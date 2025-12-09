The WHTL Podcast - Whitetail Deer Hunting Tactics, Stories & Expert Guests

#392 - What A Thermal Drone Can Tell Us About Why Mature Whitetail Patterns Shifted So Quickly This Year with Jack Huston

Welcome to the WHTL Podcast, presented by Moultrie. Your source for Whitetail Deer Hunting Tactics, Stories & Expert Guests. In this episode, we're back in the studio with Chris Creed. We Discuss: Deer movement is shifting earlier than expected this season Road-time scouting is revealing fast-changing patterns Jack observed odd, unexpected behavior on recent surveys Regional activity varies more this year than usual Habitat changes are influencing deer movement Daylight activity windows may be expanding Field observations beat digital scouting right now Travel gave Jack consistent cross-region intel Weather shifts are impacting behavior Hunters must adapt plans based on real-time signs And So Much More! If you're serious about whitetail hunting tactics, understanding mature buck behavior, and staying ahead of the curve, you don't want to miss this episode.