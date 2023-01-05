We all want to be informed; our constitutional “right to know” should not be compromised by media-driven falsehoods and corporate storylines. Redacted, with Nat... More
Here we go! Putin launches PRE-EMPTIVE attack, protests erupt in Ukraine against Zelensky | Redacted
Western media all seem to be on the same page about the war in Ukraine, Zelensky's government can't launch an offensive against Russia. So what's really going on here? Is this part of a disinformation campaign before a massive NATO assault?
5/2/2023
1:20:07
The Bank Collapse just got worse, Feds panicking over bank runs | Redacted with Clayton Morris
This morning the second largest bank collapse in American history took place as the Biden administration seized First Republic Bank. JP Morgan Chase Bank swooped in to assume all of the deposits for insured and uninsured accounts. Once again the big banks get bigger with the help of the federal government.
5/1/2023
1:27:31
Tucker Carlson fights back, SLAMS deep state | Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris
Tucker Carlson has spoken out since his removal from Fox News for the first time in a video that addresses media complicity. He does not mention Fox News by name but he says that we will see him soon. No word on what that might mean.
4/27/2023
1:44:54
BREAKING! Zelensky makes desperate move to launch Spring offensive, Putin warns NATO | Redacted Live
Ukraine's president Zelensky just announced the ultimate mission for his country which is for Russia to lose and Ukraine to retake Crimea and the Donbass. Meanwhile we're learning why the November offensive never happened. Could it have something to do with the massive casualties that were covered up by the mainstream media?
4/26/2023
1:24:04
Biden LAUNCHES massive war games against China and re-election campaign for 2024 | Redacted Live
The U.S. is ramping up a war footing against China by launching the biggest set of war games to date. Over the last 24 hours the U.S. Marines carried out extensive drills which are part of the Balikatan Exercise, which is being touted as the largest-ever joint military exercise between the US and the Philippines. Meanwhile the Biden administration is ready for the Ukrainian spring offensive to fail against Russia.
We all want to be informed; our constitutional “right to know” should not be compromised by media-driven falsehoods and corporate storylines. Redacted, with Natali and Clayton Morris, is a concerted effort to save the truth, preserve information, and fight propaganda.
Clayton Morris is a former Fox News anchor. In Redacted, Clayton and his wife Natali look at the legal, social, financial, and personal issues that matter to you. They want to set the record straight and bring you the stories nobody else tells. Along with the facts and the complete picture, Redacted offers real-world analysis without an agency driven by corporate overloads. With Clayton’s extensive journalism experience, he isn’t afraid to demand the truth from authorities. Redacted is an independent platform, unencumbered by external factors or restrictive policies, on which Clayton and Natali Morris bring you quality information, balanced reporting, constructive debate, and thoughtful narratives.
