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F1: Chequered Flag

BBC Radio 5 Live
Sports
F1: Chequered Flag
Latest episode

152 episodes

  • F1: Chequered Flag

    Chequered Flag Extra: Mid-Term Report

    08/06/2026 | 44 mins.
    Harry Benjamin reflects on the first half of the season - school parents evening style! Accompanied by classroom favourite, former British racing driver Alice Powell, and the feared and revered BBC F1 correspondent Andrew Benson. Who has been the A* driver so far this year? Who must do better and who will be most improved in the second half of the campaign?
  • F1: Chequered Flag

    Chequered Flag Extra: School’s out for summer

    07/31/2026 | 27 mins.
    Harry Benjamin and Nicola Hume dive into F1’s silly season, debating Max Verstappen’s future. Could the four-time world champion leave Red Bull, and if so, where? How would this impact other driver-market moves? Plus, what do the drivers get up to in the summer break… using our own imagination of course. And we analyse Toto Wolff’s “Teletubbies” comment by asking the important question - which driver would be which Teletubby?
  • F1: Chequered Flag

    Hungarian GP Review: Brilliant Budapest

    07/26/2026 | 40 mins.
    Harry Benjamin, Jennie Gow, British racing driver Alice Powell and the BBC’s F1 correspondent Andrew Benson react to an action-packed Hungarian GP. Lando Norris started on pole. Could he convert that to victory? Ferrari looked like the favourites coming into the weekend. Could they deliver on their promise heading into race-day? And what about championship leader Kimi Antonelli and his Mercedes team? The team dissect it all plus hear from the key drivers, including Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen.
  • F1: Chequered Flag

    Hungarian GP Quali Review: Penalties & Surprises in Budapest

    07/25/2026 | 22 mins.
    Harry Benjamin and British racing driver Alice Powell react to a dramatic qualifying at the Hungarian GP. Who would take pole position? Could Mercedes continue their domination, or would Ferrari deliver on their potential?  Plus, post-qualifying penalties dominate the agenda. And Jennie Gow speaks with some of the main protagonists.
  • F1: Chequered Flag

    Hungarian GP Preview: Who will take momentum into summer break?

    07/23/2026 | 57 mins.
    F1 has its last outing before the summer break. Kimi Antonelli is the in-form driver following his victory in Belgium. He leads the drivers’ championship by 45 points. Can anyone stop him? Lewis Hamilton had a chaotic race at Spa, but could the Ferrari have strong pace this weekend, and could the seven-time champion challenge for victory and continue his title challenge? Jennie Gow is joined by the BBC’s F1 correspondent Andrew Benson as well as F1 Academy champion Abbi Pulling and W Series race-winner Alice Powell to look ahead to the weekend. Plus, Harry Benjamin sits down with Carlos Sainz to reflect on Williams’ difficult season.
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About F1: Chequered Flag
F1 Chequered Flag from the BBC offers expert analysis of every F1 race, with exclusive insight into every twist and turn of the F1 season. Each episode brings you in-depth race reviews, breaking down the strategies that shape each Grand Prix and the key players making headlines. Hear from F1 stars like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris and the bosses of powerhouse teams like Red Bull, Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren. Plus keep up to speed on the cars and tactics changing the game. Stay tuned for the latest F1 updates, straight from the track. F1 Chequered Flag: Home of Formula 1. Subscribe for the latest F1 updates, straight from the track.
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