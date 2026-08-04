Kail and Becky are coming to you from Atlanta after a travel day that somehow turned a four-hour drive into seven they recap the previous night’s completely unhinged live show.

The girls also prepare for their upcoming London and Paris adventures, while Kail opens up about how difficult her new gluten-free reality has been and why she’s realizing she may share entirely too much of her personal life online.

Things take a more serious turn as Kail shares her thoughts on the Lindsay Clancy case, postpartum psychosis, and the systems that can fail mothers who are desperately asking for help.



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