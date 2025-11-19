Episode 2: Honoring Brooksie

Episode 2 opens on a meaningful note as Jonny Lazarus, Mike Rupp, and Arthur Staple remember and honour the great Larry Brooks after his passing. The guys reflect on his impact, his legacy, and what he meant to the New York hockey community before diving into a massive night across the Metro division.We start with the Islanders, who have ripped off three straight wins — all on the road — capped by an electric finish last night where Mat Barzal tied it late and J-G Pageau buried a shorthanded OT winner. With the team perfect on its seven-game road trip so far, the boys debate whether this run could influence Mathieu Darche’s approach to the season. Not necessarily turning the Isles into buyers, but maybe softening how aggressively they sell. We also hit the Dobson-for-Heineman discussion, and whether the team truly misses Dobson at all. Plus, a look ahead to tonight’s matchup in Utah and what expectations should be.Then it’s over to the Rangers, who suddenly look dangerous again on a two-game win streak. Vinny Trocheck has returned and the Rangers offense has exploded with 13 goals in two games, raising the question of whether he’s playing himself into way-too-early Hart Trophy conversations. More importantly, Artemi Panarin looks like the prime version of himself, racking up six points over his last two outings. We break down what’s clicking, how Mike Sullivan’s system talk has quieted, and what Spencer Martin’s two-year deal might signal as Jonathan Quick’s future becomes a storyline. The guys also tee up tomorrow’s game in Columbus.The Devils round out the metro trifecta with a win that feels like it happened a month ago but still deserves attention. Simon Nemec has arrived, Jacob Markstrom delivered one of the most ridiculous OT assists you’ll ever see, and Gritsyuk logged a career-high 20:39 as his development continues to trend upward.And to close things out, as always, we hit your voicemails — the best reactions, rants, questions, and chaos from around the Tri-State fanbases.00:01 – Larry Brooks Tribute13:20 – Islanders Talk29:16 – Rangers Talk43:05 – Devils Talk55:15 – VoicemailsSubscribe for new episodes every Tuesday and Friday on the Daily Faceoff Network, and join the conversation by sending in your own voicemails for next week’s show!Presented by Novig: https://app.novig.us/AppEntry#TriStateHockeyPodcast #NHL #Rangers #Islanders #Devils #JonnyLazarus #MikeRupp #ArthurStaple #DailyFaceoff #NHLPodcast #MetroDivision #HockeyPodcast Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.