Tri-State Hockey Podcast
Tri-State Hockey Podcast
Tri-State Hockey Podcast

The Nation Network
Tri-State Hockey Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  Episode 3: Cut Your Losses
    Episode 3 of the Tri-State Hockey Podcast presented by Novig dives into a packed week across New Jersey, New York, and Long Island. Jonny Lazarus, Arthur Staple, and Mike Rupp break down the Jack Hughes situation and what his absence means for the Devils' lineup, leadership, and long-term outlook. They move into a heated Rangers discussion after the Jonathan Quick empty-net incident, questioning the team's emotional response, development concerns, and whether the core still lacks that true "alpha." The guys then shift to the Islanders, unpacking power-play decisions, Anders Lee vs. Kyle Palmieri on PP1, and what the Horvat/Barzal setup should look like. They wrap the episode with your voicemails, taking on development vs. drafting, coaching trust, expectations on young stars, and how teams build identity in the Tri-State market. ⏱️ Timestamps 00:00 – Show Open 02:11 – Devils Segment 13:58 – Rangers Segment 47:32 – Islanders Segment 55:16 – Voicemail Segment Subscribe for new episodes every Tuesday and Friday on the Daily Faceoff Network, and join the conversation by sending in your own voicemails for next week's show!
    --------  
    1:16:22
  Episode 2: Honoring Brooksie
    Episode 2 opens on a meaningful note as Jonny Lazarus, Mike Rupp, and Arthur Staple remember and honour the great Larry Brooks after his passing. The guys reflect on his impact, his legacy, and what he meant to the New York hockey community before diving into a massive night across the Metro division.We start with the Islanders, who have ripped off three straight wins — all on the road — capped by an electric finish last night where Mat Barzal tied it late and J-G Pageau buried a shorthanded OT winner. With the team perfect on its seven-game road trip so far, the boys debate whether this run could influence Mathieu Darche's approach to the season. Not necessarily turning the Isles into buyers, but maybe softening how aggressively they sell. We also hit the Dobson-for-Heineman discussion, and whether the team truly misses Dobson at all. Plus, a look ahead to tonight's matchup in Utah and what expectations should be.Then it's over to the Rangers, who suddenly look dangerous again on a two-game win streak. Vinny Trocheck has returned and the Rangers offense has exploded with 13 goals in two games, raising the question of whether he's playing himself into way-too-early Hart Trophy conversations. More importantly, Artemi Panarin looks like the prime version of himself, racking up six points over his last two outings. We break down what's clicking, how Mike Sullivan's system talk has quieted, and what Spencer Martin's two-year deal might signal as Jonathan Quick's future becomes a storyline. The guys also tee up tomorrow's game in Columbus.The Devils round out the metro trifecta with a win that feels like it happened a month ago but still deserves attention. Simon Nemec has arrived, Jacob Markstrom delivered one of the most ridiculous OT assists you'll ever see, and Gritsyuk logged a career-high 20:39 as his development continues to trend upward.And to close things out, as always, we hit your voicemails — the best reactions, rants, questions, and chaos from around the Tri-State fanbases.00:01 – Larry Brooks Tribute13:20 – Islanders Talk29:16 – Rangers Talk43:05 – Devils Talk55:15 – VoicemailsSubscribe for new episodes every Tuesday and Friday on the Daily Faceoff Network, and join the conversation by sending in your own voicemails for next week's show!
    --------  
    1:18:41
  Episode 1: The Introduction
    The debut episode of the Tri-State Hockey Podcast is here! 🏒Jonny Lazarus, Mike Rupp, and Arthur Staple sit down for the very first time to introduce the show, share how it came together, and set the tone for everything the Tri-State hockey world can expect from this new series. The guys dive right into the early-season storylines across the Metro Division — from Matthew Schaefer's breakout on Long Island, to the Devils' injury concerns and Simon Nemec's progress, to the Rangers' uneven start under Mike Sullivan.Then it's on to the fan-driven portion of the show, as Jonny, Mike, and Arthur react to listener voicemails, debate hot takes, and build the foundation for the community that will define this show moving forward.Subscribe for new episodes every Tuesday and Friday on the Daily Faceoff Network, and join the conversation by sending in your own voicemails for next week's show!00:00 Welcome to Episode 1 – How the show came together01:10 Rupp's "minus-1 shift" & technical chaos02:00 Arthur shares how he first met Rupp03:10 Jonny's story joining the crew04:15 Islanders spotlight – Matthew Schaefer is the real deal06:20 Schaefer's maturity and leadership at 1807:25 Personality vs. swagger – veterans' view in the room08:10 Protecting the rookie – Isles' response after Zadorov hit09:20 How Schaefer has galvanized the Islanders' room11:00 Do the Isles need an enforcer? Rupp explains why not14:15 Devils talk – OT loss to Isles & hot start15:10 Arthur on New Jersey's balanced roster & depth18:00 Simon Nemec's growth under pressure20:00 Could Isles & Devils link up on a Nemec–Pageau trade?24:10 Is Dougie Hamilton expendable?24:50 Debate – Who has more to prove: Barzal or Hughes?27:00 Rupp agrees – and breaks down the difference30:40 Jonny's Barzal story & Hughes playoff comparison33:10 Bo Horvat's scoring heater34:00 Transition to Rangers segment35:00 Rangers finally get a 6-3 win over Nashville36:00 Are they really struggling or just unlucky?39:00 Panarin contract dilemma40:00 Arthur's analytics breakdown of Rangers defense43:20 Protecting Shesterkin – "your best asset"46:40 Stamkos quote & Trocheck's leadership value47:30 Trouba's struggles & captaincy pressure48:10 Lafrenière's improvement and confidence50:30 Rupp on Lafrenière rounding out his game52:00 Blake Wheeler and bottom-six depth talk54:00 Setting up the voicemail segment55:00 Listener Voicemails – full fan reaction show begins58:00 Fan hot takes and responses from Jonny, Rupp & Arthur1:03:00 Debating the best voicemail of the episode1:08:00 Laughs, chirps, and community vibes1:15:00 Rupp's final thoughts – "Protect your kid, protect your goalie."1:18:00 Arthur's Metro playoff predictions1:21:00 Jonny on why the Tri-State market deserves this show1:25:00 Voicemail wrap-up and closing banter1:43:00 End
    --------  
    1:43:21
  Welcome to the Tri-State Hockey Podcast
    Jonny Lazarus, Mike Rupp and Arthur Staple welcome you the Tr-State Hockey Podcast talking New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders every Tuesday and Friday.
    --------  
    2:00

About Tri-State Hockey Podcast

You want to talk Rangers? How about the Devils? Wonder how things are going with the Islanders? Jonny Lazarus, Mike Rupp and Arthur Staple have you covered! Every Tuesday and Friday, Jonny (New York Rangers), Rupper (New Jersey Devils) and Arthur (New York Islanders) go around the Tri-State area to break down all the news, notes and major talking points surrounding each club. Expect some health debate, favouritism and a call-in line (for the fans)!
