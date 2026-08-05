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2220 episodes
- Our offseason series continues and Dave DuFour, Es Baraheni and Andrew Schlecht are here to hand out offseason grades for the Thunder, Wolves, Nuggets, Blazers and Jazz. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Dave DuFour, Zena Keita and Es Baraheni give offseason grades to the Central Division teams including the Pacers, Bulls, Bucks, Cavs and Pistons.
Host: Dave DuFour
With: Es Baraheni and Zena Keita
Producer: Andrew Schlecht
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Our offseason series continues and Dave DuFour, Es Baraheni and Zena Keita are here to hand out offseason grades for the Spurs, Rockets, Pelicans, Mavericks, and Grizzlies.
Host: Dave DuFour
With: Es Baraheni and Zena Keita
Producer: Andrew Schlecht
Audio/Video: Carl Finocchiaro
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Dave DuFour, Es Baraheni, and Andrew Schlecht break down the Atlantic Division and if the Knicks can repeat as champions, how much better are the 76ers?, Can the Celtics find some regular season magic?, are the Raptors contenders with Kawhi, and what are the Brooklyn Nets?
Host: Dave DuFour
With: Es Baraheni and Andrew Schlecht
Producer: Andrew Schlecht
Audio/Video: Carl Finocchiaro
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Dave DuFour and Es Baraheni are joined by Mike Vorkunov of the Athletic to discuss the investigation into Kawhi Leoard and the Clippers, what is going on with the Blazers and more issues facing the NBA.
Host: Dave DuFour
With: Es Baraheni and Mike Vorkunov
Producer: Andrew Schlecht
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Athletic NBA Daily
Start your day with The Athletic NBA Daily – a fast, entertaining recap of the most important games and stories from the world of professional basketball with new episodes dropping Monday through Friday. Hosted by Dave DuFour, Zena Keita, and Esfandiar Baraheni with regular appearances by The Athletic’s award-winning NBA reporters. Andrew Schlecht and Alex Spears cap the week with the full-length Saturday Slam n’ Jam episode. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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