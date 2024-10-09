The Chase Parham Podcast: Ole Miss chancellor Glenn Boyce

Chase Parham heads to the Lyceum on the Ole Miss campus to speak with chancellor Glenn Boyce, who just had his five-year anniversary in the position. They discuss his early days on the job, the challenges and rewards with Ole Miss' enrollment and retention numbers and the next set of issues as Ole Miss grows in all ways. They also spend time on athletics as a new model is soon coming to college sports. Boyce is on the NCAA Board of Governors and discusses where the NCAA and college sports world may be going as soon as 2025.