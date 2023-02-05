Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
An NBA podcast featuring a rotating lineup of the best insiders, writers, and reporters from The Athletic. Monday thru Saturday. Monday: Basketball Buds with Za... More
An NBA podcast featuring a rotating lineup of the best insiders, writers, and reporters from The Athletic. Monday thru Saturday. Monday: Basketball Buds with Za... More

Available Episodes

  • Nuggets Rollin + Dillon Brooks
    Point of Contention 5 Topics, 5 Minutes, 5 Points of Contention Zach Harper, Jay King and Will Guillory discuss the following topics surrounding the NBA and the Playoffs: Embiid MVP Lakers Up 1-0 Rollin Nuggs Dillon Brooks.... Knicks Scraping By Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    41:23
  • Daily Ding: Celtics crush Sixers | Series tied 1-1
    Mark Schindler and Dave DuFour recap and react to the Celtics pummeling the Sixers in Game 2 of their NBA Playoffs series. Go to indochino.com and use code DING to get 10% off any purchase of $399 or more. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    22:47
  • Steph v. LeBron with Allie Clifton
    Los Angeles Lakers broadcaster Allie Clifton from Spectrum Sportsnet joins David Aldridge and Zena Keita to discuss what the Lakers-Warriors series means in the long arc of NBA history including how it'll impact how LeBron James and Steph Curry will be viewed. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    45:35
  • Daily Ding: Lakers win in Game 1 thriller | Knicks beat Butler-less Heat
    Jared Weiss and Mo Dakhil recap Tuesday night's NBA action with the Lakers beating the Warriors and the Knicks beating the Heat. Go to indochino.com and use code DING to get 10% off any purchase of $399 or more. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    14:58
  • Warriors Lakers Preview
    Tampering Sam Amick and Anthony Slater are joined by the Athletic's Jovan Buha to discuss and preview the Lakers vs. Warriors series, LeBron vs. Curry, Anthony Davis' defense, and so much more. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    51:41

More Sports podcasts

About The Athletic NBA Show

An NBA podcast featuring a rotating lineup of the best insiders, writers, and reporters from The Athletic. Monday thru Saturday. Monday: Basketball Buds with Zach Harper and Friends | Tuesday: Tampering with Sam Amick, Anthony Slater and Fred Katz | Wednesday: Hoops Adjacent with David Aldridge and Marcus Thompson | Thursday: Point of Contention with Zach Harper, Marcus Thompson and Special Guests | Friday: Nerder She Wrote with Dave DuFour, Seth Partnow, and Mo Dakhil | And the Saturday Slam & Jam with Andrew Schlecht and Alex Speers. Plus, The NBA Daily Ding, a quick recap of the previous night's action.
