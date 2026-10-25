Marvin Bagley joins the DNVR Nuggets Podcast LIVE from the DNVR Bar to go over his path to Denver and why he chose the Nuggets, what the vibe of the team and Nikola Jokic has been like at training camp and throughout the preseason, and much more. Bagley discusses who on the team has surprised him so far, what Jokic is really like behind the scenes, and what his role is in bringing another championship to Denver.

0:00 - Intro

1:07 - Why Marvin Bagley joined the Nuggets

4:01 - Marvin Bagley on being the #2 overall pick

6:59 - What’s it like playing with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets

18:33 - How good was “THE” Nikola Jokic pass

21:29 - Marvin on playing with Jokic and bonding with the team

24:58 - No dumb questions w/ Marvin Bagley

30:44 - Rapid fire questions

40:09 - First major purchase as an NBA player and Welcome to the NBA moment

43:30 - What does Marvin want to be remembered by in his Nuggets tenure

46:19 - Q&A with fans

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