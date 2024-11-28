"YOUR WELCOME" with Michael Malice

Michael Malice - Episode #336

Ever feel like you're talking to yourself too much? Well, Michael Malice ("YOUR WELCOME") invites onto the show author, podcaster, and the one person that can play at his level, Michael Malice, to talk about his Rogan clip that went viral a few months ago, the worst public predictions about the election, and the thing he's most excited to Trump do once he takes office in 2025. Michael also shares with us the next few things that he's working on – One that has taken almost 100 years to happen, and another that requires a very specific audience.