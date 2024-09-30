520 In The Morning - Jeff Teague REACTS to Randle’s game-winner, Fox drops 60, Booker goes off, LaMelo vs. Cavaliers

On the Monday, November 18 episode of 520 in the Morning, Jeff Teague, DJ Wells, and B Hen react to the biggest news from around the NBA. De'Aaron Fox became the third player in NBA history to have 109 points in consecutive games after dropping 49 on Friday, and following it up with 60 on Saturday. The guys then discuss Julius Randle's game winner for the Minnesota Timberwolves over Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in a game where Booker had 44 of his own. Later, the guys discuss LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets losing to Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers as the Cavs improve to 15-0 to start the season.