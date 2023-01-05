Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Dinesh D'Souza Podcast in the App
Listen to The Dinesh D'Souza Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsNews
The Dinesh D'Souza Podcast

The Dinesh D'Souza Podcast

Podcast The Dinesh D'Souza Podcast
Podcast The Dinesh D'Souza Podcast

The Dinesh D'Souza Podcast

Salem Podcast Network
add
Best-selling author and documentarian Dinesh D'Souza provides enlightened conversations about politics, history, philosophy, literature, and much more. You can... More
NewsNews Commentary
Best-selling author and documentarian Dinesh D'Souza provides enlightened conversations about politics, history, philosophy, literature, and much more. You can... More

Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • CROOKED AND CROOKEDER
    In this episode, titled "Crooked and Crookeder," Dinesh shows how Biden's corruption makes the Clinton corruption look mild by comparison.  Dinesh reveals why the other Trump cases are just as groundless as the two New York cases. Dinesh exposes the machinations of a Never Trump judge, who consistently validates the Democratic narrative. Dinesh also makes the case for a national "forgetting" of some of the crimes of the distant past. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/4/2023
    49:35
  • HIDING THE BALL
    In this episode, Dinesh reveals how the Biden administration is hiding the ball in a crucial free speech case involving government collusion with digital censorship. A newly-released text from Tucker Carlson, intended to portray him as a vicious racist, shows exactly the opposite. Dinesh reviews an interesting article advocating for deciding the presidency through a national popular vote. Dinesh raises a glass to the ongoing collapse of Bud Light. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/3/2023
    50:10
  • ON THE OTHER FOOT
    In this episode, Dinesh reveals how the shoe is on the other foot for the Left as the Biden regime brings felony charges against black socialists for their opposition to the Ukraine war. Dinesh examines whether Tucker Carlson's opposition to US involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war is the real reason for his ouster. Dinesh considers the question of whether Singapore a "good tyranny."  Israeli scholar Yoram Hazony joins Dinesh to talk about what we can learn from the Hebrew prophets. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/2/2023
    49:42
  • SECRET KNOWLEDGE
    In this episode, Dinesh argues that the real question about the Dobbs leaker is not the person’s identity, but rather the motive. A gruesome incident provokes Dinesh to ask, why does the media conceal the truth when it involves illegal migrants? January 6 defendant Jenny Cudd joins Dinesh to talk about why the GOP is so silent. Dinesh also explores the worrisome cultural implications of the Jerry Springer show.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/1/2023
    48:41
  • THE CHECK MARK
    In this episode, Dinesh and Debbie review the great Twitter “blue check mark” controversy, examine the prospects of a Biden re-election campaign, and explore the real reason for Tucker Carlson’s abrupt departure from Fox. Dinesh also puts forward some gory body count statistics to argue that the crimes of religion are infinitesimal compared with the crimes of atheism.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/28/2023
    49:59

More News podcasts

About The Dinesh D'Souza Podcast

Best-selling author and documentarian Dinesh D'Souza provides enlightened conversations about politics, history, philosophy, literature, and much more.

You can also watch Dinesh D’Souza on Salem News Channel

Podcast website

Listen to The Dinesh D'Souza Podcast, SuffolkNews Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Dinesh D'Souza Podcast

The Dinesh D'Souza Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Dinesh D'Souza Podcast: Podcasts in Family