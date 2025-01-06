Powered by RND
DNVR Denver Broncos Podcast

ALLCITY Network, DNVR Sports
THE daily Denver Broncos podcast, hosted by credentialed journalists, insiders and analysts. Super Bowl 50 Champion Todd Davis, Zac Stevens, Henry Chisholm, and...
SportsFootball

  • How the Denver Broncos DOMINANT win over the Chiefs can lead to a playoff upset against the Bills
    The Denver Broncos punched their ticket to the NFL playoffs after beating the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday under Sean Payton’s watch. The DNVR Broncos Podcast was at the game and breaks down everything you need to know.Plus, the DNVR Broncos Podcast breaks down just how significant of an accomplishment the Denver Broncos making the playoffs is and what it means for them moving forward.How did the other Denver Broncos’ stars, such as Bo Nix, Pat Surtain II, Courtland Sutton, Javonte Williams and Marvin Mims Jr. perform in the game? Super Bowl 50 Champion and Broncos coach Todd Davis dives into the tape to break it all down and gets an early look at the Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen and Von Miller.Do the Denver Broncos have a chance against the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo against an MVP candidate in Josh Allen?On the DNVR Broncos Podcast, Super Bowl 50 champion Todd Davis, Zac Stevens, Ryan Koenigsberg and Henry Chisholm are coming to you LIVE from the Toyota Lounge inside the DNVR Bar to break down all of the latest news in Broncos Country. Start: 0:00Feelings after the game: 1:45Can the win help the Broncos give them momentum?: 6:25Bradley Roby joins the show: 18:26Inside Scoop with Todd Davis: 33:08Who has to become a star in the playoffs?: 49:00Reading comments: 53:54Superchats: 58:00  BECOME A DIEHARD: https://thednvr.com/intro-offer-youtube An ALLCITY Network Production PARTY WITH US: https://thednvr.com/events ALL THINGS DNVR: https://linktr.ee/dnvrsports MERCH: https://store.allcitynetwork.com/collections/dnvr-locker SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/DNVR_Sports Breck Brew Ice Deck Giveaway: http://breckbrew.com/icedeckbet365: Go to https://www.bet365.com/hub/en-us/app-hero-banner-1?utm_source=affiliate&utm_campaign=usapp&utm_medium=affiliate&affiliate=365_03485318 or use code DNVR365 when you sign up. Must be 21+ and physically located in CO.  Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help call or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER Empire Today: Schedule a free in-home estimate today! All listeners can receive a $350 OFF discount when they use the promo code DNVR. Restrictions apply. See https://empiretoday.com/dnvr for details EveryPlate: With affordable dinners for just $5.99 per serving, PLUS 50% off your first box, EveryPlate helps you save money for a stress-free holiday! Get this amazing deal by going to https://EveryPlate.com/PODCAST and entering code dnvr599. Get Coors Light delivered straight to your door with Instacart by going to https://coorslight.com/DNVR. Celebrate Responsibly. Coors Brewing Company, Golden, Colorado. Download the Circle K app and join the Inner Circle or visit https://www.circlek.com/inner-circle! Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code DNVR for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Exclusively for our listeners, Shady Rays is giving out their best deal of the season. Head to https://shadyrays.com and use codeoadoutdoors.pxf.io/allcity: DNVR for 35% off polarized sunglasses. Try for yourself the shades rated 5 stars by over 300,000 people. Birdcall: Right now, DNVR fans can score 20% off at Birdcall with promo code “DNVR”! Get down to Birdcall or order online at https://eatbirdcall.com and grab this offer now through the end of the month. Offer valid for any order of $10 or more. Limit 1 per guest per day. Not valid on catering orders or through 3rd party delivery sites. Use code DNVRBRONCOS50 to get 50% OFF your first Factor box and 20% off your next month with any active subscription at https://factormeals.com/dnvrbroncos50. Check out FOCO merch and collectibles here https://foco.vegb.net/DNVRBroncos and use promo code “DNVR10” for 10% off your order on all non Pre Order items. Rugged Road: Gear up for your next adventure with Rugged Road Coolers - Your ultimate outdoor companion! Head to http://ruggedroadoutdoors.pxf.io/ALLCITY and use code DNVR for 10% off!  Hello Fresh - Get 10 FREE meals at https://hellofresh.com/freebroncos. Applied across 7 boxes, new subscribers only, varies by plan. When you shop through links in the description, we may earn affiliate commissions. Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
    1:01:05
  • Bo Nix & The Denver Broncos are playoff bound for the first time since SB50 | DNVR Broncos Postgame
    PLAYOFFS BABY PLAYOFFS! The Denver Broncos have punched their ticket to the NFL Playoffs in Bo Nix's rookie season. The Broncos completely blew out the Chiefs in their final game of the regular season. Bo Nix had a nearly perfect day as a passer, and Nik Bonitto continued his dominant season. Let's celebrate the PLAYOFF BOUND DENVER BRONCOS! Super Bowl 50 Champion Todd Davis, Jurrell Casey, Knowshon Moreno, and Ryan Koenigsburg come to you LIVE from the DNVR Bar for this WINNER'S LOUNGE edition of the DNVR Broncos Podcast!Start - 0:00An RK soliloquy - 1:10Knowshon's big takeaway - 4:20New shirts! - 8:45Courtland Sutton got his bag - 11:15Marvin Mims - 15:05The defense - 20:10A brief prediction on Bo - 24:30How do the Broncos defense matchup with the Bills - 29:40The running game - 37:00Other big takeaways - 45:20Superchats - 55:00Zac from Mile High - 1:12:55BECOME A DIEHARD: https://thednvr.com/intro-offer-youtubeAn ALLCITY Network ProductionPARTY WITH US: https://thednvr.com/eventsALL THINGS DNVR: https://linktr.ee/dnvrsportsMERCH: https://store.allcitynetwork.com/collections/dnvr-lockerSUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/DNVR_SportsBreck Brew Ice Deck Giveaway: http://breckbrew.com/icedeckbet365: Go to https://www.bet365.com/hub/en-us/app-hero-banner-1?utm_source=affiliate&utm_campaign=usapp&utm_medium=affiliate&affiliate=365_03485318 or use code DNVR365 when you sign up. Must be 21+ and physically located in CO.  Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help call or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLEREmpire Today: Schedule a free in-home estimate today! All listeners can receive a $350 OFF discount when they use the promo code DNVR. Restrictions apply. See https://empiretoday.com/dnvr for detailsEveryPlate: With affordable dinners for just $5.99 per serving, PLUS 50% off your first box, EveryPlate helps you save money for a stress-free holiday! Get this amazing deal by going to https://EveryPlate.com/PODCAST and entering code dnvr599.Get Coors Light delivered straight to your door with Instacart by going to https://coorslight.com/DNVR. Celebrate Responsibly. Coors Brewing Company, Golden, Colorado.Download the Circle K app and join the Inner Circle or visit https://www.circlek.com/inner-circle!Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code DNVR for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply.Exclusively for our listeners, Shady Rays is giving out their best deal of the season. Head to https://shadyrays.com and use codeoadoutdoors.pxf.io/allcity: DNVR for 35% off polarized sunglasses. Try for yourself the shades rated 5 stars by over 300,000 people.Birdcall: Right now, DNVR fans can score 20% off at Birdcall with promo code “DNVR”! Get down to Birdcall or order online at https://eatbirdcall.com and grab this offer now through the end of the month. Offer valid for any order of $10 or more. Limit 1 per guest per day. Not valid on catering orders or through 3rd party delivery sites.Use code DNVRBRONCOS50 to get 50% OFF your first Factor box and 20% off your next month with any active subscription at https://factormeals.com/dnvrbroncos50.Check out FOCO merch and collectibles here https://foco.vegb.net/DNVRBroncos and use promo code “DNVR10” for 10% off your order on all non Pre Order items.Rugged Road: Gear up for your next adventure with Rugged Road Coolers - Your ultimate outdoor companion! Head to http://ruggedroadoutdoors.pxf.io/ALLCITY and use code DNVR for 10% off!Hello Fresh - Get 10 FREE meals at https://hellofresh.com/freebroncos. Applied across 7 boxes, new subscribers only, varies by plan.When you shop through links in the description, we may earn affiliate commissions.Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
    1:26:14
  • Thoughts on the 2nd round of the CFP & the top 5 Broncos targets from the 12-team field
    Justin Michael and Jake Schwanitz are live with reactions to the 2nd round of the College Football Playoff. The guys give their takes on each game and what they’ve thought of the first iteration of the 12-team format. The guys also talk about their top 5 draft targets from the 12-team field. 0:00 Start2:25 2nd round reactions7:10 Oregon?11:00 Quinn Ewers14:40 Possible changes for the CFP17:00 Notre Dame vs Georgia21:50 Final thoughts on 2nd round24:00 Running back and tight ends targets in the Draft38:00 Wide receivers for the Broncos  An ALLCITY Network Production PARTY WITH US: https://thednvr.com/events ALL THINGS DNVR: https://linktr.ee/dnvrsports MERCH: https://store.allcitynetwork.com/collections/dnvr-locker SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/DNVR_Sports Breck Brew Ice Deck Giveaway: http://breckbrew.com/icedeckbet365: Go to https://www.bet365.com/hub/en-us/app-hero-banner-1?utm_source=affiliate&utm_campaign=usapp&utm_medium=affiliate&affiliate=365_03485318 or use code DNVR365 when you sign up. Must be 21+ and physically located in CO.  Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help call or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER Empire Today: Schedule a free in-home estimate today! All listeners can receive a $350 OFF discount when they use the promo code DNVR. Restrictions apply. See https://empiretoday.com/dnvr for details  EveryPlate: With affordable dinners for just $5.99 per serving, PLUS 50% off your first box, EveryPlate helps you save money for an stress-free holiday! Get this amazing deal by going to https://EveryPlate.com/PODCAST and entering code dnvr599. Get Coors Light delivered straight to your door with Instacart by going to https://coorslight.com/DNVR. Celebrate Responsibly. Coors Brewing Company, Golden, Colorado.  Download the Circle K app and join the Inner Circle or visit https://www.circlek.com/inner-circle! Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code DNVR for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Exclusively for our listeners, Shady Rays is giving out their best deal of the season. Head to https://shadyrays.com and use codeoadoutdoors.pxf.io/allcity: DNVR for 35% off polarized sunglasses. Try for yourself the shades rated 5 stars by over 300,000 people.Birdcall: Right now, DNVR fans can score 20% off at Birdcall with promo code “DNVR”! Get down to Birdcall or order online at https://eatbirdcall.com and grab this offer now through the end of the month. Offer valid for any order of $10 or more. Limit 1 per guest per day. Not valid on catering orders or through 3rd party delivery sites.Use code DNVRBRONCOS50 to get 50% OFF your first Factor box and 20% off your next month with any active subscription at https://factormeals.com/dnvrbroncos50.Check out FOCO merch and collectibles here https://foco.vegb.net/DNVRBroncos and use promo code “DNVR10” for 10% off your order on all non Pre Order items.Rugged Road: Gear up for your next adventure with Rugged Road Coolers - Your ultimate outdoor companion! Head to http://ruggedroadoutdoors.pxf.io/ALLCITY and use code DNVR for 10% off!Hello Fresh - Get 10 FREE meals at https://hellofresh.com/freebroncos. Applied across 7 boxes, new subscribers only, varies by plan.When you shop through links in the description, we may earn affiliate commissions.Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
    48:46
  • Will Denver Broncos Pro Bowlers Pat Surtain, Nik Bonitto & Marvin Mims beat the Kansas City Chiefs?
    Pro Bowl rosters were announced for the NFL, AFC & NFC on Thursday and many Denver Broncos were given the nod of being Pro Bowlers, including Pat Surtain II, Nik Bonitto and Marvin Mims Jr. Who was snubbed from the Pro Bowl? Zach Allen? Quinn Meinerz?Will the Denver Broncos, Bo Nix and Sean Payton beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday? How concerned, or not concerned, should the Denver Broncos be about playing a Kansas City Chiefs team without Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and other starters? What would a winning game look like from Bo Nix?NFL Network's Brian Baldinger joins the show to break down the keys to the Denver Broncos beating the Kansas City Chiefs and if the Denver Broncos will make the playoffs.What is the No. 1 key for the Broncos to win?What's one bold prediction for the Broncos?Will the Denver Broncos CLINCH a playoff spot or have an epic meltdown to the season and miss the playoffs? Who else will the Denver Broncos be cheering for this weekend to make the playoffs?The DNVR Broncos Podcast makes their final predictions before the Broncos game.On top of that, the DNVR Broncos Podcast picks the games in the AFC West, including if the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders will lose. On the DNVR Broncos Podcast, Super Bowl 50 champion Todd Davis, Zac Stevens and Henry Chisholm are coming to you LIVE from the Toyota Lounge inside the DNVR Bar to break down all of the latest news in Broncos Country. Intro: 0:00Broncos Pro Bowlers: 1:36Biggest Pro Bowl snubs: 6:35Brian Baldinger: 17:36Chiefs are starting the backups: 33:24Broncos and AFC West predictions: 45:30 An ALLCITY Network Production PARTY WITH US: https://thednvr.com/events ALL THINGS DNVR: https://linktr.ee/dnvrsports MERCH: https://store.allcitynetwork.com/collections/dnvr-locker SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/DNVR_Sports Breck Brew Ice Deck Giveaway: http://breckbrew.com/icedeck  bet365: Go to https://www.bet365.com/hub/en-us/app-hero-banner-1?utm_source=affiliate&utm_campaign=usapp&utm_medium=affiliate&affiliate=365_03485318 or use code DNVR365 when you sign up. Must be 21+ and physically located in CO.  Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help call or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER   Empire Today: Schedule a free in-home estimate today! All listeners can receive a $350 OFF discount when they use the promo code DNVR. Restrictions apply. See https://empiretoday.com/dnvr for details  EveryPlate: With affordable dinners for just $5.99 per serving, PLUS 50% off your first box, EveryPlate helps you save money for a stress-free holiday! Get this amazing deal by going to https://EveryPlate.com/PODCAST and entering code dnvr599.   Get Coors Light delivered straight to your door with Instacart by going to https://coorslight.com/DNVR. Celebrate Responsibly. Coors Brewing Company, Golden, Colorado.    Download the Circle K app and join the Inner Circle or visit https://www.circlek.com/inner-circle!   Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code DNVR for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Exclusively for our listeners, Shady Rays is giving out their best deal of the season. Head to https://shadyrays.com and use codeoadoutdoors.pxf.io/allcity: DNVR for 35% off polarized sunglasses. Try for yourself the shades rated 5 stars by over 300,000 people. Birdcall: Right now, DNVR fans can score 20% off at Birdcall with promo code “DNVR”! Get down to Birdcall or order online at https://eatbirdcall.com and grab this offer now through the end of the month. Offer valid for any order of $10 or more. Limit 1 per guest per day. Not valid on catering orders or through 3rd party delivery sites. Use code DNVRBRONCOS50 to get 50% OFF your first Factor box and 20% off your next month with any active subscription at https://factormeals.com/dnvrbroncos50. Check out FOCO merch and collectibles here https://foco.vegb.net/DNVRBroncos and use promo code “DNVR10” for 10% off your order on all non Pre Order items. Rugged Road: Gear up for your next adventure with Rugged Road Coolers - Your ultimate outdoor companion! Head to http://ruggedroadoutdoors.pxf.io/ALLCITY and use code DNVR for 10% off!   Hello Fresh - Get 10 FREE meals at https://hellofresh.com/freebroncos. Applied across 7 boxes, new subscribers only, varies by plan. When you shop through links in the description, we may earn affiliate commissions. Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
    1:01:05
  • New Year’s Resolutions for the Denver Broncos
    The year 2024 was a good one for the Denver Broncos, who moved on from quarterback Russell Wilson, found exciting rookie quarterback Bo Nix, ditched a couple of starters and extended Quinn Meinerz and Jonathon Cooper, and clinched their first winning season in nearly a decade. The guys dig into the past year in Broncos Country and make resolutions—and predictions—for 2025. On the DNVR Broncos Podcast, Super Bowl 50 Champion Todd Davis and Henry Chisholm are coming to you LIVE from the DNVR Bar to break down all of the latest news in Broncos Country. Intro: 0:00Chiefs vs the Broncos: 3:14What will you remember about 2024: 17:43Looking back at predictions: 20:10Looking ahead to 2025: 45:20Bold prediction for 2025: 51:30New year resolution: 53:46Superchats: 55:58 An ALLCITY Network Production PARTY WITH US: https://thednvr.com/events ALL THINGS DNVR: https://linktr.ee/dnvrsports MERCH: https://store.allcitynetwork.com/collections/dnvr-locker SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/DNVR_Sports Breck Brew Ice Deck Giveaway: http://breckbrew.com/icedeckbet365: Go to https://www.bet365.com/hub/en-us/app-hero-banner-1?utm_source=affiliate&utm_campaign=usapp&utm_medium=affiliate&affiliate=365_03485318 or use code DNVR365 when you sign up. Must be 21+ and physically located in CO.  Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help call or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER Empire Today: Schedule a free in-home estimate today! All listeners can receive a $350 OFF discount when they use the promo code DNVR. Restrictions apply. See https://empiretoday.com/dnvr for details  EveryPlate: With affordable dinners for just $5.99 per serving, PLUS 50% off your first box, EveryPlate helps you save money for a stress-free holiday! Get this amazing deal by going to https://EveryPlate.com/PODCAST and entering code dnvr599. Get Coors Light delivered straight to your door with Instacart by going to https://coorslight.com/DNVR. Celebrate Responsibly. Coors Brewing Company, Golden, Colorado.  Download the Circle K app and join the Inner Circle or visit https://www.circlek.com/inner-circle! Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code DNVR for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Exclusively for our listeners, Shady Rays is giving out their best deal of the season. Head to https://shadyrays.com and use codeoadoutdoors.pxf.io/allcity: DNVR for 35% off polarized sunglasses. Try for yourself the shades rated 5 stars by over 300,000 people. Birdcall: Right now, DNVR fans can score 20% off at Birdcall with promo code “DNVR”! Get down to Birdcall or order online at https://eatbirdcall.com and grab this offer now through the end of the month. Offer valid for any order of $10 or more. Limit 1 per guest per day. Not valid on catering orders or through 3rd party delivery sites. Use code DNVRBRONCOS50 to get 50% OFF your first Factor box and 20% off your next month with any active subscription at https://factormeals.com/dnvrbroncos50. Check out FOCO merch and collectibles here https://foco.vegb.net/DNVRBroncos and use promo code “DNVR10” for 10% off your order on all non Pre Order items. Rugged Road: Gear up for your next adventure with Rugged Road Coolers - Your ultimate outdoor companion! Head to http://ruggedroadoutdoors.pxf.io/ALLCITY and use code DNVR for 10% off!   Hello Fresh - Get 10 FREE meals at https://hellofresh.com/freebroncos. Applied across 7 boxes, new subscribers only, varies by plan. When you shop through links in the description, we may earn affiliate commissions. Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
    1:01:05

About DNVR Denver Broncos Podcast

THE daily Denver Broncos podcast, hosted by credentialed journalists, insiders and analysts. Super Bowl 50 Champion Todd Davis, Zac Stevens, Henry Chisholm, and Ryan Koenigsberg give you the inside scoop on Sean Payton, the Broncos, and the NFL. With regular appearances from James Palmer and Patrick Surtain II, DNVR Broncos is the No. 1 Broncos Live podcast in the world. Live daily from the DNVR Bar in downtown Denver.
