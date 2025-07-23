THE STAMPEDE: A Podcast on the Texas Longhorns

The Arch Manning Era Begins, When Mack Recruited Vince & a Breakout Player on the Defensive Line

THE STAMPEDE is here! National champions Mack Brown and Vince Young join CBS Austin's Bob Ballou to dive into all things Texas Longhorns. They start the show by talking about the bond Mack and Vince built during the recruiting process and their time together in Austin. Then they get into what it's like to attend media days. The guys discuss some of the hot topics around the Longhorns as the season approaches, including what Arch Manning brings to the table, how prepared he is to lead this team and who could step up around him after losing so many players to the NFL over the last two seasons. They wrap up the show by discussing Texas' recruiting hot streak, the importance of high-level recruiting and which game they are most looking forward to this season.