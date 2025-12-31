Rob and Matt come together for the final time before they jet off to Japan for the trip of a lifetime, and they chat all the shows and matches they plan on seeing over the next two weeks! They talk the excitement around TJPW's Korakuen Hall show, Mayu and Takumi potentially stealing the week, Tanahashi's retirement, potential MIRAI sightings, Triple Crown defences, Strong Zeroes, Sapporo Beers and a movement to crown Megaton your Rookie of the Year for 2025! Subscribe to the podcast: https://linktr.ee/talkjoshi Check out our merch store: https://talkjoshi-shop.fourthwall.com/ Our Socials: The Stardom Cast Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/thestardomcast The Marigold Standard Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/MarigoldPodcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/talkjoshi Threads: https://www.threads.net/talkjoshi Bluesky: https://bsky.app/talkjoshi.bsky.social Discord: https://discord.gg/bbDcAwcA