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110 episodes
- Kail and Becky are coming to you from Atlanta after a travel day that somehow turned a four-hour drive into seven they recap the previous night’s completely unhinged live show.
The girls also prepare for their upcoming London and Paris adventures, while Kail opens up about how difficult her new gluten-free reality has been and why she’s realizing she may share entirely too much of her personal life online.
Things take a more serious turn as Kail shares her thoughts on the Lindsay Clancy case, postpartum psychosis, and the systems that can fail mothers who are desperately asking for help.
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Follow Becky at Hayter25 and subscribe to For The Hayters
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- We wouldn't expect anything less from our chaotic duo when this episode turns into an unexpected solo episode after Becky’s internet disaster forces Kail to leave early.
Before the handoff, Kail shares a major health update after officially being diagnosed with celiac disease and realizes going gluten-free involves far more than swapping out bread. From cross-contamination to soy sauce and one final Pizza Hut order, the lifestyle change is already feeling overwhelming.
We also get into with the arrival of Pork Chop, Kail’s new Highland steer, who is already being walked around the property like an oversized pasture puppy. After Kail signs off, Becky takes over with a hilariously questionable quiz about Kail’s life before answering listener questions about friendship, caregiver burnout, grief, motherhood, her new house and the relationships she has built with Kail’s children.
It may not be the episode they planned, but sometimes life lifes.
Get your Fatherless Behaviour Tour Tickets here
For full videos head to patreon.com/kaillowry
Follow Becky at Hayter25 and subscribe to For The Hayters
Thank you for supporting the show by checking out our sponsors!
HERS: start your free online visit today at forhers.com/karma
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- Kail and Becky are coming at you from a hotel bed in Texas, fresh off tour stops, questionable sleep, and apparently a brand-new obsession with sex swings.
They recap the chaos of San Antonio and Dallas, talk about Kail’s emotional realization about wanting more time with her sister, and defend the lap dances that had the internet spiraling.
Somewhere along the way, Becky accidentally convinces Kail she needs a sex swing, Leah gets dragged into the conversation, and the two spiral into a very serious debate about a mysterious whale no one can seem to find.
Get your Fatherless Behaviour Tour Tickets here
For full videos head to patreon.com/kaillowry
Follow Becky at Hayter25 and subscribe to For The Hayters
Thank you for supporting the show by checking out our sponsors!
Our Place: Upgrade your kitchen with Our Place today. Visit fromourplace.com/KARMA and use code KARMA for 10% off sitewide. With a 100-day trial, you can try it completely risk-free.
Absorb: Start taking supplements your body can actually absorb. Go to absorbmore.com and enter KARMA at check out for up to 35% off your first order
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- This week a conversation about Texas tour plans turns into an emotional look at what family can really look like. Becky shares why her Fourth of July weekend with Becks' donor and his family meant more than she ever expected, and Kail gets honest about struggling to accept kindness, forgiveness, and the idea that she’s still worthy despite her past.
Of course, it wouldn't be an episode of Karma and Chaos without some chaos from arguing over bowl plates, redesigning SUVs for moms, debating sleepover rules, and asking the question no one else apparently thought to ask: do people still use wooden ladders?
Get your Fatherless Behaviour Tour Tickets here
For full videos head to patreon.com/kaillowry
Follow Becky at Hayter25 and subscribe to For The Hayters
Thank you for supporting the show by checking out our sponsors!
Quince: Make your summer wardrobe feel easier. Go to quince.com/karma for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada, too.
RO: Sponsored by Ro.Go to ro.co/karma for your free insurance check. That’s ro.co/karma to see if your insurance covers GLP-1s for free.
Tempo: Tempo is offering our listeners 60% your first box! Go to tempomeals.com/karma
BetterHelp: Visit betterhelp.com/KARMA to get 10% off your first month.
Shopify: Start your free trial at SHOPIFY.COM/karma
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Kail and Becky are trying to survive rock bottom one emotional spiral at a time. After a heavy week, they recap tour highs, therapy realities, internet negativity, and the weird little questions that somehow make everything feel lighter.
It’s vulnerable, chaotic, funny, and very on brand for the ladies you know and love.
Get your Fatherless Behaviour Tour Tickets here
For full videos head to patreon.com/kaillowry
Follow Becky at Hayter25 and subscribe to For The Hayters
Thank you for supporting the show by checking out our sponsors!
ARMA: We’ve worked out a special offer for my audience! Receive 30% off your first subscription order. Go to armra.com/CHAOS or enter CHAOS to get 30% off your first subscription order.
BetterHelp: Visit betterhelp.com/KARMA to get 10% off your first month.
HERS: start your free online visit today at forhers.com/karma
Absorb: Start taking supplements your body can actually absorb. Go to absorbmore.com and enter KARMA at check out for up to 35% off your first order
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Karma & Chaos with Kail Lowry & Becky Hayter
Join Kail Lowry and Becky Hayter as these two rekindle their friendship and navigate the highs, lows, and hilarious in-betweens of life in their 30s. They’ll dive into the joys and challenges of raising families, staying true to friendships, and keeping up with pop culture - all while embracing the unpredictable mix of karma and chaos that life throws at them. With Kail’s unfiltered outlook and Becky’s infectious humor, Karma & Chaos is a refreshing, real, and relatable take on modern adulthood. New episodes every Tuesday!Podcast website
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