What's up with the Toronto Maple Leafs?
12/23/2025 | 1h 21 mins.
The struggling Toronto Maple Leafs fired assistant coach Marc Savard yesterday, but what is actually wrong with Auston Matthews and company and is firing an assistant going to do anything? We're joined by Nick Alberga to talk all things Leafs. Plus, we provide some updates on 'Heated Rivalry' and celebrate WhatAreWeLookingAt-mas.0:00 Welcome to What Chaos!12:30 NHL A.I. slop20:15 Nick Alberga joins36:47 WAWLAH-mas50:50 'Heated Rivalry' news1:00:00 Slate Grade1:18:35 Merry ChristmasWhat Chaos! is presented by Sports Interaction: https://www.sportsinteraction.com/whatchaoshttps://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/WHATCHAOSJOIN OUR DISCORD: https://discord.gg/3brHQ2q5V2Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WhatChaosShowhttps://twitter.com/DJ_Beanhttps://twitter.com/PeteBlackburnhttps://twitter.com/shawn_depaz Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
There's a New Hottest Team in Hockey (Part 6)
12/22/2025 | 1h 54 mins.
The Buffalo Sabres and Vancouver Canucks have been on FIRE since making massive changes to their franchises, so we take a moment to celebrate the New Hottest Teams in Hockey. Plus, the celebrities were out for Sabres-Devils in New Jersey, Connor Ingram debuted for the Edmonton Oilers and we review one of the highest rated TV episodes of all time, 'Heated Rivalry' Episode 5. 0:00 Welcome to What Chaos!20:20 Sabres: New Hottest Team27:45 Canucks: New Hottest Team29:45 DJ storytime38:35 Ingram's Oilers Debut51:00 'Heated Rivalry' Ep. 51:47:30 Flames AI Slop1:50:40 Rangers rack behavior1:52:45 Slate GradeWhat Chaos! is presented by Sports Interaction: https://www.sportsinteraction.com/whatchaoshttps://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/WHATCHAOSJOIN OUR DISCORD: https://discord.gg/3brHQ2q5V2Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WhatChaosShowhttps://twitter.com/DJ_Beanhttps://twitter.com/PeteBlackburnhttps://twitter.com/shawn_depaz Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
A deep dive on Role Model
12/18/2025 | 54 mins.
We take a deep dive into Tucker Pillsbury, a.k.a. Role Model, the musical guest for the NHL's winter classic because none of us know who he is (respectfully). Plus, Thatcher Demko is taking Goalie with a Knife to new levels, the Seattle Kraken have put out a statement and we preview Oilers-Bruins tonight.0:00 Welcome to What Chaos!12:50 Who is Role Model34:00 Cy Young race38:45 Kraken statement44:00 Goalie with an Axe45:35 Oilers-Bruins51:15 Slate GradeWhat Chaos! is presented by Sports Interaction: https://www.sportsinteraction.com/whatchaoshttps://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/WHATCHAOSJOIN OUR DISCORD: https://discord.gg/3brHQ2q5V2Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WhatChaosShowhttps://twitter.com/DJ_Beanhttps://twitter.com/PeteBlackburnhttps://twitter.com/shawn_depaz Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Leon Draisaitl & Celebratory Cigs
12/17/2025 | 1h 34 mins.
Leon Draisaitl registered his 1000th career point against old friend Stuart Skinner and celebrated in the most European way possible: with cigarettes! We discuss everything from Leon's big night and the Skinner-Jarry revenge game. Plus, Kraken coach Lane Lambert is upset about something and the Boston Bruins are a playoff team according to the Boston Bruins.0:00 Welcome to What Chaos!6:22 Leon's 1000th, Stu vs. Jarry1:13:47 Kulak's new number27:10 Sabres Breaking News39:45 Bruins are hot?53:15 Saban is a Pred1:07:00 Lambert's weird presser1:22:10 Slate GradeWhat Chaos! is presented by Sports Interaction: https://www.sportsinteraction.com/whatchaoshttps://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/WHATCHAOSJOIN OUR DISCORD: https://discord.gg/3brHQ2q5V2Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WhatChaosShowhttps://twitter.com/DJ_Beanhttps://twitter.com/PeteBlackburnhttps://twitter.com/shawn_depaz Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
The Jarmo Era has arrived in Buffalo
12/16/2025 | 1h 26 mins.
The Buffalo Sabres finally made a change in the front office, firing GM Kevyn Adams and replacing him with Senior Adviser and former Columbus GM, Jarmo Kekäläinen. ESPN's Emily Kaplan joins as a guest host as we discuss what the Jarmo hiring means for the future of Buffalo and guys like Lindy Ruff and Alex Tuch. Plus, famous guitarist and Minnesota Wild fan, Cory Wong, joins the show to discuss everything from his music career to the recent Quinn Hughes trade.0:00 Welcome to What Chaos!9:30 Sabres hire Jarmo19:50 Preds are hot?22:00 Dangers of rinkside reporting27:58 Cory Wong joins1:02:00 Players are oversleeping1:06:00 Willy x Shake Shack1:10:13 Emily x HR1:15:10 Slate GradeWhat Chaos! is presented by Sports Interaction: https://www.sportsinteraction.com/whatchaoshttps://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/WHATCHAOSJOIN OUR DISCORD: https://discord.gg/3brHQ2q5V2Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WhatChaosShowhttps://twitter.com/DJ_Beanhttps://twitter.com/PeteBlackburnhttps://twitter.com/shawn_depaz Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
What Chaos!