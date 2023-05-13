Jack White of the Denver Nuggets Live in Studio

Denver Nuggets rookie Jack White joined the fellas in the studio for an hour-long conversation ranging from the second round to his background as a hooper. Start - 0:00 The Suns Series - 3:00 Jack and Jock - 5:30 Playoff trash talk - 11:10 Why did the Nuggets win this series - 16:40 How Jack came to hoops - 22:00 How did he end up on the Nuggets - 32:00 Jack's year with the Nuggets - 45:00 First time playing with Joker - 49:30 Colin Gillespie - 1:01:30 The next year - 1:03:00