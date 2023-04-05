The Race F1 Podcast brings you comprehensive coverage of every aspect of Formula 1 racing, with discussion of the latest breaking Formula One news, debate about... More
Available Episodes
5 of 294
Perez vs Verstappen: Will Red Bull allow a straight title fight?
On the eve of the Miami Grand Prix, Edd Straw is joined by Josh Suttill and Ben Anderson to look at the intra-team title battle that's shaping up at Red Bull between two-time champion Max Verstappen and team mate Sergio Perez. Will the team allow them to openly fight for the championship, or will they back Verstappen?
5/4/2023
49:17
Azerbaijan GP: Perez's street supremacy and pitlane crowding
Scott Mitchell-Malm and Mark Hughes join Edd Straw to review the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the first of F1's modified sprint weekends. Amongst other things, they discuss Sergio Perez doing the double over Red Bull team mate Max Verstappen, and the worrying moment when Esteban Ocon entered the pits on the last lap to be confronted by a crowd standing in the pitlane.
4/30/2023
1:06:16
Your questions answered ahead of F1’s return in Baku
Scott Mitchell-Malm and Mark Hughes join Edd Straw to answer listeners' questions on everything to do with F1 in 2023, ahead of F1's return this weekend with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.
4/25/2023
1:18:34
BONUS: Answering your questions on F1 history - Charity special
We've got a bonus episode for you on the feed today from our sister show, Bring Back V10s, the podcast that celebrates an era of F1 that was loud on and off track. This particular episode is a very special ASK US ANYTHING show supporting Blood Cancer UK - and just this once no era of F1 is off limits!
We were overwhelmed by how many of you made a donation and submitted a question for our panel to answer via our Just Giving page, helping us raise over £10,000 for such a worthy cause.
So join host Glenn Freeman and panellists Edd Straw, Mark Hughes and Matt Beer as they tackle questions on subjects as varied as conspiracy theories around Hamilton and Rosberg’s final season together at Mercedes, Honda’s secret F1 project, dream F1 pub companions, rumoured driver moves that never ended up happening, and so much more.
And don't forget: If you enjoy the episode, you can still make a donation to Blood Cancer UK by visiting our Just Giving page.
4/24/2023
1:44:17
What Mercedes’ shock technical reshuffle means
Scott Mitchell-Malm and Mark Hughes join Edd Straw to discuss Mercedes’ sudden technical reshuffle, which has seen two of it’s senior personnel swap jobs, with James Allison returning to the role of technical director and Mike Elliott becoming chief technical officer. They discuss why Mercedes have made the move now, and what it means for the team’s competitiveness in the short and long-term.
