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Is Nikola Jokic right about the booing fans at the Arena? | DNVR Nuggets AND ONE10/25/2026 | 59 mins.The regular season finally started. The Nuggets lost on the road to OKC, but still managed to come back from a 23-point deficit to beat the Pelicans at Ball Arena.
Nikola Jokic wasn't happy with the home fans, who were booing the team while they were behind in the game, and even said they were not welcome at the Arena.
Jeff Morton of Mortcast on CSG Network joins Miroslav. The two of them discuss an array of Nuggets topics including:
- Great defense, bad offense vs. OKC
- Horrible defense, great offense vs. the Pels
- Starters pacing themselves, while the bench tries to pick them up
- Are home fans booing their team a bad practice?
- Do the Nuggets have any more street Cred in the league?
Support the show: https://Patreon.com/MiroslavCuk
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Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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Trevon Brazile LEADS the Nuggets to thrilling comeback win over Pelicans | DNVR Nuggets Postgame10/25/2026 | 1h 14 mins.The Denver Nuggets just mounted their first unlikely comeback of the season in the home opener. Down as many as 23 points the Nuggets came all the way back to force OT and walk away with the win. Jamal Murray scored 37 in a huge scoring night and 2nd round pick Trevon Brazile continues to be a revelation. What can we take away from the huge comeback win? Harrison Wind, Duvalier Johnson, and Eric Wedum (D-Line Co.) come to you LIVE from the DNVR Bar to break down everything you need to know in this postgame edition of the DNVR Nuggets Podcast!
0:00 - Intro
2:25 - Ramos Law game notes
6:00 - Dev's big takeaway
8:00 - D-Line's big takeaway
9:15 - Wind's big takeaway
24:30 - What's Brazile's potential?
32:30 - Jamal Murray
35:30 - Jokic
39:00 - All the new stuff
40:20 - Marvin Bagley III
42:45 - Christian Braun
48:30 - Vogt-ing time
1:00:30 - Miroslav's response
1:05:50 - Superchats
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Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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More Confident or More Concerned About Nikola Jokić & the Nuggets? | DNVR Nuggets Podcast Live10/23/2026 | 1h 1 mins.What did the Denver Nuggets’ opening-night loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder reveal about Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and this team’s ceiling? The DNVR Nuggets crew shares one belief strengthened and one weakened, revisits Christian Braun’s performance, and examines Denver’s turnovers, missing transition offense and shooting without Cam Johnson. Plus, David Adelman’s postgame comments and what would count as a meaningful response against the New Orleans Pelicans.
0:00 - Intro
3:00 - Hangover takes
33:45 - The season mantra
36:25 - One belief that was strengthened
41:30 - One belief that was weakened
49:00 - Previewing tomorrow's game
57:30 - Superchats
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Wings Credit Union: Bank like a Bronco! visit https://WingsCO.com/DNVR to open an account” Insured by NCUA. Membership required. Account requires associated Wings Broncos debit card.
Toyota: Visit Your Front Range Toyota Stores at a location near you - Toyota is the official vehicle of DNVR. Toyota - Let’s Go Places!
Monarch: Use Monarch Money to get control of your overall finances with 50% off your first year at https://www.monarch.com with code DNVR
Gametime: Download the app, create an account, and use code DNVR for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply.
Shady Rays: Head to https://shadyrays.com and use code: DNVRSR for 50% off 2+ pairs of polarized sunglasses. Try for yourself the shades rated 5 stars by over 300,000 people.
Get 10 FREE meals at https://hellofresh.com/freenuggets. Applied across 7 boxes, new subscribers only, varies by plan.
When you shop through links in the description, we may earn affiliate commissions.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
#Nuglife
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Jamal Murray & the Nuggets' Offense Struggles in Opening Night Loss | DNVR Nuggets Postgame Live10/23/2026 | 1h 2 mins.In very unexpected fashion the first Nuggets game of the season was a complete rock fight. Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic struggled to score but so did SGA. Aaron Gordon looked like the Nuggets best player tonight, and rookie Trevon Brazile had some real shining moments in his NBA debut. But the Nuggets ultimately collapse in the 4th and fall to the Thunder in their opening frame of the season. What can we take away from this game? Adam Mares, Harrison Wind, Brendan Vogt, and Duvalier Johnson come to you LIVE from the DNVR Bar to break down everything you need to know in this postgame edition of the DNVR Nuggets Podcast.
0:00 - Intro
3:00 - Ramos Law game notes
6:45 - Dev's big takeaway
8:05 - Wind's big takeaway
10:40 - Vogt's big takeaway
12:20 - Adam's big takeaway
19:40 - The rotation
22:45 - Jamal Murray
29:00 - Nikola Jokic
32:35 - Christian Braun
36:30 - Aaron Gordon
40:00 - Alpha Diallo
44:00 - DeMar DeRozan
48:40 - Big Picture NBA
53:20 - Superchats
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BUY GOLDEN ERA: https://www.triumphbooks.com/golden-era-products-9781637273692.php?page_id=21
Colorado Soccer Association: Want to get involved? Visit coloradosoccer.org to find a club near you and be part of the future of the game.
Wings Credit Union: Bank like a Bronco! visit https://WingsCO.com/DNVR to open an account” Insured by NCUA. Membership required. Account requires associated Wings Broncos debit card.
Toyota: Visit Your Front Range Toyota Stores at a location near you - Toyota is the official vehicle of DNVR. Toyota - Let’s Go Places!
Monarch: Use Monarch Money to get control of your overall finances with 50% off your first year at https://www.monarch.com with code DNVR
Gametime: Download the app, create an account, and use code DNVR for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply.
Shady Rays: Head to https://shadyrays.com and use code: DNVRSR for 50% off 2+ pairs of polarized sunglasses. Try for yourself the shades rated 5 stars by over 300,000 people.
Get 10 FREE meals at https://hellofresh.com/freenuggets. Applied across 7 boxes, new subscribers only, varies by plan.
When you shop through links in the description, we may earn affiliate commissions.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
#Nuglife
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Marvin Bagley on why he signed with the Nuggets, training camp takeaways, meeting Jokic + MORE10/21/2026 | 1h 8 mins.Marvin Bagley joins the DNVR Nuggets Podcast LIVE from the DNVR Bar to go over his path to Denver and why he chose the Nuggets, what the vibe of the team and Nikola Jokic has been like at training camp and throughout the preseason, and much more. Bagley discusses who on the team has surprised him so far, what Jokic is really like behind the scenes, and what his role is in bringing another championship to Denver.
0:00 - Intro
1:07 - Why Marvin Bagley joined the Nuggets
4:01 - Marvin Bagley on being the #2 overall pick
6:59 - What’s it like playing with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets
18:33 - How good was “THE” Nikola Jokic pass
21:29 - Marvin on playing with Jokic and bonding with the team
24:58 - No dumb questions w/ Marvin Bagley
30:44 - Rapid fire questions
40:09 - First major purchase as an NBA player and Welcome to the NBA moment
43:30 - What does Marvin want to be remembered by in his Nuggets tenure
46:19 - Q&A with fans
Join the DNVR Supporter's Club and get a custom DNVR badge next to your name!: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8aOXvlqQqMlTFvbbAarD-A/join
Join the DNVR Supporter's Club and get a custom DNVR badge next to your name!: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8aOXvlqQqMlTFvbbAarD-A/join
An ALLCITY Network Production
PARTY WITH US: https://thednvr.com/events
ALL THINGS DNVR: https://linktr.ee/dnvrsports
BALL-KNOWER BONUS/Merch: https://promotion.allcitynetwork.com/all
SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/DNVR_Sports
BUY GOLDEN ERA: https://www.triumphbooks.com/golden-era-products-9781637273692.php?page_id=21
Colorado Soccer Association: Want to get involved? Visit coloradosoccer.org to find a club near you and be part of the future of the game.
Wings Credit Union: Bank like a Bronco! visit https://WingsCO.com/DNVR to open an account” Insured by NCUA. Membership required. Account requires associated Wings Broncos debit card.
Toyota: Visit Your Front Range Toyota Stores at a location near you - Toyota is the official vehicle of DNVR. Toyota - Let’s Go Places!
Monarch: Use Monarch Money to get control of your overall finances with 50% off your first year at https://www.monarch.com with code DNVR
Gametime: Download the app, create an account, and use code DNVR for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply.
Shady Rays: Head to https://shadyrays.com and use code: DNVRSR for 50% off 2+ pairs of polarized sunglasses. Try for yourself the shades rated 5 stars by over 300,000 people.
Get 10 FREE meals at https://hellofresh.com/freenuggets. Applied across 7 boxes, new subscribers only, varies by plan.
When you shop through links in the description, we may earn affiliate commissions.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
#Nuglife
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About DNVR Denver Nuggets Podcast
The daily Denver Nuggets podcast, hosted by credentialed journalists, insiders, and analysts Adam Mares, Harrison Wind, Brendan Vogt, Eric Wedum, and Duvalier Johnson. Get exclusive insights, analysis, and updates on Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and the entire Nuggets roster. DNVR Nuggets is the #1 live podcast for Nuggets fans worldwide—recorded daily at the DNVR Bar in downtown Denver.Podcast website
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