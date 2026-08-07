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Newt's World

Gingrich 360
NewsPolitics
Newt's World
Latest episode

1036 episodes

  • Newt's World

    Episode 1026: Greatest American Inventions — The Mobile Phone

    08/07/2026 | 6 mins.
    On a Manhattan sidewalk in 1973, Motorola engineer Martin Cooper made the first handheld cellular call—to his rival at Bell Labs, just to say Motorola got there first. Newt traces the mobile phone from a $3,995 status symbol to a global phenomenon with more subscriptions than people on Earth. Beyond the American story, this episode spotlights the developing world, where mobile networks leapfrogged landline infrastructure entirely—connecting fishermen in India to real-time market prices and bringing mobile banking to millions of unbanked Kenyans through M-Pesa. It's a story of connection reaching where wires never could.
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  • Newt's World

    Episode 1025: Greatest American Inventions — GPS

    08/06/2026 | 6 mins.
    Twelve thousand five hundred miles above Earth, 31 satellites quietly guide nearly every navigation app on the planet. Newt tells how GPS, developed by the Department of Defense as a military tool, became a free gift to humanity after President Reagan opened it to civilian use following the 1983 Korean Air Lines tragedy. From synchronizing financial markets to guiding precision agriculture, GPS now contributes over $1.5 trillion annually to the U.S. economy alone. It's a case study in the right relationship between government-funded infrastructure and private-sector innovation—and a daily demonstration of Einstein's physics.
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  • Newt's World

    Episode 1024: Greatest American Inventions — The Nuclear Reactor

    08/05/2026 | 6 mins.
    Beneath a football stadium at the University of Chicago on December 2, 1942, Enrico Fermi's team achieved the first self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction in history—producing just half a watt of power but proving a concept that would reshape the world. Newt traces the Manhattan Project's dual legacy: the atomic bombs that ended World War II, and the nuclear power plants that now generate clean electricity more safely than almost any other energy source, despite enduring public fear. This episode grapples honestly with an invention that carries both extraordinary promise and the shadow of annihilation.
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  • Newt's World

    Episode 1023: Greatest American Inventions — The Moving Assembly Line

    08/04/2026 | 5 mins.
    Henry Ford didn't invent the automobile—he invented a way to make it affordable. Newt examines how Ford's 1913 moving assembly line cut Model T production time from 12.5 hours to 93 minutes, and how Ford's controversial $5-a-day wage turned his own workers into customers, helping create the American middle class. But this episode doesn't shy away from complexity: the same system that built American prosperity was also dehumanizing for many workers, and Ford himself was a deeply flawed figure. It's a clear-eyed look at innovation's power—and its costs.
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  • Newt's World

    Episode 1022: Greatest American Inventions — The Personal Computer

    08/03/2026 | 5 mins.
    For thirty years, a computer was something only governments and corporations could own—an entire room of machinery. Newt tells how that changed in 1975, when a $439 kit computer on the cover of Popular Electronics inspired a Harvard student named Bill Gates and an HP engineer named Steve Wozniak to imagine something radical: a computer anyone could own. From Microsoft's garage-built software to Apple's Apple II to IBM's industry-legitimizing PC, this episode traces how outsiders—not the institutions running the computer industry—saw what was coming and put computing power directly into ordinary people's hands.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Newt's World
Join Newt Gingrich, former U.S. Speaker of the House and Ph.D. historian, for the most diverse, informative, and entertaining podcast available. Every episode is an education.
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