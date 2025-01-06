How the Denver Broncos DOMINANT win over the Chiefs can lead to a playoff upset against the Bills

The Denver Broncos punched their ticket to the NFL playoffs after beating the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday under Sean Payton’s watch. The DNVR Broncos Podcast was at the game and breaks down everything you need to know.Plus, the DNVR Broncos Podcast breaks down just how significant of an accomplishment the Denver Broncos making the playoffs is and what it means for them moving forward.How did the other Denver Broncos’ stars, such as Bo Nix, Pat Surtain II, Courtland Sutton, Javonte Williams and Marvin Mims Jr. perform in the game? Super Bowl 50 Champion and Broncos coach Todd Davis dives into the tape to break it all down and gets an early look at the Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen and Von Miller.Do the Denver Broncos have a chance against the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo against an MVP candidate in Josh Allen?On the DNVR Broncos Podcast, Super Bowl 50 champion Todd Davis, Zac Stevens, Ryan Koenigsberg and Henry Chisholm are coming to you LIVE from the Toyota Lounge inside the DNVR Bar to break down all of the latest news in Broncos Country. Start: 0:00Feelings after the game: 1:45Can the win help the Broncos give them momentum?: 6:25Bradley Roby joins the show: 18:26Inside Scoop with Todd Davis: 33:08Who has to become a star in the playoffs?: 49:00Reading comments: 53:54Superchats: 58:00 BECOME A DIEHARD: https://thednvr.com/intro-offer-youtube An ALLCITY Network Production PARTY WITH US: https://thednvr.com/events ALL THINGS DNVR: https://linktr.ee/dnvrsports MERCH: https://store.allcitynetwork.com/collections/dnvr-locker SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/DNVR_Sports Breck Brew Ice Deck Giveaway: http://breckbrew.com/icedeckbet365: Go to https://www.bet365.com/hub/en-us/app-hero-banner-1?utm_source=affiliate&utm_campaign=usapp&utm_medium=affiliate&affiliate=365_03485318 or use code DNVR365 when you sign up. Must be 21+ and physically located in CO. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help call or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER Empire Today: Schedule a free in-home estimate today! All listeners can receive a $350 OFF discount when they use the promo code DNVR. Restrictions apply. See https://empiretoday.com/dnvr for details EveryPlate: With affordable dinners for just $5.99 per serving, PLUS 50% off your first box, EveryPlate helps you save money for a stress-free holiday! Get this amazing deal by going to https://EveryPlate.com/PODCAST and entering code dnvr599. Get Coors Light delivered straight to your door with Instacart by going to https://coorslight.com/DNVR. Celebrate Responsibly. Coors Brewing Company, Golden, Colorado. Download the Circle K app and join the Inner Circle or visit https://www.circlek.com/inner-circle! Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code DNVR for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Exclusively for our listeners, Shady Rays is giving out their best deal of the season. Head to https://shadyrays.com and use codeoadoutdoors.pxf.io/allcity: DNVR for 35% off polarized sunglasses. Try for yourself the shades rated 5 stars by over 300,000 people. Birdcall: Right now, DNVR fans can score 20% off at Birdcall with promo code “DNVR”! Get down to Birdcall or order online at https://eatbirdcall.com and grab this offer now through the end of the month. Offer valid for any order of $10 or more. Limit 1 per guest per day. Not valid on catering orders or through 3rd party delivery sites. Use code DNVRBRONCOS50 to get 50% OFF your first Factor box and 20% off your next month with any active subscription at https://factormeals.com/dnvrbroncos50. Check out FOCO merch and collectibles here https://foco.vegb.net/DNVRBroncos and use promo code “DNVR10” for 10% off your order on all non Pre Order items. Rugged Road: Gear up for your next adventure with Rugged Road Coolers - Your ultimate outdoor companion! Head to http://ruggedroadoutdoors.pxf.io/ALLCITY and use code DNVR for 10% off! Hello Fresh - Get 10 FREE meals at https://hellofresh.com/freebroncos. Applied across 7 boxes, new subscribers only, varies by plan. When you shop through links in the description, we may earn affiliate commissions. Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.