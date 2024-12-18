LeBron James is Gracie Abrams’ muse, Bill Belichick is going to college, Joe Burrow is not happy, and Travis Hunter’s girlfriend sets the record straight
This week's episode of the Sports Gossip Show starts where you all knew it would: talking about how Magic Johnson went to Erewhon to try D'Angelo Russell's new expensive smoothie. Madeline and Charlotte learn that a LeBron James meme greatly influenced Gracie Abrams' music, and Charlotte reveals her personal connection to Gracie. Travis Kelce had to go to a Chiefs' holiday party on Taylor Swift's birthday, but they made it work (he's a company man!). Taylor also visited kids in a Kansas City hospital and joked about the 49ers, which was all very sweet and wholesome. And the gals shoutout Kylie Kelce's new No. 1 podcast. Bill Belichick is the new head coach of the University of North Carolina's football team because the NFL didn't want him. Madeline and Charlotte wonder if his girlfriend, 24-year-old Jordon, is pulling the strings? And then a quick Aaron Rodgers update involving…curses?Joe Burrow's house was robbed while he was playing the Cowboys in Dallas and a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, Olivia Ponton, was there. Madeline and Charlotte don't really know what's going on, but they do that Joe really seems to be going through it. Heisman winner Travis Hunter also seems to be going through it — because people are mad that his girlfriend, Leanna Lenee, didn't stand up at the Heisman ceremony. She attempted to set the record straight, and it's all pretty silly. Plus: Ohio wants to make planting flags a felony, and the Pop Tart bowl just keeps getting better and better.
48:39
EXCLUSIVE SCOOP about Timothée Chalamet on College GameDay, Caitlin Clark's photoshoot, Joe Burrow’s Saturn is in return, and Aaron Rodgers won’t stop being in the news
Madeline and Charlotte start off The Sports Gossip Show today with a few updates. The first photos of Gisele Bündchen (Tom Brady's ex-wife) surfaced after she announced she's expecting a baby with her jiu-jitsu-instructor boyfriend. She looks very happy on the beach!! And women's former soccer star Ali Krieger issued a masterful non-statement statement about her divorce from former soccer player Ashlyn Harris — is this because of what Harris said on a podcast? Then it's time for actual breaking news: the FIRST EVER EXCLUSIVE Sports Gossip Show scoop regarding actor Timothée Chalamet's picks on College GameDay. Listen and learn! The gals then dive into how Caitlin Clark is Time's Athlete of the Year and was photographed by Cass Bird (this leads to a brief tangent about Cass Bird and her fiancé Jenna Lyons). We watched a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader watch her boyfriend kick a field goal against the Cowboys...and it's fine. Also, Tennis star Taylor Fritz dyed his hair blonde and regretted it, so he dyed it back to brown. Speaking of bleached hair, Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow wore an eccentric suit and bought a Batmobile for….a lot of money (this leads to a brief tangent about flared pants and boat shoes). Is it because his Saturn is in return? And WNBA player Kate Martin got drafted to be a Golden State Valkyrie. Martin's girlfriend Claire Gransee posted a very cute video about it. And finally, the trailer for the Netflix documentary about Aaron Rodgers called "Enigma" dropped….and it seems like he is anything but an enigma. He says he'll disappear after he retires, and the gals aren't buying it. Finally, Shailene Woodley spoke about being engaged to Rodgers and how depressed she's been since they broke it off.
49:49
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are engaged, Ali Krieger's new girlfriend, college football has a flag problem, and Tom Brady posted a fish thirst trap
This week kicks off with two facts that Madeline and Charlotte learned from their followers on Instagram — keep the tips coming! Then it's time for the Taylor Swift update of the week: she hosted Travis and the entire Kelce family at her home in Nashville (including our favorite, Kylie Kelce)! Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen got engaged to actress Hailee Steinfeld in Malibu, and then his ex-girlfriend claimed she was hacked after her account posted a wild comment on Instagram. Do Madeline and Charlotte believe her? Where will Josh and Hailee get married? The gals cover it all. Then they dive into how Ali Krieger medium-launched a new girlfriend, Scottish soccer player Jen Beattie. Madeline and Charlotte also cover the big brawls that took place over rivalry weekend in college football. Maybe because there were no Black Friday sales? Ohio State and Michigan (and many other schools) showed why college football might have to ban flags at football games. Speaking of college football, former football coach Urban Meyer was seen at a grocery store bar in Ohio, seemingly alone. Also, Aaron Rodgers once again threw his teammates under the bus, and The Sports Gossip Show is talking about it, because he is in the 27th season of a bad reality show that they can't quit. The episode rounds out with Tom Brady's latest Instagram post, which is a shirtless thirst trap featuring a fish. Is this a call for ladies to slide into his DMs?
57:29
Kylie Kelce’s big adventures and Travis Kelce’s forever gesture, New York football in free-fall, and Tom Brady’s having a yard sale
The gals start out the Thanksgiving Week podcast by talking about Wicked, which is basically the Iron Bowl from 2013. Then, Madeline and Charlotte go into one of the most important updates of the week: Kylie Kelce — Jason Kelce's wife and Travis Kelce's sister-in-law — announced she's pregnant and is also starting a new podcast! Kylie, if you're reading this, we'd like to be friends and please come on The Sports Gossip Show. Also, Ed Kelce, Jason's and Travis' father, went to the Eras Tour, which is basically a proposal. One more Taylor Swift-related update: Khalen Saunders went to the Eras Tour. If you don't know who that is, listen to the show. Then it's time for the Aaron Rodgers update of the week, which is that the Jets are falling apart. Madeline explains why the Jets are basically a celebrity brand at this point. The Giants are also falling apart — and Tommy DeVito is back with his Italian hand gestures. Charlotte is upset that her favorite steakhouse in New York City just sold to Tilman Fertitta, the owner of the Rockets. Celtics star Jaylen Brown met Bill Nye The Science Guy and immediately had an incredible game. Then it's time to talk about Tom Brady's auction at Sotheby's — which is for aesthetes? The show ends with two very important stories about butts. Happy Thanksgiving everybody!
53:31
Joe Burrow’s suit, Livvy Dunne goes viral, the Bravo of sports television, and a Joe Mazzulla revelation
This episode of The Sports Gossip Show starts with the important stuff — Joe Burrow wore a baby blue suit. So Madeline and Charlotte discuss it, as well as the Bengals' struggles despite heroics from Joey B. Beyoncé is performing at the Netflix Christmas games…that is, if the stream works. Then it's time for your weekly Tom Brady update, because he went to a Knicks game, and so did Anne Hathaway (she lost her popcorn).Then the gals discuss the great news that "Inside The NBA" sticking around — and find an apt comparison in the reality TV space. Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes had a very awkward video go viral, so naturally Madeline and Charlotte dissect it and end up talking about snacks and being tall. The Chiefs undefeated streak ended last weekend, and somehow this leads to wondering if Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson will be reunited at MSG in April? The Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has been saying the weirdest things, and Madeline has a revelation that breaks Charlotte's heart. Also, the Cowboys are quite literally falling apart, and Jerry Jones needs to let go. Plus: New Pop-Tart bowl mascots!
If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be The Sports Gossip Show.
Madeline Hill and Charlotte Wilder host this new weekly sports podcast dedicated to the personal life sections of athletes’ Wikipedia pages.
Your hosts — who have worked in entertainment and sports for over a decade — make sure you never miss any juicy developments in the messy, silly, and intriguing world of sports.
Because it's more fun to watch athletes on the field if you know what they're doing off of it.
If it's off the court, it's on The Sports Gossip Show. sportsgossipshow.substack.com