Cap or No Cap NBA Rumors

On this episode of Numbers On The Board, Kenny, Pierre, Mike, and Darrick sort through NBA rumors to see whether they are true or not. Should we expect to see Cam Thomas traded? How about Jerami Grant? Is it time to worry about the Timberwolves? And has Ben Simmons found his joy for basketball again? Plus, on "Drop The Mike", the fellas pick a player they would like to see remain healthy for the rest of the year.