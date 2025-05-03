Powered by RND
Raw Recap with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant

This is your backstage pass to all the action of Monday Night Raw on Netflix. Sam Roberts and Megan Morant break down the biggest matches and moments of this we...
SportsWrestling

  • Seth Rollins: “CM Punk is not the messiah, I am!” | Raw Recap
    Fresh off a massive backstage brawl on Raw, Seth "Freakin" Rollins joins the show ahead of his Steel Cage Match against CM Punk next Monday at MSG. Plus, John Cena shocks the world at Elimination Chamber and IYO SKY is your new WWE Women's World Champion. Sam Roberts and Megan Morant host the debut episode of the Raw Recap podcast!
    1:05:06
  • Raw Recap debuts March 4th!
    WWE's brand new podcast, Raw Recap with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant, drops every Tuesday starting March 4th. Brought to you by Fanatics.
    2:00

About Raw Recap with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant

This is your backstage pass to all the action of Monday Night Raw on Netflix. Sam Roberts and Megan Morant break down the biggest matches and moments of this week’s Raw, talk to Superstars live from the arena and share their hot takes on all things WWE. Raw Recap is brought to you by Fanatics.
