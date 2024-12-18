LeBron James is Gracie Abrams’ muse, Bill Belichick is going to college, Joe Burrow is not happy, and Travis Hunter’s girlfriend sets the record straight

This week's episode of the Sports Gossip Show starts where you all knew it would: talking about how Magic Johnson went to Erewhon to try D'Angelo Russell's new expensive smoothie. Madeline and Charlotte learn that a LeBron James meme greatly influenced Gracie Abrams' music, and Charlotte reveals her personal connection to Gracie. Travis Kelce had to go to a Chiefs' holiday party on Taylor Swift's birthday, but they made it work (he's a company man!). Taylor also visited kids in a Kansas City hospital and joked about the 49ers, which was all very sweet and wholesome. And the gals shoutout Kylie Kelce's new No. 1 podcast. Bill Belichick is the new head coach of the University of North Carolina's football team because the NFL didn't want him. Madeline and Charlotte wonder if his girlfriend, 24-year-old Jordon, is pulling the strings? And then a quick Aaron Rodgers update involving…curses?Joe Burrow's house was robbed while he was playing the Cowboys in Dallas and a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, Olivia Ponton, was there. Madeline and Charlotte don't really know what's going on, but they do that Joe really seems to be going through it. Heisman winner Travis Hunter also seems to be going through it — because people are mad that his girlfriend, ​​Leanna Lenee, didn't stand up at the Heisman ceremony. She attempted to set the record straight, and it's all pretty silly. Plus: Ohio wants to make planting flags a felony, and the Pop Tart bowl just keeps getting better and better.