On this episode of Numbers On The Board, Kenny, Pierre, Mike, and Darrick sort through NBA rumors to see whether they are true or not. Should we expect to see Cam Thomas traded? How about Jerami Grant? Is it time to worry about the Timberwolves? And has Ben Simmons found his joy for basketball again? Plus, on “Drop The Mike”, the fellas pick a player they would like to see remain healthy for the rest of the year.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
2:43:15
Ranking NBA League Pass Teams
On this episode of Numbers On The Board, Kenny, Pierre, Mike, and Darrick rank NBA League Pass teams. On “Drop The Mike”, the guys get into an interesting discussion of if the 2024 Celtics would beat the Kevin Durant-led Warriors. They also give LaMelo Ball his flowers and they create their own awards to give away to players around the association. And to round out the new episode, the fellas dissect why Drake is suing Kendrick Lamar.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
2:49:04
We Built Trades To Fix Broken Teams
On this episode of Numbers On The Board, Shams Charania joins the show! With Shams, the fellas discuss the 76ers, Rockets, Pistons, the impact of the 2nd Apron, and so much more. Darrick gives his “Mills’ Man of the Week” plus Mike poses a playoff format question on “Drop The Mike.” To end the show, the NOTB crew talks about Kendrick Lamar’s new album and rank their favorite projects by him.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
2:44:58
NBA Awards After One Month
On this episode of Numbers On The Board, Kenny, Pierre, Mike, and Darrick give out every major award after ONE month of basketball. Mike unveils a brand new segment while Darrick gives us a big announcement. Plus, the guys discuss the importance of Tyrese Maxey calling out Joel Embiid during a team meeting.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
2:39:52
NBA Power Rankings After First Month
On the latest episode of Numbers On The Board, Kenny, Pierre, Mike, and Darrick unveil the NOTB Power Rankings after a month of hoops. Who ranks atop the fellas power rankings? Which teams have surprised them? And which preseason contenders are towards the bottom of their rankings? On “Drop The Mike”, discuss how many teams have yet to play at full strength. Plus, D-Mills shares his “Mills’ Man of the Week!”
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
"Numbers on The Board" is a unique blend of NBA opinions, stats, culture, and a fresh narrative to the game we love. Four lifelong friends, Kenny, Pierre, Mike, and Darrick, talk all things basketball from every angle, on and off the court. Fresh takes, good vibes - it’s the NBA, their way.