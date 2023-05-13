The only daily Denver Nuggets podcast in the world from credentialed journalists who cover the Denver Nuggets. Starring Adam Mares, Harrison Wind, and Brendan V... More
Available Episodes
5 of 1308
Nuggets-Lakers Preview: Battlegrounds, key matchups and X-factors
Adam Mares, Harrison Wind, Brendan Vogt and Eric Wedum preview Game 1 of Nuggets-Lakers and discuss what they're watching for in the series. What are the key battlegrounds for both teams? What we're expecting from the Nikola Jokic-Anthony Davis matchup, how big of a factor will the officiating and foul calls play in the series? Also, a look back at yesterday's Celtics-76ers Game 7.
Embiid going out - 4:00
No coming back for the Jokic/Embiid debate - 11:20
Jumping on the Jokic bandwagon - 15:00
Practice notes - 24:30
Darvin Ham's availability - 27:00
Who plays the Dwight roll? - 29:00
Jokic vs. AD - 37:10
What does Jamal do in this series? - 54:00
Some numbers - 59:40
Superchats - 1:13:00
BUY TICKETS HERE: https://gametime.hnyj8s.net/c/3442941/1441543/10874
TAILGATE WITH US: https://bit.ly/3fwCPha
Breck Brew Ultimate Gameday Experience: https://thednvr.com/brecksweeps/
Find the nearest Mile High City Golden Ale near you at https://www.breckbrew.com/brew-finder/
Visit jivehyve.com and get your order delivered today!
Roman: Go to https://ro.co/DNVR today to get 20% off your entire first order.
Visit https://dkng.co/DNVR to sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using the code “DNVR”
Gambling Problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY),
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), visit OPGR.org (OR), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MD/MI /NJ/ NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. VOID IN ONT. Eligibility restrictions apply.
BONUS bets: Valid 1 per new customer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/basketballlterms. No Sweat: Valid 1 per customer. NBA same game parlay bets only. Min 3-leg. First bet after opting-in must lose. Paid as one Bonus Bet Token based on amount of initial losing bet. Max. wagering limits apply. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. Ends at the start of the final NBA game each day when offered prior to 2/16/23 @ 10PM ET. See terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/basketballterms
When you shop through links in the description, we may earn affiliate commissions. Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/15/2023
1:18:53
Serbian Corner - The Nuggets are the Real Deal
This week, Miroslav is joined by two former Denver Stiffs and current DNVR writers Mike Olson and Brendan Vogt to summarize the playoff so far.
- Guys' personal journeys through the Suns series
- Nuggets as a cohesive unit
- Jokic
- Murray
- Western Conference Finals predictions
An ALLCITY Network Production
WATCH YOUR FAVORITE TEAMS HERE: https://www.fubotv.com/dnvr
PARTY WITH US: http://bit.ly/3D9aqH1
ALL THINGS DNVR: https://linktr.ee/dnvrsports
SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/DNVR_Sports
Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code DNVR for $20 off your first purchase.
Manscaped: Save 20% Off and Free Shipping with the code “DNVR” at Manscaped.com.
Check out pinsandaces.com and use code DNVR to receive 15% off your first order and get free shipping.
Use Code: DNVR for 50% off 2 or more pairs of polarized sunglasses at https://ShadyRays.com
Check out FOCO merch and collectibles here https://foco.vegb.net/DNVRNugs and use promo code “DNVR” for 10% off your order on all non Pre Order items.
Athletic Greens is going to give you a FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D AND 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase. Just visit https://athleticgreens.com/NUGGETS
Roman: Go to https://ro.co/DNVR today to get 20% off your entire first order.
Visit https://dkng.co/DNVR to sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using the code “DNVR”
Call (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Gambling Problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY),
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), visit OPGR.org (OR), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA) 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. VOID IN ONT. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS).
Bet $5 Get $150 offer (void in MA/NH/OR): Valid 1 per new customer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 pre-game moneyline bet. Bet must win. $150 issued as six (6) $25 bonus bets. Promotional offer period ends 5/28/23 at 11:59PM ET.
No Sweat Bet: Valid 1 per customer. Opt-in req. NBA same game parlay bets only. Min 3-leg. First bet after opting-in must lose. Paid as one Bonus Bet based on amount of initial losing bet. Max. wagering limits apply. Ends at the start of the final NBA game each day when offered.
When you shop through links in the description, we may earn affiliate commissions.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/13/2023
1:11:26
Jack White of the Denver Nuggets Live in Studio
Denver Nuggets rookie Jack White joined the fellas in the studio for an hour-long conversation ranging from the second round to his background as a hooper.
Start - 0:00
The Suns Series - 3:00
Jack and Jock - 5:30
Playoff trash talk - 11:10
Why did the Nuggets win this series - 16:40
How Jack came to hoops - 22:00
How did he end up on the Nuggets - 32:00
Jack's year with the Nuggets - 45:00
First time playing with Joker - 49:30
Colin Gillespie - 1:01:30
The next year - 1:03:00
An ALLCITY Network Production
WATCH YOUR FAVORITE TEAMS HERE: https://www.fubotv.com/dnvr
PARTY WITH US: http://bit.ly/3D9aqH1
ALL THINGS DNVR: https://linktr.ee/dnvrsports
SUBSCRIBE: / dnvr_sports
Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code DNVR for $20 off your first purchase.
Manscaped: Save 20% Off and Free Shipping with the code “DNVR” at Manscaped.com.
Check out pinsandaces.com and use code DNVR to receive 15% off your first order and get free shipping.
Use Code: DNVR for 50% off 2 or more pairs of polarized sunglasses at https://ShadyRays.com
Check out FOCO merch and collectibles here https://foco.vegb.net/DNVRNugs and use promo code “DNVR” for 10% off your order on all non Pre Order items.
Athletic Greens is going to give you a FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D AND 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase. Just visit https://athleticgreens.com/NUGGETS
Roman: Go to https://ro.co/DNVR today to get 20% off your entire first order.
Visit https://dkng.co/DNVR to sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using the code “DNVR”
Call (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Gambling Problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY),
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), visit OPGR.org (OR), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA) 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. VOID IN ONT. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS).
Bet $5 Get $150 offer (void in MA/NH/OR): Valid 1 per new customer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 pre-game moneyline bet. Bet must win. $150 issued as six (6) $25 bonus bets. Promotional offer period ends 5/28/23 at 11:59PM ET.
No Sweat Bet: Valid 1 per customer. Opt-in req. NBA same game parlay bets only. Min 3-leg. First bet after opting-in must lose. Paid as one Bonus Bet based on amount of initial losing bet. Max. wagering limits apply. Ends at the start of the final NBA game each day when offered.
When you shop through links in the description, we may earn affiliate commissions.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/13/2023
1:15:48
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are heading back to the Conference Finals | Goodnight Suns
THE DENVER NUGGETS ARE WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS BOUND FOR THE SECOND TIME IN THE NIKOLA JOKIC ERA. Nikola Jokic is the best player in the world and the Denver Nuggets will take on the winner of Lakers-Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. This was an absolute ass-kicking. The Nuggets went up by 18 in the first quarter and never looked back. Adam Mares, Brendan Vogt, Harrison Wind, and D-Line Co. come to you LIVE from the DNVR Bar to break down everything you need to know in this edition of the DNVR Nuggets Podcast!!
Fast breakdown - 7:18
Big takeaways - 10:00
Jamal Murray's series - 23:10
Aaron Gordon-s Defense - 33:00
Another matchup with the Suns? - 47:00
Superchats - 59:00
Dev Likes - 1:17:00
BUY TICKETS HERE: https://gametime.hnyj8s.net/c/3442941/1441543/10874
TAILGATE WITH US: https://bit.ly/3fwCPha
Breck Brew Ultimate Gameday Experience: https://thednvr.com/brecksweeps/
Find the nearest Mile High City Golden Ale near you at https://www.breckbrew.com/brew-finder/
Visit jivehyve.com and get your order delivered today!
Roman: Go to https://ro.co/DNVR today to get 20% off your entire first order.
Visit https://dkng.co/DNVR to sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using the code “DNVR”
Gambling Problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY),
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), visit OPGR.org (OR), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MD/MI /NJ/ NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. VOID IN ONT. Eligibility restrictions apply.
BONUS bets: Valid 1 per new customer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/basketballlterms. No Sweat: Valid 1 per customer. NBA same game parlay bets only. Min 3-leg. First bet after opting-in must lose. Paid as one Bonus Bet Token based on amount of initial losing bet. Max. wagering limits apply. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. Ends at the start of the final NBA game each day when offered prior to 2/16/23 @ 10PM ET. See terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/basketballterms
When you shop through links in the description, we may earn affiliate commissions. Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/12/2023
1:58:09
What we learned about Nikola Jokic, the best player in the NBA, in Game 5
Adam Mares, Harrison Wind, Brendan Vogt and Eric Wedum give their Hangover Takes from Game 5 of Nuggets-Suns and then look ahead to Game 6. The fellas discuss what they learned about Nikola Jokic in Game 5 and in this series and predict how Game 6 on Thursday will go.
Jokic is the best player in this series - 7:00
Harrison's take on the game - 13:30
Jokic's conditioning - 17:30
Michael Porter Jr's defense - 24:15
Hot Box/Hot takes - 29:00
Looking forward to game 6 - 44:30
BUY TICKETS HERE: https://gametime.hnyj8s.net/c/3442941/1441543/10874
TAILGATE WITH US: https://bit.ly/3fwCPha
Breck Brew Ultimate Gameday Experience: https://thednvr.com/brecksweeps/
Find the nearest Mile High City Golden Ale near you at https://www.breckbrew.com/brew-finder/
Visit jivehyve.com and get your order delivered today!
Roman: Go to https://ro.co/DNVR today to get 20% off your entire first order.
Visit https://dkng.co/DNVR to sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using the code “DNVR”
Gambling Problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY),
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), visit OPGR.org (OR), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MD/MI /NJ/ NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. VOID IN ONT. Eligibility restrictions apply.
BONUS bets: Valid 1 per new customer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/basketballlterms. No Sweat: Valid 1 per customer. NBA same game parlay bets only. Min 3-leg. First bet after opting-in must lose. Paid as one Bonus Bet Token based on amount of initial losing bet. Max. wagering limits apply. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. Ends at the start of the final NBA game each day when offered prior to 2/16/23 @ 10PM ET. See terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/basketballterms
When you shop through links in the description, we may earn affiliate commissions. Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices