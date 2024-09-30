520 In The Morning - Jeff Teague reacts to Damian Lillard’s game winner for Bucks, Clippers-Warriors, Heat-76ers
On the Tuesday, November 19 episode of 520 in the Morning, Jeff Teague, DJ Wells, and B Hen react to Damian Lillard's game winner to give the Milwaukee Bucks the win over the Houston Rockets. The guys then react to James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers beating Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, as well as Jimmy Butler's 30-point game to lift the Miami Heat over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Club 520 - Josh Smith on MENTORING Anthony Edwards, playing with Jeff Teague, CRAZY NBA stories
We're back with Season 3, Episode 8 of Club 520, where Jeff Teague and the guys are joined by Josh Smith where the guys tell some LEGENDARY stories from his time in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, and more. Josh talks about mentoring Anthony Edwards, convincing him to stay home and go to the University of Georgia to play college basketball, and now to becoming an NBA superstar for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Josh and Jeff talk about when they met for the first time, becoming teammates on the Atlanta Hawks, and much more!
520 In The Morning - Jeff Teague REACTS to Randle’s game-winner, Fox drops 60, Booker goes off, LaMelo vs. Cavaliers
On the Monday, November 18 episode of 520 in the Morning, Jeff Teague, DJ Wells, and B Hen react to the biggest news from around the NBA. De'Aaron Fox became the third player in NBA history to have 109 points in consecutive games after dropping 49 on Friday, and following it up with 60 on Saturday. The guys then discuss Julius Randle's game winner for the Minnesota Timberwolves over Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in a game where Booker had 44 of his own. Later, the guys discuss LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets losing to Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers as the Cavs improve to 15-0 to start the season.
Club 520 - Jeff Teague on Bronny James only playing HOME G League games for Lakers + T-Wolves story
We're back with Season 3, Episode 7 of Club 520, where Jeff Teague and the guys react to the news that Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James will only be playing in home games in the G League, and will not travel with the team. B Hen calls Bronny his favorite player in the NBA as he has basically been allowed to do whatever he wants. Jeff also tells a CRAZY story about never wanting to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves before signing with them.
520 In The Morning - Jeff Teague reacts to Giannis, Wemby 50-point games, LeBron's triple double
On the Thursday, November 14 episode of 520 in the Morning, Jeff Teague, DJ Wells, and B Hen react to Victor Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo going off for 50 point nights as the San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks both picked up wins last night. The guys then react to LeBron James having his third consecutive triple double as the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as Karl Anthony-Towns impressive start for the New York Knicks after a 46-point performance against the Chicago Bulls.
