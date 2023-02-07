DK Pittsburgh Sports: Daily podcasts on Steelers, Penguins, Pirates!

The We Are podcast - Ep. 90: James Franklin appreciation discussion

In this episode, Cory Giger discusses why James Franklin deserves a ton of credit for what he's pulled off at Penn State, even if there are still some detractors. Plus, he gets into college football finances, and asks what's the one place in the country you'd most like to watch a college football game.