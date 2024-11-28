Powered by RND
"YOUR WELCOME" with Michael Malice

PodcastOne
Michael Malice brings his unique perspective – and plenty of sick burns – as he discusses everything from north Korea to American politics and culture with a be...
More
NewsPolitics

Available Episodes

5 of 337
  • Buck Sexton - Episode #339
    Michael Malice (“YOUR WELCOME”) invites political radio and television host, Buck Sexton, onto the show to share his thoughts on the challenges of playing the long game in politics, why the Democratic party have now put themselves into quite a foundational dilemma, and the odd fixation that boomer conservatives have with Michelle Obama.   x.com/BuckSexton bucksexton.com   Order THE WHITE PILL: http://whitepillbook.com/ Order THE ANARCHIST HANDBOOK: https://www.amzn.com/B095DVF8FJ Order THE NEW RIGHT: https://amzn.to/2IFFCCu Order DEAR READER: https://t.co/vZfTVkK6qf?amp=1   https://twitter.com/michaelmalice https://instagram.com/michaelmalice https://malice.locals.com https://youtube.com/michaelmaliceofficial   Intro song: "Out of Reach" by Legendary House Cats https://thelegendaryhousecats.bandcamp.com/   The newest episode of "YOUR WELCOME" releases on iTunes and YouTube every Wednesday! Please subscribe and leave a review.   This week's sponsors: iHerb – One-Stop-Shop for Wellness Needs: www.iherb.com/shop/malice (22% off first order, 15% off for existing customers) PlutoTV – Streaming TV: www.Pluto.tv (Free) Sheath - Dual Pouch Underwear: www.sheathunderwear.com , promo code: MALICE (20% off)
    --------  
    1:06:32
  • Dave Landau - Episode #338
    Michael Malice (“YOUR WELCOME”) is joined by comedian, Dave Landau, to talk about the failure of the backup plan for Biden, the feelings they have on some of the Trump cabinet nominations, and the reality of mass deportations. davelandau.com x.com/LandauDave instagram.com/dave.landau   Order THE WHITE PILL: http://whitepillbook.com/ Order THE ANARCHIST HANDBOOK: https://www.amzn.com/B095DVF8FJ Order THE NEW RIGHT: https://amzn.to/2IFFCCu Order DEAR READER: https://t.co/vZfTVkK6qf?amp=1   https://twitter.com/michaelmalice https://instagram.com/michaelmalice https://malice.locals.com https://youtube.com/michaelmaliceofficial   Intro song: "Out of Reach" by Legendary House Cats https://thelegendaryhousecats.bandcamp.com/   The newest episode of "YOUR WELCOME" releases on iTunes and YouTube every Wednesday! Please subscribe and leave a review.   This week's sponsors: Miracle Made Sheets – Self-Cleaning Sheets: www.trymiracle.com/MALICE (Free Towel Set + over 40% off) PlutoTV – Streaming TV: www.Pluto.tv (Free) Rhone – The Commuter Collection: www.rhone.com/malice (20% off) Sheath - Dual Pouch Underwear: www.sheathunderwear.com , promo code: MALICE (20% off)
    --------  
    1:06:06
  • Roseanne Barr - Episode #337
    She’s back! Michael Malice (“YOUR WELCOME”) welcomes comedian, author, and America’s mother, Roseanne Barr, onto the show to talk about her strong beliefs on motherhood, where and when she thinks the modern feminist movement took a wrong turn, and the true joy she felt while kicking down many doors in Hollywood.  Roseanne also shares her own, very personal, story about reconnecting with her daughter that she placed for adoption earlier in her life.   x.com/therealroseanne instagram.com/officialroseannebarr roseannebarr.com   Order THE WHITE PILL: http://whitepillbook.com/ Order THE ANARCHIST HANDBOOK: https://www.amzn.com/B095DVF8FJ Order THE NEW RIGHT: https://amzn.to/2IFFCCu Order DEAR READER: https://t.co/vZfTVkK6qf?amp=1   https://twitter.com/michaelmalice https://instagram.com/michaelmalice https://malice.locals.com https://youtube.com/michaelmaliceofficial   Intro song: "Out of Reach" by Legendary House Cats https://thelegendaryhousecats.bandcamp.com/   The newest episode of "YOUR WELCOME" releases on iTunes and YouTube every Wednesday! Please subscribe and leave a review.   This week's sponsors: Factor Meals – Chef-Crafted, Ready to Heat and Eat: www.FactorMeals.com/YOURWELCOME50 (50% off + 20% off next month) PlutoTV – Streaming TV: www.Pluto.tv (Free) Rhone – The Commuter Collection: www.rhone.com/malice (20% off) Sheath - Dual Pouch Underwear: www.sheathunderwear.com , promo code: MALICE (20% off)
    --------  
    1:27:58
  • Michael Malice - Episode #336
    Ever feel like you’re talking to yourself too much? Well, Michael Malice (“YOUR WELCOME”) invites onto the show author, podcaster, and the one person that can play at his level, Michael Malice, to talk about his Rogan clip that went viral a few months ago, the worst public predictions about the election, and the thing he’s most excited to Trump do once he takes office in 2025.     Michael also shares with us the next few things that he’s working on – One that has taken almost 100 years to happen, and another that requires a very specific audience. Order THE WHITE PILL: http://whitepillbook.com/ Order THE ANARCHIST HANDBOOK: https://www.amzn.com/B095DVF8FJ Order THE NEW RIGHT: https://amzn.to/2IFFCCu Order DEAR READER: https://t.co/vZfTVkK6qf?amp=1 https://twitter.com/michaelmalice https://instagram.com/michaelmalice https://malice.locals.com https://youtube.com/michaelmaliceofficial Intro song: "Out of Reach" by Legendary House Cats https://thelegendaryhousecats.bandcamp.com/ The newest episode of "YOUR WELCOME" releases on iTunes and YouTube every Wednesday! Please subscribe and leave a review. This week's sponsors: iHerb – One-Stop-Shop for Wellness Needs: www.iherb.com/shop/malice (22% off first order, 15% off for existing customers) JustThrive – Potent, Proven, Effective: www.JustThriveHealth.com , promo code: WELCOME (20% off) Miracle Made Sheets – Self-Cleaning Sheets: www.trymiracle.com/MALICE (Free Towel Set + over 40% off) Lumen – Handheld Metabolic Tracker and Guide: Lumen.me/MALICE (15% off) PDS Debt – Become Debt Free: PDSDebt.com/MALICE (Free Debt Analysis) PlutoTV – Streaming TV: www.Pluto.tv (Free)
    --------  
    1:04:37
  • Nic Nemeth - Episode #335
    Michael Malice (“YOUR WELCOME”) plays the part-time antagonist but this week he’s joined by someone who truly knows what it’s like playing the full-time heel. Michael invites professional wrestler and podcast host, Nic Nemeth, onto the show to discuss the striking similarities between professional wrestling and politics, how certain wrestlers are the exact opposite of their on-screen personas, and the unfortunate reality that many superstars face when their spotlight in the ring fades away.   Check out Nic’s new podcast, Nemeth Bros. New episodes every Thursday!   x.com/NicTNemeth instagram.com/nicnemeth/ The Nemeth Bros podcast Order THE WHITE PILL: http://whitepillbook.com/ Order THE ANARCHIST HANDBOOK: https://www.amzn.com/B095DVF8FJ Order THE NEW RIGHT: https://amzn.to/2IFFCCu Order DEAR READER: https://t.co/vZfTVkK6qf?amp=1 https://twitter.com/michaelmalice https://instagram.com/michaelmalice https://malice.locals.com https://youtube.com/michaelmaliceofficial Intro song: "Out of Reach" by Legendary House Cats https://thelegendaryhousecats.bandcamp.com/ The newest episode of "YOUR WELCOME" releases on iTunes and YouTube every Wednesday! Please subscribe and leave a review. This week's sponsors: Fum – The Natural Alternative: www.tryfum.com/malice , promo code: Malice (Free Gift) JustThrive – Potent, Proven, Effective: www.JustThriveHealth.com , promo code: WELCOME (20% off) Miracle Made Sheets – Self-Cleaning Sheets: www.trymiracle.com/MALICE (Free Towel Set + over 40% off) PlutoTV – Streaming TV: www.Pluto.tv (Free) Sheath - Dual Pouch Underwear: www.sheathunderwear.com , promo code: MALICE (20% off)
    --------  
    1:10:37

Michael Malice brings his unique perspective – and plenty of sick burns – as he discusses everything from north Korea to American politics and culture with a bevy of guests.
