The Buffalo Sabres and Vancouver Canucks have been on FIRE since making massive changes to their franchises, so we take a moment to celebrate the New Hottest Teams in Hockey. Plus, the celebrities were out for Sabres-Devils in New Jersey, Connor Ingram debuted for the Edmonton Oilers and we review one of the highest rated TV episodes of all time, 'Heated Rivalry' Episode 5. 0:00 Welcome to What Chaos!20:20 Sabres: New Hottest Team27:45 Canucks: New Hottest Team29:45 DJ storytime38:35 Ingram's Oilers Debut51:00 'Heated Rivalry' Ep. 51:47:30 Flames AI Slop1:50:40 Rangers rack behavior1:52:45 Slate Grade