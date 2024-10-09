Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsSportsThe Field of 68: After Dark Podcast
Listen to The Field of 68: After Dark Podcast in the App
Listen to The Field of 68: After Dark Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Field of 68: After Dark Podcast

Podcast The Field of 68: After Dark Podcast
The Field of 68, Blue Wire
Where college basketball matters. The Field of 68 Media Network presents our flagship show, After Dark. Join a variety of basketball commentators and analysts, ...
More
SportsBasketball

Available Episodes

5 of 935
  • Who is the BEST TEAM in college basketball? Plus, Auburn, Arkansas and Iowa State in action! And MORE! | AFTER DARK
    John Fanta, Terrence Oglesby, and CJ Moore react to Monday night's college hoops action! The Field of 68 is presented by BetMGM Start earning points for listening to this podcast. Download the Autograph app here and use referral code: F68 Download the VLTED app here Download Rithmm here The Field of 68 merch store is now LIVE SUBSCRIBE to the Field of 68 Youtube Channel SUBSCRIBE to the Field of 68 Daily FOLLOW: Twitter Instagram Youtube https://thefieldof68.com Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER CO, DC, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA) 21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:26:18
  • Rick Pitino and St. John's win the father-son duel, Liberty upsets Charleston, and more! | AFTER DARK
    Paul Fritschner, Rob Dauster and Jeff Goodman recap Sunday's slate of college hoops action including the final game of the Field of 68 Tip-Off! The Field of 68 is presented by BetMGM Start earning points for listening to this podcast. Download the Autograph app here and use referral code: F68 Download the VLTED app here Download Rithmm here The Field of 68 merch store is now LIVE SUBSCRIBE to the Field of 68 Youtube Channel SUBSCRIBE to the Field of 68 Daily FOLLOW: Twitter Instagram Youtube https://thefieldof68.com Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER CO, DC, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA) 21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    39:31
  • Indiana and Xavier pick up big wins, College Basketball Would You Rather, and much more! | AFTER DARK
    Paul Fritschner, Rob Dauster and Jeff Goodman recap a WILD day of college basketball live from Charleston! The Field of 68 is presented by BetMGM Start earning points for listening to this podcast. Download the Autograph app here and use referral code: F68 Download the VLTED app here Download Rithmm here The Field of 68 merch store is now LIVE SUBSCRIBE to the Field of 68 Youtube Channel SUBSCRIBE to the Field of 68 Daily FOLLOW: Twitter Instagram Youtube https://thefieldof68.com Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER CO, DC, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA) 21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:11:28
  • Purdue knocks off Alabama, Wisconsin drops 103 on Arizona, and Ante Brzovic's INSANE buzzer beater! | AFTER DARK
    Paul Fritschner, Rob Dauster and Jeff Goodman recap a WILD night of college basketball live from Charleston! The Field of 68 is presented by BetMGM Start earning points for listening to this podcast. Download the Autograph app here and use referral code: F68 Download the VLTED app here Download Rithmm here The Field of 68 merch store is now LIVE SUBSCRIBE to the Field of 68 Youtube Channel SUBSCRIBE to the Field of 68 Daily FOLLOW: Twitter Instagram Youtube https://thefieldof68.com Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER CO, DC, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA) 21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:10:59
  • REACTION TO WEDNESDAY'S SLATE! UConn, Auburn and Arkansas ALL in ACTION! | AFTER DARK
    Chris Childers, Matt McCall and Kevin Sweeney react to Wednesday's action including UConn, Auburn and Arkansas! The Field of 68 is presented by BetMGM Start earning points for listening to this podcast. Download the Autograph app here and use referral code: F68 Download the VLTED app here Download Rithmm here The Field of 68 merch store is now LIVE SUBSCRIBE to the Field of 68 Youtube Channel SUBSCRIBE to the Field of 68 Daily FOLLOW: Twitter Instagram Youtube https://thefieldof68.com Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER CO, DC, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA) 21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:06:22

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About The Field of 68: After Dark Podcast

Where college basketball matters. The Field of 68 Media Network presents our flagship show, After Dark. Join a variety of basketball commentators and analysts, from Rob Dauster, Jeff Goodman, and John Fanta, to Terrence Oglesby, Randolph Childress, Tyler Hansbrough, and many more, as they break down the college basketball season every. single. night.

Listen to The Field of 68: After Dark Podcast, Pardon My Take and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Field of 68: After Dark Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:28:00 PM