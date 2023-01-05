Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Podcast Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry
NBC Sports, Matthew Berry
Matthew Berry is on the Mt. Rushmore of fantasy football analysts. His new daily show will continue what he does best: rankings, waiver wire advice, who to star... More
SportsFantasy SportsSportsFootball
Available Episodes

  • Post-Draft Love/Hate: Jahmyr Gibbs, Quentin Johnston, Lamar Jackson + Rookie Dynasty Rankings
    May 1: With the NFL Draft in the rearview, Matthew (@MatthewBerryTMR), Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) analyze rookies and veterans who have landed on Matthew’s love/hate list for the upcoming season. Among the names discussed: Bijan Robinson, Tony Pollard, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jordan Addison, Quentin Johnston, D.K. Metcalf, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert. The trio conclude the episode with a view of Matthew’s rookie dynasty rankings and Jay’s favorite bets for Offensive Rookie of the Year.(4:10) – RB Love/Hate: Bijan Robinson, Tony Pollard, Rhamondre Stevenson, James Conner, Rachaad White, Jahmyr Gibbs, Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet, Alvin Kamara, D’Andre Swift and others(35:05) – WR + TE Love/Hate: Jordan Addison, Quentin Johnston, Jonathan Mingo, Rashee Rice, Marvin Mims highlight and Dalton Kincaid an intriguing rookie class(44:30) – QB Love/Hate: Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, Geno Smith, Kenny Pickett, Ryan Tannehill and Sam Howell(51:30) – Matthew’s Rookie Dynasty Rankings: Bijan Robinson claims the top spot + projecting Anthony Richardson, Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud in 1QB vs Superflex leagues(57:45) – Offensive Rookie of the Year: Bijan Robinson, Anthony Richardson, Jordan Addison and Quentin Johnston
    5/1/2023
    1:01:15
  • Anthony Richardson to Colts, Bijan Robinson to Falcons + More Round 1 Draft Reaction
    April 27: Matthew (@MatthewBerryTMR), Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) react to key selections from Round 1 of the NFL draft and analyze the potential impact rookies will have on their respective teams this fall. Among the picks discussed: C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jordan Addison.(1:25) – 1st Overall: Panthers select Bryce Young (3:47) – 2nd Overall: Texans select C.J. Stroud(6:25) – 4th Overall: Colts select Anthony Richardson(8:25) – 8th Overall: Falcons select Bijan Robinson(11:00) – 12th Overall: Lions select Jahmyr Gibbs(13:25) – 20th Overall: Seahawks select Jaxon Smith-Njigba(15:35) – 21st Overall: Chargers select Quinten Johnston (17:45) – 22nd Overall: Ravens select Zay Flowers(20:05) – 23rd Overall: Vikings select Jordan Addison(22:10) – 25th Overall: Bills select Dalton Kincaid(24:00) – Matthew, Jay and Connor’s biggest winners and losers from Round 1
    4/28/2023
    28:15
  • Jets officially trade for Aaron Rodgers + NFL Draft Bold Predictions
    April 26: Matthew (@MatthewBerryTMR), Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) address the long-awaited news of the Jets acquiring Aaron Rodgers as well as touch on more cloudy Javonte Williams injury reports before analyzing the allure of Tom Brady to the Dolphins amidst Tua Tagovailoa contemplating retirement. The trio also examine the latest movement in Connor’s prospect rankings before handing out NFL Draft predictions on the eve of Round 1. (2:55) – Top Headlines: Ripple effect of the Jets trading for Aaron Rodgers, impact of Jameson Williams suspension and more murky injury news with Javonte Williams(23:05) – More Headlines: Tua Tagovailoa reveals contemplating retirement as Tom Brady plays coy about 2023 return, Josh Allen weighs in on scheming for Gabe Davis and contract updates for Jonathan Taylor, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs(44:30) – Connor’s latest prospect rankings: Bryce Young remains atop the list, C.J. Stroud as the QB2, Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the WR1, Jahmyr Gibbs as a Day 1 pick, Anthony Richardson’s ceiling and more(59:40) – NFL Draft Bold Predictions: Tyree Wilson drafted 2nd Overall, Packers and Chargers take a WR in Round 1, multiple TEs and over 4.5 QBs selected Thursday night  
    4/26/2023
    1:04:48
  • Trey Lance trade reports, Jalen Hurts’ payday + Mock Draft 1.0
    April 19: Matthew (@MatthewBerryTMR), Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) tackle top news around the league including the 49ers listening to trades for Trey Lance and Austin Ekeler’s continued displeasure with his contract before diving into Connor’s Mock Draft 1.0. The trio discuss potential landing spots for Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson, Bijan Robinson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and others. Jay also weighs in on some of his favorite NFL Draft wagers to conclude the show.(4:30) – Matthew’s latest thoughts on the pending Commanders sale and Sam Howell as the QB1(13:40) – QB Headlines: 49ers taking calls on Trey Lance, Jalen Hurts’ massive contract extension, update on the timeline for Aaron Rodgers landing with the Jets(25:40) – RB Headlines: Contract rift continues with Austin Ekeler and the Chargers, Breece Hall “looking fantastic” after knee surgery and Dalvin Cook’s future in Minnesota(33:55) – WR Headlines: Steelers trade for Allen Robinson, Tyreek Hill’s retirement plans, impact of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Ravens, Chargers prioritizing pass catchers in the draft and more(50:10) – Mock Draft 1.0, Picks 1-10: Bryce Young goes 1st to Carolina, landing spots for C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson(61:10) - Mock Draft 1.0, Picks 11-20: Will Levis falls to the Titans, Jaxon Smith-Njigba heads to the NFC North and Dalton Kincaid as the first TE selected(63:50) - Mock Draft 1.0, Picks 21-31: WRs Jordan Addison, Quentin Johnston come off the board and Bijan Robinson lands with an AFC contender(67:00) – Jay’s favorite NFL Draft bets on the board: Christian Gonzalez as the first CB taken, Will Levis to be drafted 2nd overall, and Tyree Wilson to be the first Defensive Player selected
    4/19/2023
    1:14:48
  • Free Agency Love/Hate: Tony Pollard, Chris Olave, Daniel Jones and more
    April 4: Matthew (@MatthewBerryTMR), Jay Croucher (@croucherJD), Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) and Lawrence Jackson (@LordDontLose) run through notable headlines around the league including news tied to the Patriots, Ravens and 49ers QB room before diving into Matthew’s Free Agency love/hate list position-by-position. Among the names discussed: Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, Rhamondre Stevenson, Garrett Wilson, Darren Waller and Geno Smith. With the draft three weeks away, Connor also unveils his big board as the group discusses Bijan Robinson’s ceiling, a loaded TE class and sleeper Day 2 prospects.(2:10) – Top Headlines: Titans reportedly eyeing trade up to #3 in NFL Draft and Bill Belichick’s lack of endorsement of Mac Jones and Joe Mixon’s future in Cincinnati(14:05) – More Headlines: Ravens offer Odell Beckham Jr. a deal and Kyle Shanahan weighs in on Trey Lance competing for starting role(24:10) – RB Free Agency Love/Hate: Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, Rhamondre Stevenson, David Montgomery, D’Andre Swift and Alvin Kamara headline the list(33:50) – WR/TE Free Agency Love/Hate: Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Darren Waller, Jameson Williams, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Darnell Mooney, Dalton Schultz and more(44:10) – QB Free Agency Love/Hate: Daniel Jones and Geno Smith(48:05) – Connor’s Draft Big Board: Bryce Young and Bijan Robinson crack the top 5 + sleeper day 2 prospects who could be fantasy viable
    4/4/2023
    55:37

About Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

Matthew Berry is on the Mt. Rushmore of fantasy football analysts. His new daily show will continue what he does best: rankings, waiver wire advice, who to start, who to sit, and his popular love/hate analysis. Make sure to check out the video version on Peacock and on the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel.
