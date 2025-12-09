The WHTL Podcast - Whitetail Deer Hunting Tactics, Stories & Expert Guests

#393 - A Masterclass In Everything Late Season Whitetail with Don Higgins
Welcome to the WHTL Podcast, presented by Moultrie. Your source for Whitetail Deer Hunting Tactics, Stories & Expert Guests. In this episode, we're back in the studio with Don Higgins. We Discuss: Late-season success depends on weather stacking and food sources Deer movement increases with cold fronts and stable winds EHD recovery requires patience and reduced harvest pressure Strong neighbor relations help protect herd and property Soybeans and corn remain top late-season food drivers Self-regulation is key; don't rely on state rules alone Habitat design should concentrate deer movement, not spread it Tree planting needs prep: kill roots, add nutrients, protect trees Bucks will travel far; understanding home range guides strategy Long-term herd health requires disciplined, intentional management And So Much More! Want to become a better whitetail hunter? Click the link below and sign up for the Whitetail Master Academy today! https://bit.ly/WhitetailMasterAcademy
#392 - What A Thermal Drone Can Tell Us About Why Mature Whitetail Patterns Shifted So Quickly This Year with Jack Huston
Welcome to the WHTL Podcast, presented by Moultrie. Your source for Whitetail Deer Hunting Tactics, Stories & Expert Guests. In this episode, we're back in the studio with Chris Creed. We Discuss: Deer movement is shifting earlier than expected this season Road-time scouting is revealing fast-changing patterns Jack observed odd, unexpected behavior on recent surveys Regional activity varies more this year than usual Habitat changes are influencing deer movement Daylight activity windows may be expanding Field observations beat digital scouting right now Travel gave Jack consistent cross-region intel Weather shifts are impacting behavior Hunters must adapt plans based on real-time signs And So Much More! If you're serious about whitetail hunting tactics, understanding mature buck behavior, and staying ahead of the curve, you don't want to miss this episode.
#391 - Why Thanksgiving Could Be The BEST Time Of Year To Tag A Mature Buck! with Steve Pinkston
Welcome to the WHTL Podcast, presented by Moultrie. Your source for Whitetail Deer Hunting Tactics, Stories & Expert Guests. In this episode, we're back in the studio with Chris Creed. We Discuss: Chasing next-level deer requires patience and long-term focus Big bucks demand commitment beyond casual hunting Success comes from learning each deer as an individual Mature bucks force hunters to elevate their approach Pressure and timing determine nearly every outcome Hunting goals shift as experience and age increase The pursuit teaches discipline and self-improvement Progress comes from analyzing every mistake Big buck hunting becomes a lifestyle, not a hobby The journey matters more than the antlers themselves And So Much More! If you're serious about whitetail hunting tactics, understanding mature buck behavior, and staying ahead of the curve, you don't want to miss this episode.
#390 - Never Lose A Blood Trail Again! The Complete Guide To Blood Tracking and Shot Placement with Chris Creed
Welcome to the WHTL Podcast, presented by Moultrie. Your source for Whitetail Deer Hunting Tactics, Stories & Expert Guests. In this episode, we're back in the studio with Chris Creed. We Discuss: Tracking starts the moment the arrow leaves the bow Small clues matter when blood sign is minimal Shot angles change how a blood trail behaves Slow, patient tracking prevents losing deer Rushing a wounded deer often ruins recovery Understanding anatomy guides better decisions Reading tracks and terrain reveals deer direction Confidence comes from repetition and experience Good tracking blends instinct with discipline Every recovery teaches something new And So Much More! If you're serious about whitetail hunting tactics, understanding mature buck behavior, and staying ahead of the curve, you don't want to miss this episode.
#389 - Seat Time vs Historical Data: Efficiently Hunting The Rut with Curt Headington
Welcome to the WHTL Podcast, presented by Moultrie. Your source for Whitetail Deer Hunting Tactics, Stories & Expert Guests. In this episode, we're back on the road in Iowa with Curt Headington. We Discuss: Seat time isn't everything; pick your battles for better odds in hunting Mimicking deer movement helps avoid detection while approaching stands Understanding thermals is crucial for successful whitetail hunting Historical data on deer movements can guide hunting strategies Be patient and methodical; don't rush to change setups without good reason High-pressure days can allow for more aggressive hunting tactics Early morning hunts benefit from calm thermals and reduced deer alertness Focus on specific deer rather than getting distracted by others Adapt your strategy based on deer behavior and environmental changes And So Much More! If you're serious about whitetail hunting tactics, understanding mature buck behavior, and staying ahead of the curve, you don't want to miss this episode.
About The WHTL Podcast - Whitetail Deer Hunting Tactics, Stories & Expert Guests
Welcome to Trail Cam Radio, as we dive into all things trail cameras, deer hunting, whitetails, wildlife research, outdoors, camera traps, and expert guest advice. Speaking from our own experience of running a trail camera company over the years, we hope to share as much valuable information through this deer hunting podcast.