👉 https://join.cc/campaigns/lanternerouge
⚡ Fuel like the pros with Maurten, trusted by some of the fastest riders in the peloton. Get 15% off your order with code LRCPTour26 👉 https://www.maurten.com
☕ Become an LRCP Ko-fi member and join the Lanterne Rouge Discord 👉 https://ko-fi.com/lanternerougecyclingpodcast
*Meet the team* 👇
🇦🇺 Patrick Broe - Host: https://www.youtube.com/@LanterneRougeCycling & https://www.instagram.com/the_lanterne_rouge_/ & https://www.twitter.com/lanternerougeyt
🇧🇪 Benji Naesen - Host: https://www.youtube.com/@BenjiNaesenTV & https://www.instagram.com/benjinaesen/ & https://www.twitter.com/benjinaesen
🇳🇱 Luc Grefte - Producer: https://www.twitter.com/lucgrefte
Some links in this description may be affiliate links, meaning we earn a commission if you make a purchase through them. This helps support the podcast at no extra cost to you. Thanks for your support!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this episode Patrick and Benji recap the 2nd stage of the 2026 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.
*Exclusive deals from our trusted partners* 👇
🚴♂️ Want to reach your goals with cycling’s smartest training app? Get a one month free trial of JOIN Cycling, no strings attached! 👉 https://join.cc/campaigns/lanternerouge
⚡ Fuel like the pros with Maurten, trusted by some of the fastest riders in the peloton. Get 15% off your order with code LRCPTour26 👉 https://www.maurten.com
☕ Become an LRCP Ko-fi member and join the Lanterne Rouge Discord 👉 https://ko-fi.com/lanternerougecyclingpodcast
*Meet the team* 👇
🇦🇺 Patrick Broe - Host: https://www.youtube.com/@LanterneRougeCycling & https://www.instagram.com/the_lanterne_rouge_/ & https://www.twitter.com/lanternerougeyt
🇧🇪 Benji Naesen - Host: https://www.youtube.com/@BenjiNaesenTV & https://www.instagram.com/benjinaesen/ & https://www.twitter.com/benjinaesen
🇳🇱 Luc Grefte - Producer: https://www.twitter.com/lucgrefte
Some links in this description may be affiliate links, meaning we earn a commission if you make a purchase through them. This helps support the podcast at no extra cost to you. Thanks for your support!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Lanterne Rouge Cycling Podcast
A cycling podcast hosted by Patrick Broe and Benji Naesen. From in-depth race analysis to guest interviews and important events in the world of professional cycling, it will be discussed. The essential companion for long rides, indoor training and dreary work commutes filled to the brink with everything cycling. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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