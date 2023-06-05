Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Smylie Show in the App
Listen to The Smylie Show in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
The Smylie Show

The Smylie Show

Podcast The Smylie Show
Podcast The Smylie Show

The Smylie Show

SiriusXM
add
Smylie Kaufman is a winner on the PGA TOUR, an on-course reporter walking a new fairway every week, and the host of “The Smylie Show.” Every week, Smylie checks... More
SportsGolfNewsSports NewsHealth & Fitness
Smylie Kaufman is a winner on the PGA TOUR, an on-course reporter walking a new fairway every week, and the host of “The Smylie Show.” Every week, Smylie checks... More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Trailer: What's Up, Y'all
    What's up, y'all - and welcome to "The Smylie Show" with Smylie Kaufman!Every week, Smylie will share his thoughts on the latest happenings in the golf world, in addition to conversations with Tour pros, stars from other sports, entertainers and a variety of other interesting people. Episode 1 drops on May 15.Be sure to subscribe so you don't miss a moment!
    5/6/2023
    1:06

More Sports podcasts

About The Smylie Show

Smylie Kaufman is a winner on the PGA TOUR, an on-course reporter walking a new fairway every week, and the host of “The Smylie Show.” Every week, Smylie checks in with analysis on all the latest happenings in the world of golf, and shares a new conversation with athletes, artists, and a variety of other interesting people.
Podcast website

Listen to The Smylie Show, Post20Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Smylie Show

The Smylie Show

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Smylie Show: Podcasts in Family