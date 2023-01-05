Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Post-Draft Love/Hate: Jahmyr Gibbs, Quentin Johnston, Lamar Jackson + Rookie Dynasty Rankings
May 1: With the NFL Draft in the rearview, Matthew (@MatthewBerryTMR), Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) analyze rookies and veterans who have landed on Matthew’s love/hate list for the upcoming season. Among the names discussed: Bijan Robinson, Tony Pollard, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jordan Addison, Quentin Johnston, D.K. Metcalf, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert. The trio conclude the episode with a view of Matthew’s rookie dynasty rankings and Jay’s favorite bets for Offensive Rookie of the Year.(4:10) – RB Love/Hate: Bijan Robinson, Tony Pollard, Rhamondre Stevenson, James Conner, Rachaad White, Jahmyr Gibbs, Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet, Alvin Kamara, D’Andre Swift and others(35:05) – WR + TE Love/Hate: Jordan Addison, Quentin Johnston, Jonathan Mingo, Rashee Rice, Marvin Mims highlight and Dalton Kincaid an intriguing rookie class(44:30) – QB Love/Hate: Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, Geno Smith, Kenny Pickett, Ryan Tannehill and Sam Howell(51:30) – Matthew’s Rookie Dynasty Rankings: Bijan Robinson claims the top spot + projecting Anthony Richardson, Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud in 1QB vs Superflex leagues(57:45) – Offensive Rookie of the Year: Bijan Robinson, Anthony Richardson, Jordan Addison and Quentin Johnston