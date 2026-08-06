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Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry
Matthew Berry | Audacy
Latest episode
544 episodes
- Matthew is joined by Connor Rogers and Trevor Sikkema from the NFL Stock Exchange to break down everything you need to know about the 2026 rookie class. They go over fantasy expectations for the highest drafted players, give out some late round sleepers you should target, and make their pick for who will win offensive rookie of the year.
5:36 Stefon Diggs signs with the Commanders
7:58 Antonio Williams
9:45 Jeremiyah Love
16:47 Jordyn Tyson or Carnell Tate?
20:10 Jadarian Price
23:23 Makai Lemon or KC Concepcion
27:39 Kenyon Sadiq or Omar Cooper Jr.?
32:35 Jonah Coleman
41:15 Kaytron Allen
45:54 De'Zhaun Stribling
50:02 Denzel Boston
53:37 Ted Hurst
56:20 Malachi Fields
1:00:18 Last Call: OROY Picks
Get Matthew Berry's rankings personalized to your exact league settings, plus more award-winning tools and projections with FantasyLife+. Use code FFHH to save 10% at checkout: https://www.fantasylife.com/pricing?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=ffhh
- Matthew is joined by NFL running back and fantasy legend Austin Ekeler to answer the biggest fantasy questions at the RB position. Austin also shares an update on his career and gives his pick for who will lead the NFL in rushing yards this season.
Get Matthew Berry's rankings personalized to your exact league settings, plus more award-winning tools and projections with FantasyLife+. Use code FFHH to save 10% at checkout: https://www.fantasylife.com/pricing?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=ffhh
- Matthew is joined by ESPN insider Dan Graziano to break down the biggest fantasy questions and latest news from training camp. They discuss the contract extensions for Bijan Robinson and Zay Flowers, the latest on Stefon Diggs and Keenan Allen, and the biggest takeaways from Dan’s visits to Chiefs, Rams, Chargers and Cowboys camp.
Get Matthew Berry's rankings personalized to your exact league settings, plus more award-winning tools and projections with FantasyLife+. Use code FFHH to save 10% at checkout: https://www.fantasylife.com/pricing?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=ffhh
- Matthew is joined by Lawrence Jackson Jr. to break down the 10 players they haven’t been able to stop drafting so far this offseason. The guys also discuss Deebo Samuel returning to the 49ers and Chris Olave’s contract extension before ending the show with their Super Bowl picks for the upcoming season.
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry is back for another league-winning season! Whether you are defending a fantasy championship, searching for an edge in DFS, looking for winning bets, or desperately trying to avoid a last-place punishment, we have you covered.
Starting Monday, August 3rd, we are dropping brand-new episodes every single weekday all the way through the Super Bowl. Join us!
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About Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry
Pull up a chair, pour a beverage, and dominate your fantasy football league with legendary analyst Matthew Berry. Fantasy Football Happy Hour is your premier guide to winning a championship, and having a blast doing it.Airing every single weekday through the Super Bowl, Matthew and his crew serve up the perfect blend of hard-hitting NFL analysis, actionable advice, and barroom camaraderie. Whether you are defending a fantasy dynasty, setting daily fantasy (DFS) lineups, looking for winning betting edges, or desperately trying to avoid a last-place punishment, we have you covered.What we’re serving up this season:Draft Day DominationWeekly Roster Management360-Degree NFL AnalysisDFS & Betting AnglesHit the Follow button right now so you never miss an episode. Cheers, my friend! The bar is open!
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Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry
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