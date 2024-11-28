"YOUR WELCOME" with Michael Malice

Michael Malice (“YOUR WELCOME”) invites political radio and television host, Buck Sexton, onto the show to share his thoughts on the challenges of playing the long game in politics, why the Democratic party have now put themselves into quite a foundational dilemma, and the odd fixation that boomer conservatives have with Michelle Obama.
1:06:32
Dave Landau - Episode #338
Michael Malice (“YOUR WELCOME”) is joined by comedian, Dave Landau, to talk about the failure of the backup plan for Biden, the feelings they have on some of the Trump cabinet nominations, and the reality of mass deportations.
1:06:06
Roseanne Barr - Episode #337
She’s back! Michael Malice (“YOUR WELCOME”) welcomes comedian, author, and America’s mother, Roseanne Barr, onto the show to talk about her strong beliefs on motherhood, where and when she thinks the modern feminist movement took a wrong turn, and the true joy she felt while kicking down many doors in Hollywood.
Roseanne also shares her own, very personal, story about reconnecting with her daughter that she placed for adoption earlier in her life.
1:27:58
Michael Malice - Episode #336
Ever feel like you’re talking to yourself too much? Well, Michael Malice (“YOUR WELCOME”) invites onto the show author, podcaster, and the one person that can play at his level, Michael Malice, to talk about his Rogan clip that went viral a few months ago, the worst public predictions about the election, and the thing he’s most excited to Trump do once he takes office in 2025.
Michael also shares with us the next few things that he’s working on – One that has taken almost 100 years to happen, and another that requires a very specific audience.
1:04:37
Nic Nemeth - Episode #335
Michael Malice (“YOUR WELCOME”) plays the part-time antagonist but this week he’s joined by someone who truly knows what it’s like playing the full-time heel.
Michael invites professional wrestler and podcast host, Nic Nemeth, onto the show to discuss the striking similarities between professional wrestling and politics, how certain wrestlers are the exact opposite of their on-screen personas, and the unfortunate reality that many superstars face when their spotlight in the ring fades away.
Check out Nic’s new podcast, Nemeth Bros. New episodes every Thursday!
