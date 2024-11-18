In this edition of 32 Thoughts, Kyle Bukauskas and Elliotte Friedman begin the podcast by unpacking the latest developments surrounding league revenues and the potential ramifications for the salary cap. Afterwards, the guys delve into Oilers-Leafs on Saturday night (18:30) and look forward to Jets-Panthers on Tuesday (23:41). Kyle and Elliotte talk about Connor Bedard's homecoming on Saturday in Vancouver and the difficulties of rebuilding a franchise, and the pressure it puts on a star like Bedard (30:00). The guys run through some "quickies" from Headlines on Saturday, including what the Preds are shopping for, the future of Jiricek in Columbus, and the state of the Boston Bruins (42:00). Kyle and Elliotte talk about the suspension to Ryan Reaves for his hit to the head of Darnell Nurse (45:00). The fellas finish the opening block of the pod by focusing on some goaltending. First, they touch on the return of Jack Campbell from the player assistance program (49:00). They make sense of the Hurricanes goaltending rotation (53:00). In the Final Thought, they talk about Logan Thompson's return to Las Vegas after being traded to the Washington Capitals this offseason (58:00).Kyle and Elliotte answer your questions in the Thought Line (1:02:04).In the final segment Kyle congratulates the Toronto Argonauts for winning the 111th Grey Cup (1:18:25).Email the podcast at [email protected] or call the Thought Line at 1-833-311-3232 and leave us a voicemailThis podcast was produced and mixed by Dominic Sramaty and hosted by Elliotte Friedman & Kyle Bukauskas.The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.
In this edition of 32 Thoughts, Kyle Bukauskas and noted Swiftie Elliotte Friedman open the proceedings with Producer Dom's public apology to the Grunge community. The fellas delve into the hockey talk by focusing on the Pittsburgh Penguins possibly notifying the league of their direction with the Lars Eller trade (7:00). Kyle and Elliotte talk about Colorado who have won three in a row (18:00). They also delve into solutions for video review and how it's slowing down the game too much (23:00). Elliotte unpacks the Matvei Michkov healthy scratch (32:30). He also talks about where things are headed between the Blue Jackets and David Jiricek (35:00). The fellas talk about Connor McDavid reaching the 1000 point milestone on Thursday night (39:11). That's followed by a conversation about the struggling Boston Bruins (44:20). They also talk about the New Jersey Devils who are flying at the moment (46:45), and a big night for Mika Zibanejad who needed something to go his way (50:50). The Final Thought focuses on the future of the Commissioner position as the league's head office promotes a few names to new positions (54:00). Kyle and Elliotte answer your questions in the Thought Line (58:43).In the final segment Kyle and Elliotte speak with CHL President Dan MacKenzie about the new rules giving CHL players NCAA eligibility (1:14:14).
In this edition of 32 Thoughts, Kyle Bukauskas and Elliotte Friedman open things by focusing on Alex Ovechkin creeping closer to Wayne Gretzky's goal record. Afterwards, the fellas unpack whether the Montreal Canadiens should "Hurt for Hagens" as they sit dead last in the NHL standings (15:45). Kyle and Elliotte talk about Shea Weber ahead of induction to the HHOF (30:00) and they talk about teams starting to look at possible coaching replacements (36:00). Elliotte scolds Kyle for suggesting it would be challenging for MacKenzie Weegar to crack the Flames lineup (40:00) and Kyle then gives it back for Elliotte's mishap with Dante Fabbro's waiver potential (42:00). The guys talk about the Winnipeg Jets who are off to the best start in NHL history through 15 games (46:50). The Final Thought unpacks the ongoing story now that the NCAA has opened eligibility for CHL players (55:55). Kyle and Elliotte answer your questions in the Thought Line (1:01:18).The guys close the podcast by featuring Rick Tocchet's polar bear white fleece and encourage him to bust it out again to encourage the team back into the win column (1:18:45).
In this edition of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Kyle and Elliotte open by focusing on the 13-1 Winnipeg Jets. Elliotte shouts out Ivan Fedotov in Philadelphia after his big win for Philly (10:30). The fellas then focus on the Tanner Jeannot head hit on Brock Boeser Thursday night (13:44). They also delve into the Senators and their current run of tough losses (15:43). Kyle and Elliotte take time to focus on Barry Trotz "rebuild" comments on Nashville radio this week (23:41) and the fellas then dive into next week's GM meetings in Toronto and the focus on video-replay (37:55). The Final Thought keys in on the NCAA's announcement allowing athletes to be involved with pro teams prior to college enrolment (47:08)Kyle and Elliotte answer your questions in the Thought Line (56:57).This episode wraps with an exclusive interview with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and CEO of Fanatics Commerce Andrew Low Ah Kee (1:17:24).
In this episode of 32 Thoughts, Elliotte comes clean about his lead-foot run in on his way to the studio on Sunday. Kyle and Elliotte delve into a frustrating travel day for the Canadiens after a tough two-game road trip (6:30). Elliotte talks about why Marty St. Louis is one of his favourite people in hockey and how he has adjusted as coach of Montreal (8:30). Next, they talk about Minnesota vs. Toronto on Saturday night and Kirill Kaprizov's future (19:40). Kyle and Elliotte also talk about the goaltender interference challenge in the Winnipeg vs. Tampa Bay game (26:48). Elliotte talks about the Islanders being banged up on the blue line and the market for defensemen (34:17). The Final Thought focuses on the Boston Bruins' critical weekend (38:00). Kyle and Elliotte answer your questions in the Thought Line (43:05).The fellas wrap the podcast promoting Elliotte's one on one interview piece with Slovak hockey star Juraj Slafkovsky (58:53). Watch the full interview with Slafkovsky here > youtube.com/watch?v=pZkpkz6zHVU
