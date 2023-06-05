Smylie Kaufman is a winner on the PGA TOUR, an on-course reporter walking a new fairway every week, and the host of “The Smylie Show.” Every week, Smylie checks... More
Available Episodes
1 of 1
Trailer: What's Up, Y'all
What's up, y'all - and welcome to "The Smylie Show" with Smylie Kaufman!Every week, Smylie will share his thoughts on the latest happenings in the golf world, in addition to conversations with Tour pros, stars from other sports, entertainers and a variety of other interesting people. Episode 1 drops on May 15.Be sure to subscribe so you don't miss a moment!
Smylie Kaufman is a winner on the PGA TOUR, an on-course reporter walking a new fairway every week, and the host of “The Smylie Show.” Every week, Smylie checks in with analysis on all the latest happenings in the world of golf, and shares a new conversation with athletes, artists, and a variety of other interesting people.