Award-winning columnist Dejan Kovacevic, a lifelong veteran of the Pittsburgh sports scene, delivers three 'Daily Shot' shows every weekday morning, one each co...
Scout's Eye with Matt Williamson: Supreme route runner
In this episode, Matt Williamson talks about Diontae Johnson and there's plenty of reason for Steelers fans to get excited.
7/4/2023
16:32
DK's Daily Shot of Steelers: Time of your life!
Thinking about training camp? Brace for the time of your life!
7/3/2023
14:47
DK's Daily Shot of Penguins: The 24-hour makeover!
Kyle Dubas' 24-hour makeover of the roster ... leaves more to be desired, for sure.
7/3/2023
16:56
DK's Daily Shot of Pirates: Why Mitch made it
Why Mitch Keller always was meant to make it to the All-Star Game.
7/3/2023
14:53
The We Are podcast - Ep. 90: James Franklin appreciation discussion
In this episode, Cory Giger discusses why James Franklin deserves a ton of credit for what he's pulled off at Penn State, even if there are still some detractors. Plus, he gets into college football finances, and asks what's the one place in the country you'd most like to watch a college football game.
About DK Pittsburgh Sports: Daily podcasts on Steelers, Penguins, Pirates!
Award-winning columnist Dejan Kovacevic, a lifelong veteran of the Pittsburgh sports scene, delivers three 'Daily Shot' shows every weekday morning, one each covering the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates! Plus much more from Ramon Foster, Matt Williamson and the entire DK Pittsburgh Sports staff!