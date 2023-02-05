From sworn enemies, to your fav mama + step mama co-parenting duo! There’s nothing that’s off limits with these baby mamas - motherhood, co-parenting, reality t... More
Don't Fool Yourself
This week on BMND, Vee talks to her mother-in-law, Janet Rivera. Janet and Vee discuss anxiety and Janet answers listener questions dealing with her love life, her divorce, first impressions of Vee, and her craziest dating story.
5/2/2023
1:20:11
Clouds for Breakfast
Kail and Vee are together again and they celebrate by playing Two Truths and a Lie and Would you Rather. This week Vee had to explain a complicated subject to Vivi which leads to a discussion about being humbled by the kids. For coparenTEA, Kail and Vee read a story that deals with fairness in a blended family. In Down in the DM's, a listener writes in to warn others about sharing sex toys and a story which demonstrates why it's important to pick the right man to have kids with.
4/25/2023
1:13:07
Down in the DM's + Q&A
With Vee on spring break this week, Kail is riding solo. Kail reads listeners' opinions on topics from last week's episode and we hear about a confrontation on this week's coparenTEA. Lots of Down in the DM's involving steamy showers, mood killers, and low sex drives. In a Q&A segment, Kail answers questions about her relationship dynamics, regrets with the new house, and goals for this year.
4/18/2023
1:04:37
Be the Best or Don't
Kail and Vee discuss feelings about state testing, participation trophies, and DIY eyelashes. They explore the question of morality around reading a child’s journal. This week’s coparenTEA involves a co-parent who cannot communicate with her baby daddy without the girlfriend getting involved. In Down in the DM's, one listener has an older neighbor with a healthy libido, while another is caught getting busy by a coworker.
4/11/2023
1:15:27
Razzled, Dazzled and Frazzled
Kail talks about co-parenting agreements and their limitations. Vee wonders what her and Jo would fight about if they ever separated. Kail and Vee discuss anxiety, its relation to ADHD and detail how they individually manage their anxieties. Vee talks about the kids watching weird stuff on YouTube and reminisces about the odd things she was into as a kid. A listener is spilling some coparenTEA this week and asks for advice on how to handle her boyfriend's abusive ex. In Down in the DM's, a woman finds out her husband ordered a sex toy after they had an argument.
About Baby Mamas No Drama with Kail Lowry & Vee Rivera
From sworn enemies, to your fav mama + step mama co-parenting duo! There’s nothing that’s off limits with these baby mamas - motherhood, co-parenting, reality tv, mental health, and sex. Listen in every Tuesday to catch up with Kail Lowry + Vee Rivera. And don’t miss out on Down In The DMs at the end of each episode where the girls read people's best-kept family secrets, embarrassing stories, shocking DNA revelations & so much more straight from the DMs!