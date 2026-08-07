In the latest episode of The Race F1 Tech Show, we evaluate two teams that took major steps forward before the summer break: McLaren and Aston Martin.



Edd Straw is joined by former F1 technical director Gary Anderson, who explains why McLaren's approach to upgrades should pay it back in the second half of the season, and why Lando Norris' stunning Hungary victory shouldn't be a track specific one-off.



Next, Gary discuss his old team, Aston Martin, and the performance step it was able to make with a heavily upgraded car. Gary explains the bold aerodyanmic choices Adrian Newey has taken with the car, and why it affords the team plenty of headroom for improvement.



And finally, Gary answers another batch of questions from listeners on differences in deployment between drivers, the 2027 rules, upgrade scheduling, hybrid technology evolution and F1’s ultimate rules.



If you'd like to ask Gary a question, send it to podcasts@the-race.com



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