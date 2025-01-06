Will Denver Broncos Pro Bowlers Pat Surtain, Nik Bonitto & Marvin Mims beat the Kansas City Chiefs?
Pro Bowl rosters were announced for the NFL, AFC & NFC on Thursday and many Denver Broncos were given the nod of being Pro Bowlers, including Pat Surtain II, Nik Bonitto and Marvin Mims Jr. Who was snubbed from the Pro Bowl? Zach Allen? Quinn Meinerz?Will the Denver Broncos, Bo Nix and Sean Payton beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday? How concerned, or not concerned, should the Denver Broncos be about playing a Kansas City Chiefs team without Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and other starters? What would a winning game look like from Bo Nix?NFL Network's Brian Baldinger joins the show to break down the keys to the Denver Broncos beating the Kansas City Chiefs and if the Denver Broncos will make the playoffs.What is the No. 1 key for the Broncos to win?What's one bold prediction for the Broncos?Will the Denver Broncos CLINCH a playoff spot or have an epic meltdown to the season and miss the playoffs? Who else will the Denver Broncos be cheering for this weekend to make the playoffs?The DNVR Broncos Podcast makes their final predictions before the Broncos game.On top of that, the DNVR Broncos Podcast picks the games in the AFC West, including if the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders will lose. On the DNVR Broncos Podcast, Super Bowl 50 champion Todd Davis, Zac Stevens and Henry Chisholm are coming to you LIVE from the Toyota Lounge inside the DNVR Bar to break down all of the latest news in Broncos Country. Intro: 0:00Broncos Pro Bowlers: 1:36Biggest Pro Bowl snubs: 6:35Brian Baldinger: 17:36Chiefs are starting the backups: 33:24Broncos and AFC West predictions: 45:30