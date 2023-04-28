Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
BBC Radio 5 live
Formula 1 interviews, reaction and reports. 5 Live presents a round-up of the race weekend. More
  • Miami Grand Prix qualifying review
    Christian Hewgill, Harry Benjamin and former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer reflect on qualifying at the Miami GP, where Sergio Perez took a surprise pole position to ramp up the title battle. We hear from the Mexican, as well as team-mate Max Verstappen who starts only in ninth.
    5/7/2023
    33:47
  • Miami Grand Prix preview
    Jack Nicholls is joined by former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer and Christian Hewgill to look ahead to the Miami GP. They discuss the championship battle at Red Bull, plus hear from Lewis Hamilton as well as Williams driver Logan Sargeant ahead of his home race.
    5/6/2023
    46:15
  • Azerbaijan Grand Prix review
    Jack Nicholls is joined by Sam Bird and Andrew Benson to look back at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. They hear from the top three drivers and ask whether Charles Leclerc is happy at Ferrari.
    4/30/2023
    38:37
  • Azerbaijan Sprint review
    Sam Bird and Andrew Benson join Jack Nicholls to look back at the sprint race from Baku. They hear from the winner Sergio Perez as well as from Max Verstappen and George Russell who made contact on the first lap.
    4/29/2023
    30:29
  • Azerbaijan Grand Prix preview
    Jack is joined by Rebecca Clancy and Andrew Benson to look ahead to the first sprint weekend of the season. They discuss the new format and debate its strengths and weaknesses. They also chat about the management restructuring at Mercedes and look back at qualifying that took place on Friday.
    4/28/2023
    47:21

About F1: Chequered Flag

Formula 1 interviews, reaction and reports. 5 Live presents a round-up of the race weekend.
