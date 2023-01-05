Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Trey Lance trade reports, Jalen Hurts’ payday + Mock Draft 1.0

April 19: Matthew (@MatthewBerryTMR), Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) tackle top news around the league including the 49ers listening to trades for Trey Lance and Austin Ekeler’s continued displeasure with his contract before diving into Connor’s Mock Draft 1.0. The trio discuss potential landing spots for Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson, Bijan Robinson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and others. Jay also weighs in on some of his favorite NFL Draft wagers to conclude the show.(4:30) – Matthew’s latest thoughts on the pending Commanders sale and Sam Howell as the QB1(13:40) – QB Headlines: 49ers taking calls on Trey Lance, Jalen Hurts’ massive contract extension, update on the timeline for Aaron Rodgers landing with the Jets(25:40) – RB Headlines: Contract rift continues with Austin Ekeler and the Chargers, Breece Hall “looking fantastic” after knee surgery and Dalvin Cook’s future in Minnesota(33:55) – WR Headlines: Steelers trade for Allen Robinson, Tyreek Hill’s retirement plans, impact of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Ravens, Chargers prioritizing pass catchers in the draft and more(50:10) – Mock Draft 1.0, Picks 1-10: Bryce Young goes 1st to Carolina, landing spots for C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson(61:10) - Mock Draft 1.0, Picks 11-20: Will Levis falls to the Titans, Jaxon Smith-Njigba heads to the NFC North and Dalton Kincaid as the first TE selected(63:50) - Mock Draft 1.0, Picks 21-31: WRs Jordan Addison, Quentin Johnston come off the board and Bijan Robinson lands with an AFC contender(67:00) – Jay’s favorite NFL Draft bets on the board: Christian Gonzalez as the first CB taken, Will Levis to be drafted 2nd overall, and Tyree Wilson to be the first Defensive Player selected