DK Pittsburgh Sports: Daily podcasts on Steelers, Penguins, Pirates!

DKPS Podcast Network, Dejan Kovacevic
Award-winning columnist Dejan Kovacevic, a lifelong veteran of the Pittsburgh sports scene, delivers three 'Daily Shot' shows every weekday morning, one each co...
Available Episodes

5 of 4531
  • Scout's Eye with Matt Williamson: Supreme route runner
    In this episode, Matt Williamson talks about Diontae Johnson and there's plenty of reason for Steelers fans to get excited. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/4/2023
    16:32
  • DK's Daily Shot of Steelers: Time of your life!
    Thinking about training camp? Brace for the time of your life! Hear award-winning columnist Dejan Kovacevic's Daily Shots of Steelers, Penguins and Pirates -- three separate podcasts -- every weekday morning on the DK Pittsburgh Sports podcasting network, available on all platforms: https://linktr.ee/dkpghsports Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/3/2023
    14:47
  • DK's Daily Shot of Penguins: The 24-hour makeover!
    Kyle Dubas' 24-hour makeover of the roster ... leaves more to be desired, for sure. Hear award-winning columnist Dejan Kovacevic's Daily Shots of Steelers, Penguins and Pirates -- three separate podcasts -- every weekday morning on the DK Pittsburgh Sports podcasting network, available on all platforms: https://linktr.ee/dkpghsports Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/3/2023
    16:56
  • DK's Daily Shot of Pirates: Why Mitch made it
    Why Mitch Keller always was meant to make it to the All-Star Game. Hear award-winning columnist Dejan Kovacevic's Daily Shots of Steelers, Penguins and Pirates -- three separate podcasts -- every weekday morning on the DK Pittsburgh Sports podcasting network, available on all platforms: https://linktr.ee/dkpghsports Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/3/2023
    14:53
  • The We Are podcast - Ep. 90: James Franklin appreciation discussion
    In this episode, Cory Giger discusses why James Franklin deserves a ton of credit for what he's pulled off at Penn State, even if there are still some detractors. Plus, he gets into college football finances, and asks what's the one place in the country you'd most like to watch a college football game. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/2/2023
    27:52

About DK Pittsburgh Sports: Daily podcasts on Steelers, Penguins, Pirates!

Award-winning columnist Dejan Kovacevic, a lifelong veteran of the Pittsburgh sports scene, delivers three 'Daily Shot' shows every weekday morning, one each covering the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates! Plus much more from Ramon Foster, Matt Williamson and the entire DK Pittsburgh Sports staff!
