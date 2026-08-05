Fresh off a thrilling finish at Royal Birkdale which saw him hoist the Claret Jug, Ryan Fox joins Smylie Kaufman and Charlie Hulme to relive his first major win at the 2026 Open Championship — only the fourth Kiwi to win a major, and the first to bring the Claret Jug home to New Zealand since Bob Charles in 1963. Fox walks through his major championship record-tying 62 on Saturday (and the improbable fairway bunker shot on 18 that capped it off), the driver decision on the 13th that swung his Sunday momentum, an incredible approach at 16, and the nerves he felt reading the winning birdie putt on 18.

Plus: A brand new Srixon driver responsible for some of the most clutch shots he hit all week + the Z-STAR ball that gave him an edge over the rest of the field in the windy conditions, his dad Grant Fox's legendary All Blacks career and 1987 Rugby World Cup win, New Zealand's golf course boom, whether a PGA Tour event or Presidents Cup could ever land in New Zealand, and a detour into Fox's Bordeaux-heavy wine cellar.

Before all that: the saga of getting the real and replica Claret Jugs through airport security and onto the flight home — including an awkward moment in line next to runner-up Cameron Young.

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Chapters

0:00 Intro & Ryan Fox's dad, All Blacks legend Grant Fox

2:39 Has life changed since becoming Champion Golfer of the Year?

3:39 New Zealand's 4th major champion & ending a 63-year Claret Jug drought

4:29 The Claret Jug's wild flight home

9:19 Echoes of Hideki Matsuyama's Masters travels

10:19 Friday's grind just to make the cut

12:12 Saturday's record-tying 62

13:14 The bunker shot and putt that closed out the 62

18:29 The 13th hole driver gamble and riding the wave of momentum

23:24 The approach at 16 and feeling the crowd's energy

29:03 Composure and nerves on the 18th green

32:45 The backstory on Ryan's putter

34:42 No snakes in New Zealand???

35:57 The 2014 Muriwai Open and New Zealand's links golf

38:00 The 2021 Muriwai win with Steve Williams caddying

39:48 Touring New Zealand's booming golf course scene

42:50 Could the PGA Tour — or a Presidents Cup — come to New Zealand?

46:25 Wine talk: Bordeaux, Hawke's Bay, and the Claret Jug

48:23 Sign-off