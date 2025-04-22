Powered by RND
Detox Retox with Tom Schwartz
  • Mindful Microdosing & Mimosas with Katie Maloney
    Tom kicks off his brand-new podcast with none other than his ex-wife, Katie Maloney—and let’s just say, no topic is off-limits as they enjoy a little microdose. Tom and Katie unpack their shared Vanderpump Rules past, their new lives post-VPR and divorce, and what it really means to set boundaries. They reveal how they feel about the end of their VPR run, whether they would have returned for another season, and if they plan to watch the new cast!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    43:56
  • Detox Retox with Tom Schwartz Trailer
    Detox Retox with Tom Schwartz is your weekly dose of mindfulness and mischief. One week we dive into wellness, self-improvement, and balance — the next, we indulge in life’s pleasures like great food, travel, and a little chaos. With fun guests and real talk, it’s all about finding harmony in the contrast.Launching April 22, 2025.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    0:59

About Detox Retox with Tom Schwartz

Detox Retox with Tom Schwartz is your weekly dose of mindfulness and mischief. One week we dive into wellness, self-improvement, and balance — the next, we indulge in life’s pleasures like great food, travel, and a little chaos. With fun guests and real talk, it’s all about finding harmony in the contrast.
