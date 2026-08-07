Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
1036 episodes
- On a Manhattan sidewalk in 1973, Motorola engineer Martin Cooper made the first handheld cellular call—to his rival at Bell Labs, just to say Motorola got there first. Newt traces the mobile phone from a $3,995 status symbol to a global phenomenon with more subscriptions than people on Earth. Beyond the American story, this episode spotlights the developing world, where mobile networks leapfrogged landline infrastructure entirely—connecting fishermen in India to real-time market prices and bringing mobile banking to millions of unbanked Kenyans through M-Pesa. It's a story of connection reaching where wires never could.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Twelve thousand five hundred miles above Earth, 31 satellites quietly guide nearly every navigation app on the planet. Newt tells how GPS, developed by the Department of Defense as a military tool, became a free gift to humanity after President Reagan opened it to civilian use following the 1983 Korean Air Lines tragedy. From synchronizing financial markets to guiding precision agriculture, GPS now contributes over $1.5 trillion annually to the U.S. economy alone. It's a case study in the right relationship between government-funded infrastructure and private-sector innovation—and a daily demonstration of Einstein's physics.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Beneath a football stadium at the University of Chicago on December 2, 1942, Enrico Fermi's team achieved the first self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction in history—producing just half a watt of power but proving a concept that would reshape the world. Newt traces the Manhattan Project's dual legacy: the atomic bombs that ended World War II, and the nuclear power plants that now generate clean electricity more safely than almost any other energy source, despite enduring public fear. This episode grapples honestly with an invention that carries both extraordinary promise and the shadow of annihilation.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Henry Ford didn't invent the automobile—he invented a way to make it affordable. Newt examines how Ford's 1913 moving assembly line cut Model T production time from 12.5 hours to 93 minutes, and how Ford's controversial $5-a-day wage turned his own workers into customers, helping create the American middle class. But this episode doesn't shy away from complexity: the same system that built American prosperity was also dehumanizing for many workers, and Ford himself was a deeply flawed figure. It's a clear-eyed look at innovation's power—and its costs.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- For thirty years, a computer was something only governments and corporations could own—an entire room of machinery. Newt tells how that changed in 1975, when a $439 kit computer on the cover of Popular Electronics inspired a Harvard student named Bill Gates and an HP engineer named Steve Wozniak to imagine something radical: a computer anyone could own. From Microsoft's garage-built software to Apple's Apple II to IBM's industry-legitimizing PC, this episode traces how outsiders—not the institutions running the computer industry—saw what was coming and put computing power directly into ordinary people's hands.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
More News podcasts
- The DailyDaily News, News
- Up First from NPRDaily News, News
- The HeadlinesDaily News, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Morning WireDaily News, News
- Pod Save AmericaNews, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
- The Megyn Kelly ShowNews, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- The Bulwark DailyNews, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
- NPR News NowDaily News, News
- The Tucker Carlson ShowNews, News Commentary
- CandaceNews, Politics, Society & Culture
Trending News podcasts
- Runaway Country with Alex WagnerGovernment, News, Politics, Society & Culture
- Lovett or Leave ItComedy, News
- Interesting Times with Ross DouthatNews, Society & Culture
- The Illegal News with Sarah LongwellNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- Radio AtlanticNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- EmbeddedDocumentary, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Undisclosed: Toward JusticeNews, Society & Culture, True Crime
- All In with Chris HayesNews, Politics
- Fearless with Jason WhitlockNews, Sports, Sports News
- The 11th Hour with Ali VelshiNews, Politics
- Face the Nation with Margaret BrennanNews, Politics
- InfamousEntertainment News, News, Relationships, Society & Culture, True Crime
- John Solomon ReportsNews, Politics
- Advisory OpinionsGovernment, News, Politics
- On the MediaHistory, News, News Commentary, Politics, Science, Social Sciences, Society & Culture
- Call Me Back - with Dan SenorGovernment, News, News Commentary, Politics
- The Rest Is Politics: USGovernment, News, Politics
- Stay Tuned with PreetGovernment, News, Politics, Society & Culture
- 1ANews
- Piers Morgan UncensoredNews, Society & Culture, Sports
- The Last Word with Lawrence O’DonnellNews
- On Point with Meghna ChakrabartiDaily News, News
- QAA PodcastNews
- The Ben Ferguson PodcastNews, Politics
- The Chuck ToddCastGovernment, News
- Part Of The ProblemComedy, Government, News, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- We're Not Kidding with Mehdi & FriendsComedy, Comedy Interviews, News
About Newt's World
Join Newt Gingrich, former U.S. Speaker of the House and Ph.D. historian, for the most diverse, informative, and entertaining podcast available. Every episode is an education.Podcast website
Listen to Newt's World, The Daily and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Newt's World
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Newt's World: Podcasts in Family