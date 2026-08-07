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770 episodes
- In the latest episode of The Race F1 Tech Show, we evaluate two teams that took major steps forward before the summer break: McLaren and Aston Martin.
Edd Straw is joined by former F1 technical director Gary Anderson, who explains why McLaren's approach to upgrades should pay it back in the second half of the season, and why Lando Norris' stunning Hungary victory shouldn't be a track specific one-off.
Next, Gary discuss his old team, Aston Martin, and the performance step it was able to make with a heavily upgraded car. Gary explains the bold aerodyanmic choices Adrian Newey has taken with the car, and why it affords the team plenty of headroom for improvement.
And finally, Gary answers another batch of questions from listeners on differences in deployment between drivers, the 2027 rules, upgrade scheduling, hybrid technology evolution and F1’s ultimate rules.
If you'd like to ask Gary a question, send it to podcasts@the-race.com
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- After its nightmare start to 2026, Aston Martin finally showed signs of a revival in Hungary after putting a big upgrade on the car. So has Adrian Newey finally got the Silverstone-based team on the right track, or will there be more bumps in the road, even with a new Honda power unit on the way?
On the latest episode of The Race F1 Podcast, Edd Straw is joined by Josh Suttill and Jon Noble to assess Aston Martin's current position and expected trajectory, and how that might impact Fernando Alonso’s future. Plus, we round up the latest F1 news, including how the 2026 and 2027 calendars are shaping up amid continued conflict in the Middle East and why a significant FIA figure has spoken out against F1's power unit manufacturers...
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Race Business: How Flavio Briatore turned a 'very bad idea' into a $150 million F1 deal08/01/2026 | 54 mins.Alpine's executive advisor and de facto team boss Flavio Briatore, is the latest guest on The Race Business's 'In Conversation With...' series. He talks about how Team Enstone has gone from an $80 million valuation to a $3.5 billion valuation, how highly he rates Pierre Gasly, why he thinks there needs to be 24 sprint races and explains how he turned a 'very bad idea' into a $150 million title sponsorship deal.
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- Do F1 drivers need to cut back on complaining over team radio, or is it just a consequence of radio traffic being so easy to hear these days?
Edd Straw is joined by Glenn Freeman and special guest Conor Daly on the latest episode of The Race F1 Podcast to delve into driver etiquette and whether things need to change.
There's also talk of whether things have gone too far with F1's blue flags rules after the Oscar Piastri/Carlos Sainz flashpoint in Hungary, and whether F1 could take lessons from IndyCar.
Get bonus F1 podcasts, extra content and ad-free listening, sign-up to The Race Members' Club on Patreon today.
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- Lando Norris became the fifth different winner this season with a surprise win in Budapest - but was it enough to earn him the top spot in our rankings as well? Val Khorounzhiy joins Edd Straw to probe him on how he ranked the drivers’ performances after the Hungarian Grand Prix - including where he placed Carlos Sainz after the Spaniard's controversial clash with Oscar Piastri under blue flags.
Get bonus F1 podcasts, extra content and ad-free listening, sign-up to The Race Members' Club on Patreon today.
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About The Race F1 Podcast
If something happens in Formula 1 racing, The Race F1 Podcast has got you covered. Featuring renowned F1 journalists Edd Straw, Jon Noble, Mark Hughes, Scott Mitchell-Malm, Ben Anderson and more, we’ll bring you unbeatable insight from the ground at every F1 race, including the inside line on the latest breaking Formula 1 news and gossip, informed debate about the biggest topics, and in-depth analysis after each grand prix. The feed also features other F1 shows from The Race's stable, including Bring Back V10s, And Colossally That's History!, and The Race F1 Tech Show. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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