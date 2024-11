Can You Take the Salary Cap Higher?

In this edition of 32 Thoughts, Kyle Bukauskas and Elliotte Friedman begin the podcast by unpacking the latest developments surrounding league revenues and the potential ramifications for the salary cap. Afterwards, the guys delve into Oilers-Leafs on Saturday night (18:30) and look forward to Jets-Panthers on Tuesday (23:41). Kyle and Elliotte talk about Connor Bedard's homecoming on Saturday in Vancouver and the difficulties of rebuilding a franchise, and the pressure it puts on a star like Bedard (30:00). The guys run through some "quickies" from Headlines on Saturday, including what the Preds are shopping for, the future of Jiricek in Columbus, and the state of the Boston Bruins (42:00). Kyle and Elliotte talk about the suspension to Ryan Reaves for his hit to the head of Darnell Nurse (45:00). The fellas finish the opening block of the pod by focusing on some goaltending. First, they touch on the return of Jack Campbell from the player assistance program (49:00). They make sense of the Hurricanes goaltending rotation (53:00). In the Final Thought, they talk about Logan Thompson's return to Las Vegas after being traded to the Washington Capitals this offseason (58:00).Kyle and Elliotte answer your questions in the Thought Line (1:02:04).In the final segment Kyle congratulates the Toronto Argonauts for winning the 111th Grey Cup (1:18:25).