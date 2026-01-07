Hour 1: Fraudsters And Felons
1/07/2026 | 39 mins.
ICE agents surge across Minnesota, arresting 1,000 illegal aliens and more than 150 criminals as democrats sharpen their claws on Elon Musk, Nick Shirley and President Trump for exposing and then amplifying news of the state's widespread Somali fraud. California's education fraud may break taxpayers' bank as a suspected $250 BILLION of scams and schemes may have been perpetrated across the state. Harry Enten debunks pollsters who say Trump has fallen out of favor with his conservative base.
Hour 2: Throwing Gold Bars Off the Deck of the Titanic
1/07/2026 | 38 mins.
Audits of the Biden administration's spending in 2024 alone show nearly $20 billion of taxpayer money literally thrown at pet projects - namely CHILD CARE. Nick Shirley and his whistleblower David break down part 2 of their expose on Minnesota fraud by digging into fake transportation services, all 1,200 of them. Why the entire fraud apparatus in Minneapolis is essentially Marxist by fraud - a redistribution of wealth that communists and socialists dream about.
Hour 3: The REAL STORY About January 6th
1/07/2026 | 37 mins.
The White House puts up a website detailing the timeline of events on January 6, 2021, debunking nearly all of the democrats' claims and forcing a furious Nancy Pelosi to double down. Venezuelan Americans tell democrats to "sit this one out" with their performance outrage over Trump taking out Nicolas Maduro. Dan Bongino announces his return to the airwaves as the deep state panics over what he's going to say.
Hour 1: A MAJOR MAGA Win
1/06/2026 | 39 mins.
President Trump drops details of a new childhood vaccination schedule that reduces the 80 shots American kids get before they turn 18 down to 11 and stops payments to doctors who push vaccinations on their young patients. Hilton Hotels are in the hot seat after a franchisee refuses to give rooms to DHS agents. Citizen journalist Nick Sortor tries to check in.... Tim Walz pisses off the media when he announces he won't run for re-election but refuses anyone's questions about Somalian fraud. Will he or won't he show up to testify before House Oversight?
Hour 2: Why President Trump Wants Greenland
1/06/2026 | 38 mins.
Trump triggers the media by again pushing the idea of US control over Greenland, and national treasure Stephen Miller explains the region's importance to America's national security. Again, it's not America ONLY. It's America FIRST. The left's hysteria over Nicolas Maduro's ousting is epic and unfortunate TDS. Former White House stenographer Mike McCormick joins us live to connect the dots between the op to take down Maduro and the Seditious 6 releasing their video encouraging mutiny.
