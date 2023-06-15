Join former House Speaker, professor, historian, and futurist Newt Gingrich as he shares his lifetime of knowledge and access to the world’s most interesting mi... More
Episode 572: Jason Chaffetz on “The Puppeteers”
In his new book, “The Puppeteers”, Jason Chaffetz exposes the unelected power brokers who pull the strings, set the agendas, create the incentives and write the rules. The goal? To put American government on autopilot and prevent election results from threatening the left’s agenda. Newt’s guest, Jason Chaffetz. He is a former member of Congress from Utah and served as the Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. He is a Fox News contributor and serves as a Distinguished Fellow for the Government Accountability Institute.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
6/18/2023
28:26
Episode 571: Alex Soros Takes Over
The Wall Street Journal broke the news on Sunday, June 11th that billionaire philanthropist George Soros is handing control of his non-profit Open Society Foundations to his 37-year old son, Alex Soros. The Soros super PAC, “Democracy PAC” has backed the election campaigns of district attorneys and law-enforcement officials. So how will Alex Soros change things? Newt’s guest is Rachel Ehrenfeld. She is the Founder and President of the American Center for Democracy and author of the new book, “The Soros Agenda.”See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
6/17/2023
26:31
Episode 570: Donald J. Trump and the Future of America
Newt offers a dramatically different point of view on what happened in Federal Court on Tuesday in Miami when former President Donald J. Trump was arraigned. The legal efforts of the left are continuing their all-out assault to destroy Trump. And it’s an assault based on a very simple fact, Trump is the greatest threat to the current system of power that we have seen since President Ronald Reagan. But unlike Reagan, Trump is prepared to take them head on.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
6/15/2023
52:46
Episode 569: Jesse Kelly on “The Anti-Communist Manifesto”
Jesse Kelly has written a new book, “The Anti-Communist Manifesto”. He discusses the daily assault Americans are facing on our freedoms from the insidious communist movement in this country. From weaponizing race, sex, and gender to hijacking our schools, communism threatens to destroy our cherished American way of life. Newt’s guest is Jesse Kelly. He is a U.S. Marine veteran, a former Congressional candidate, and hosts Premiere Network’s The Jesse Kelly Show and First TV’s I’m Right with Jesse Kelly.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
6/11/2023
33:22
Episode 568: The Fall of the FBI
Over time, many Americans have lost faith in the Federal Bureau of Investigation, an institution they once regarded as the world’s greatest law-enforcement agency. Specific lapses at the FBI have come to light and each is thoroughly discussed in a new book, “The Fall of the FBI: How a Once Great Agency Became a Threat to Democracy”. Newt’s guest is Thomas J. Baker. He has over 33 years of investigative and management experience as an FBI Special Agent.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Join former House Speaker, professor, historian, and futurist Newt Gingrich as he shares his lifetime of knowledge and access to the world’s most interesting minds in a new series that covers all aspects of our society. From history to health, national security to science, Newt offers stories, conversations, and context to uncover new perspectives, knowledge and insight. This podcast isn’t about politics; it’s about exploring the past, present, and future to understand where we’ve been and where we’re going. Welcome to Newt’s World, a podcast for independent thinkers.