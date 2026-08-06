F1 has its last outing before the summer break. Kimi Antonelli is the in-form driver following his victory in Belgium. He leads the drivers’ championship by 45 points. Can anyone stop him? Lewis Hamilton had a chaotic race at Spa, but could the Ferrari have strong pace this weekend, and could the seven-time champion challenge for victory and continue his title challenge? Jennie Gow is joined by the BBC’s F1 correspondent Andrew Benson as well as F1 Academy champion Abbi Pulling and W Series race-winner Alice Powell to look ahead to the weekend. Plus, Harry Benjamin sits down with Carlos Sainz to reflect on Williams’ difficult season.