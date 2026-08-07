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DK Pittsburgh Sports: Daily podcasts on Steelers, Penguins, Pirates!

Dejan Kovacevic
BaseballFootball
DK Pittsburgh Sports: Daily podcasts on Steelers, Penguins, Pirates!
Latest episode

9901 episodes

  • DK Pittsburgh Sports: Daily podcasts on Steelers, Penguins, Pirates!

    DK's Double Shot of Steelers: Iheanachor hurt

    08/06/2026 | 45 mins.
    Every weekday, award-winning columnist Dejan Kovacevic delivers three ‘Double Shot’ shows as a supplement to the morning ‘Daily Shot' of Steelers, Penguins and Pirates podcasts!  Video versions streaming live on YouTube starting at 3 p.m.! Eastern

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • DK Pittsburgh Sports: Daily podcasts on Steelers, Penguins, Pirates!

    DK's Double Shot of Penguins: Koivunen for ... what?

    08/06/2026 | 28 mins.
    Every weekday, award-winning columnist Dejan Kovacevic delivers three ‘Double Shot’ shows as a supplement to the morning ‘Daily Shot' of Steelers, Penguins and Pirates podcasts!  Video versions streaming live on YouTube starting at 3 p.m.! Eastern

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • DK Pittsburgh Sports: Daily podcasts on Steelers, Penguins, Pirates!

    DK's Daily Shot of Steelers: Some found gold

    08/06/2026 | 14 mins.
    Award-winning reporter Dejan Kovacevic, a lifelong veteran of the Pittsburgh sports scene, delivers three 'Daily Shot' podcasts every weekday morning, one each covering the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates! Plus three additional 'Double Shot' videos that stream live on YouTube every weekday afternoon starting at 3 p.m. Eastern!

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • DK Pittsburgh Sports: Daily podcasts on Steelers, Penguins, Pirates!

    DK's Daily Shot of Penguins: Brunicke blocked/buried?

    08/06/2026 | 12 mins.
    Award-winning reporter Dejan Kovacevic, a lifelong veteran of the Pittsburgh sports scene, delivers three 'Daily Shot' podcasts every weekday morning, one each covering the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates! Plus three additional 'Double Shot' videos that stream live on YouTube every weekday afternoon starting at 3 p.m. Eastern!

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • DK Pittsburgh Sports: Daily podcasts on Steelers, Penguins, Pirates!

    DK's Daily Shot of Pirates: The Skenes mystery

    08/06/2026 | 16 mins.
    Award-winning reporter Dejan Kovacevic, a lifelong veteran of the Pittsburgh sports scene, delivers three 'Daily Shot' podcasts every weekday morning, one each covering the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates! Plus three additional 'Double Shot' videos that stream live on YouTube every weekday afternoon starting at 3 p.m. Eastern!

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About DK Pittsburgh Sports: Daily podcasts on Steelers, Penguins, Pirates!
Award-winning reporter Dejan Kovacevic, a lifelong veteran of the Pittsburgh sports scene, delivers three 'Daily Shot' shows every weekday morning, one each covering the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates! Plus three additional 'Double Shot' shows of Steelers, Penguins and Pirates streaming live on YouTube each weekday afternoon starting at 3 p.m. Eastern!
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