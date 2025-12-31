True Victory 2025 Night 9 & 10 Reviews + First Dream 2026 Predictions | The Marigold Standard #77
12/30/2025 | 41 mins.
12/30/2025 | 41 mins.

Matt is solo on this episode because of the boys traveling to Japan! He reviews nights 9 and 10 of the True Victory tour before giving his and Rob's predictions for the big First Dream show!
Talk Joshi #29: Sendai Girls & TJPW 21st December Show Reviews!
12/27/2025 | 40 mins.
12/27/2025 | 40 mins.

Matt is flying solo right before he flies over to Japan for Dream Queendom, Wrestle Kingdom and more! On this episode, he reviews two shows from the same day, December 21st 2025. Firstly, the Sendai Girls Shin-Kina 1st RING show featuring the main event of Yurika Oka & Manami vs. Team 200kg, and then the TJPW Se~No Merry Christmas show and the main event between Haru Kazashiro, Suzume & Yuki Aino and the team of Miu Watanabe & Ober Eats (Wakana Uehara & Yuki Kamifuku! Let's Talk Joshi!
289: Stardom in Toyama, Osaka & X’Mas Night 2025 Reviews!
12/26/2025 | 1h 41 mins.
12/26/2025 | 1h 41 mins.

Matt is flying solo on this one as the boys both prepare to hop onto long flights to Japan, where they will be going to Wrestle Kingdom, Dream Queendom and more! On this episode, Matt reviews the Stardom shows from December 20th in Toyama, the 21st in Osaka and the Christmas Eve show from the legendary Korakuen Hall!
288: The Stardom Cast Goes to Japan: The Preview!
12/23/2025 | 1h 26 mins.
12/23/2025 | 1h 26 mins.

Rob and Matt come together for the final time before they jet off to Japan for the trip of a lifetime, and they chat all the shows and matches they plan on seeing over the next two weeks! They talk the excitement around TJPW's Korakuen Hall show, Mayu and Takumi potentially stealing the week, Tanahashi's retirement, potential MIRAI sightings, Triple Crown defences, Strong Zeroes, Sapporo Beers and a movement to crown Megaton your Rookie of the Year for 2025!
Talk Joshi #28: Marvelous in Ishikawa (10/19) & TJPW Live in Dallas (7/13) Reviews!
12/20/2025 | 1h 13 mins.
12/20/2025 | 1h 13 mins.

On this week's episode, we review the newest - at least on WrestleUniverse - Marvelous show from the 19th October, featuring the main event of Senka Akatsuki vs. Takumi Iroha for the AAAW Championship. Then, we review a show from back in the summer when TJPW went to Texas for three nights, with us reviewing the 'Live in Dallas' show from the 13th July featuring the main event of Mizuki and Maki Itoh! Let's Talk Joshi!
