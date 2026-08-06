Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Matthew is joined by Connor Rogers and Trevor Sikkema from the NFL Stock Exchange to break down everything you need to know about the 2026 rookie class. They go over fantasy expectations for the highest drafted players, give out some late round sleepers you should target, and make their pick for who will win offensive rookie of the year.

5:36 Stefon Diggs signs with the Commanders

7:58 Antonio Williams

9:45 Jeremiyah Love

16:47 Jordyn Tyson or Carnell Tate?

20:10 Jadarian Price

23:23 Makai Lemon or KC Concepcion

27:39 Kenyon Sadiq or Omar Cooper Jr.?

32:35 Jonah Coleman

41:15 Kaytron Allen

45:54 De'Zhaun Stribling

50:02 Denzel Boston

53:37 Ted Hurst

56:20 Malachi Fields

1:00:18 Last Call: OROY Picks

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