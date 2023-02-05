An NBA podcast featuring a rotating lineup of the best insiders, writers, and reporters from The Athletic. Monday thru Saturday. Monday: Basketball Buds with Za... More
Available Episodes
5 of 1276
Nuggets Rollin + Dillon Brooks
Point of Contention
5 Topics, 5 Minutes, 5 Points of Contention
Zach Harper, Jay King and Will Guillory discuss the following topics surrounding the NBA and the Playoffs:
Embiid MVP
Lakers Up 1-0
Rollin Nuggs
Dillon Brooks....
Knicks Scraping By
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/4/2023
41:23
Daily Ding: Celtics crush Sixers | Series tied 1-1
Mark Schindler and Dave DuFour recap and react to the Celtics pummeling the Sixers in Game 2 of their NBA Playoffs series.
Go to indochino.com and use code DING to get 10% off any purchase of $399 or more.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/4/2023
22:47
Steph v. LeBron with Allie Clifton
Los Angeles Lakers broadcaster Allie Clifton from Spectrum Sportsnet joins David Aldridge and Zena Keita to discuss what the Lakers-Warriors series means in the long arc of NBA history including how it'll impact how LeBron James and Steph Curry will be viewed.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/3/2023
45:35
Daily Ding: Lakers win in Game 1 thriller | Knicks beat Butler-less Heat
Jared Weiss and Mo Dakhil recap Tuesday night's NBA action with the Lakers beating the Warriors and the Knicks beating the Heat.
Go to indochino.com and use code DING to get 10% off any purchase of $399 or more.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/3/2023
14:58
Warriors Lakers Preview
Tampering
Sam Amick and Anthony Slater are joined by the Athletic's Jovan Buha to discuss and preview the Lakers vs. Warriors series, LeBron vs. Curry, Anthony Davis' defense, and so much more.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
An NBA podcast featuring a rotating lineup of the best insiders, writers, and reporters from The Athletic. Monday thru Saturday. Monday: Basketball Buds with Zach Harper and Friends | Tuesday: Tampering with Sam Amick, Anthony Slater and Fred Katz | Wednesday: Hoops Adjacent with David Aldridge and Marcus Thompson | Thursday: Point of Contention with Zach Harper, Marcus Thompson and Special Guests | Friday: Nerder She Wrote with Dave DuFour, Seth Partnow, and Mo Dakhil | And the Saturday Slam & Jam with Andrew Schlecht and Alex Speers. Plus, The NBA Daily Ding, a quick recap of the previous night's action.