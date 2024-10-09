Who is the BEST TEAM in college basketball? Plus, Auburn, Arkansas and Iowa State in action! And MORE! | AFTER DARK
John Fanta, Terrence Oglesby, and CJ Moore react to Monday night's college hoops action!
1:26:18
Rick Pitino and St. John's win the father-son duel, Liberty upsets Charleston, and more! | AFTER DARK
Paul Fritschner, Rob Dauster and Jeff Goodman recap Sunday's slate of college hoops action including the final game of the Field of 68 Tip-Off!
39:31
Indiana and Xavier pick up big wins, College Basketball Would You Rather, and much more! | AFTER DARK
Paul Fritschner, Rob Dauster and Jeff Goodman recap a WILD day of college basketball live from Charleston!
1:11:28
Purdue knocks off Alabama, Wisconsin drops 103 on Arizona, and Ante Brzovic's INSANE buzzer beater! | AFTER DARK
Paul Fritschner, Rob Dauster and Jeff Goodman recap a WILD night of college basketball live from Charleston!
1:10:59
REACTION TO WEDNESDAY'S SLATE! UConn, Auburn and Arkansas ALL in ACTION! | AFTER DARK
Chris Childers, Matt McCall and Kevin Sweeney react to Wednesday's action including UConn, Auburn and Arkansas!
Where college basketball matters. The Field of 68 Media Network presents our flagship show, After Dark. Join a variety of basketball commentators and analysts, from Rob Dauster, Jeff Goodman, and John Fanta, to Terrence Oglesby, Randolph Childress, Tyler Hansbrough, and many more, as they break down the college basketball season every. single. night.
Listen to The Field of 68: After Dark Podcast, Pardon My Take and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app