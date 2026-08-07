DK Pittsburgh Sports: Daily podcasts on Steelers, Penguins, Pirates!

Award-winning reporter Dejan Kovacevic, a lifelong veteran of the Pittsburgh sports scene, delivers three 'Daily Shot' podcasts every weekday morning, one each covering the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates! Plus three additional 'Double Shot' videos that stream live on YouTube every weekday afternoon starting at 3 p.m. Eastern!



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