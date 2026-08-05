Dave DuFour, Es Baraheni, and Andrew Schlecht break down the Atlantic Division and if the Knicks can repeat as champions, how much better are the 76ers?, Can the Celtics find some regular season magic?, are the Raptors contenders with Kawhi, and what are the Brooklyn Nets?



Host: Dave DuFour

With: Es Baraheni and Andrew Schlecht

Producer: Andrew Schlecht

Audio/Video: Carl Finocchiaro

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