Mindful Microdosing & Mimosas with Katie Maloney

Tom kicks off his brand-new podcast with none other than his ex-wife, Katie Maloney—and let’s just say, no topic is off-limits as they enjoy a little microdose. Tom and Katie unpack their shared Vanderpump Rules past, their new lives post-VPR and divorce, and what it really means to set boundaries. They reveal how they feel about the end of their VPR run, whether they would have returned for another season, and if they plan to watch the new cast!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.