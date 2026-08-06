Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
152 episodes
- Harry Benjamin reflects on the first half of the season - school parents evening style! Accompanied by classroom favourite, former British racing driver Alice Powell, and the feared and revered BBC F1 correspondent Andrew Benson. Who has been the A* driver so far this year? Who must do better and who will be most improved in the second half of the campaign?
- Harry Benjamin and Nicola Hume dive into F1’s silly season, debating Max Verstappen’s future. Could the four-time world champion leave Red Bull, and if so, where? How would this impact other driver-market moves? Plus, what do the drivers get up to in the summer break… using our own imagination of course. And we analyse Toto Wolff’s “Teletubbies” comment by asking the important question - which driver would be which Teletubby?
- Harry Benjamin, Jennie Gow, British racing driver Alice Powell and the BBC’s F1 correspondent Andrew Benson react to an action-packed Hungarian GP. Lando Norris started on pole. Could he convert that to victory? Ferrari looked like the favourites coming into the weekend. Could they deliver on their promise heading into race-day? And what about championship leader Kimi Antonelli and his Mercedes team? The team dissect it all plus hear from the key drivers, including Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen.
- Harry Benjamin and British racing driver Alice Powell react to a dramatic qualifying at the Hungarian GP. Who would take pole position? Could Mercedes continue their domination, or would Ferrari deliver on their potential? Plus, post-qualifying penalties dominate the agenda. And Jennie Gow speaks with some of the main protagonists.
- F1 has its last outing before the summer break. Kimi Antonelli is the in-form driver following his victory in Belgium. He leads the drivers’ championship by 45 points. Can anyone stop him? Lewis Hamilton had a chaotic race at Spa, but could the Ferrari have strong pace this weekend, and could the seven-time champion challenge for victory and continue his title challenge? Jennie Gow is joined by the BBC’s F1 correspondent Andrew Benson as well as F1 Academy champion Abbi Pulling and W Series race-winner Alice Powell to look ahead to the weekend. Plus, Harry Benjamin sits down with Carlos Sainz to reflect on Williams’ difficult season.
More Sports podcasts
- Fantasy Focus FootballSports
- Brandon Walker College Football ShowFootball, Sports
- Pardon My TakeFootball, Sports
- 30 for 30 PodcastsSports
- The Bill Simmons PodcastSports
- DOUBLE COVERAGE PODCASTFootball, Sports
- Fantasy Footballers - Fantasy Football PodcastFantasy Sports, Football, Sports
- The MeatEater PodcastSports, Wilderness
- Fantasy Football TodayFantasy Sports, Football, Sports
- The Pat McAfee ShowFootball, Sports
Trending Sports podcasts
- The Mike Francesa PodcastFootball, Sports
- Jim Cornette ExperienceHistory, Sports, Wrestling
- The Kevin Sheehan ShowFootball, Sports
- The Audible with Stew, Bruce & Ralph: A show about college footballFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- SNR Drive (Pittsburgh Steelers)Football, Sports
- The Musers The PodcastComedy, Sports
- Mason & IrelandSports
- The Ringer's Philly SpecialSports
- Talkin’ Giants (Giants Podcast)Football, Sports
- World Cup After DarkSoccer, Sports
- Arseblog Arsecast, The Arsenal PodcastSoccer, Sports
- Locked On Steelers – Daily Podcast On The Pittsburgh SteelersFootball, Sports
- Orange and Brown Talk: Cleveland Browns PodcastFootball, Sports
- The GrowlerFootball, Sports
- Austin & BirmSports
- The Sheet with Jeff MarekHockey, Sports
- Off The Pike with Brian BarrettSports
- The Solid Verbal College FootballFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- HuskerOnline PodcastFootball, Sports
- Giants Nation Show (Giants Podcast)Football, Sports
- Beltway FootballFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
About F1: Chequered Flag
F1 Chequered Flag from the BBC offers expert analysis of every F1 race, with exclusive insight into every twist and turn of the F1 season. Each episode brings you in-depth race reviews, breaking down the strategies that shape each Grand Prix and the key players making headlines. Hear from F1 stars like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris and the bosses of powerhouse teams like Red Bull, Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren. Plus keep up to speed on the cars and tactics changing the game. Stay tuned for the latest F1 updates, straight from the track. F1 Chequered Flag: Home of Formula 1. Subscribe for the latest F1 updates, straight from the track.Podcast website
Listen to F1: Chequered Flag, Fantasy Focus Football and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
F1: Chequered Flag
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
F1: Chequered Flag: Podcasts in Family