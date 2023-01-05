Best-selling author and documentarian Dinesh D'Souza provides enlightened conversations about politics, history, philosophy, literature, and much more.
Available Episodes
5 of 100
CROOKED AND CROOKEDER
CROOKED AND CROOKEDER

In this episode, titled "Crooked and Crookeder," Dinesh shows how Biden's corruption makes the Clinton corruption look mild by comparison. Dinesh reveals why the other Trump cases are just as groundless as the two New York cases. Dinesh exposes the machinations of a Never Trump judge, who consistently validates the Democratic narrative. Dinesh also makes the case for a national "forgetting" of some of the crimes of the distant past.
5/4/2023
49:35
HIDING THE BALL
HIDING THE BALL

In this episode, Dinesh reveals how the Biden administration is hiding the ball in a crucial free speech case involving government collusion with digital censorship. A newly-released text from Tucker Carlson, intended to portray him as a vicious racist, shows exactly the opposite. Dinesh reviews an interesting article advocating for deciding the presidency through a national popular vote. Dinesh raises a glass to the ongoing collapse of Bud Light.
5/3/2023
50:10
ON THE OTHER FOOT
ON THE OTHER FOOT

In this episode, Dinesh reveals how the shoe is on the other foot for the Left as the Biden regime brings felony charges against black socialists for their opposition to the Ukraine war. Dinesh examines whether Tucker Carlson's opposition to US involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war is the real reason for his ouster. Dinesh considers the question of whether Singapore a "good tyranny." Israeli scholar Yoram Hazony joins Dinesh to talk about what we can learn from the Hebrew prophets.
5/2/2023
49:42
SECRET KNOWLEDGE
SECRET KNOWLEDGE

In this episode, Dinesh argues that the real question about the Dobbs leaker is not the person's identity, but rather the motive. A gruesome incident provokes Dinesh to ask, why does the media conceal the truth when it involves illegal migrants? January 6 defendant Jenny Cudd joins Dinesh to talk about why the GOP is so silent. Dinesh also explores the worrisome cultural implications of the Jerry Springer show.
5/1/2023
48:41
THE CHECK MARK
THE CHECK MARK

In this episode, Dinesh and Debbie review the great Twitter "blue check mark" controversy, examine the prospects of a Biden re-election campaign, and explore the real reason for Tucker Carlson's abrupt departure from Fox. Dinesh also puts forward some gory body count statistics to argue that the crimes of religion are infinitesimal compared with the crimes of atheism.