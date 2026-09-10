Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
235 episodes
- Bernie Collins and David Croft join Ted Kravitz for your first look inside F1's newest circuit in Madrid. We round up all the news ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix - whilst navigating golf buggies and track security! You can follow all the action from The Madring across Sky Sports from Friday.
•You can watch the Formula One action live on Sky Sports. If you're not already a Sky customer, you can stream Sky Sports on your terms with a NOW membership. Sign up to NOW here: www.nowtv.com/membership/watch-sky-sports?DCMP=ilc_skysports_podcastlink
•The F1 Show is a Sky Sports podcast. Listen to every episode here: www.skysports.com/f1/news/27451/12822277/the-f1-show-podcast-sky-sports
•You can listen to The F1 Show on your smart speaker by asking it to "play The F1 Show".
•For all the latest F1 news, head to www.skysports.com/f1
•For advertising opportunities email: skysportspodcasts@sky.uk
- Join Simon, Karun and Crofty as they look back at a dramatic and enthralling Italian GP where Kimi Antonelli won in front of his home fans. Plus, they discuss all the other big stories from the weekend, Bruno from Cibo café sends in a celebratory cake and the team look ahead to the Spanish GP in Madrid. The trio also chat to a very special guest in Loek Hartog who heroically saved the life of Ollie Millroy, pulling him from his burning Ferrari during the China GT Championship race in Shanghai. It’s a conversation you don’t want to miss.
•You can watch the Formula One action live on Sky Sports. If you're not already a Sky customer, you can stream Sky Sports on your terms with a NOW membership. Sign up to NOW here: www.nowtv.com/membership/watch-sky-sports?DCMP=ilc_skysports_podcastlink
•The F1 Show is a Sky Sports podcast. Listen to every episode here: www.skysports.com/f1/news/27451/12822277/the-f1-show-podcast-sky-sports
•You can listen to The F1 Show on your smart speaker by asking it to "play The F1 Show".
•For all the latest F1 news, head to www.skysports.com/f1
•For advertising opportunities email: skysportspodcasts@sky.uk
- Ted Kravitz, Naomi Schiff and Craig Slater round up all the news from Thursday in the Monza Paddock.
We discuss 'prizefighter' Sir Lewis Hamilton, who has a new Ferrari road car AND an engine upgrade, as he looks to make history in Italy.
Meanwhile, is there a chance for rivals to close the gap on championship leader, Kimi Antonelli, who takes engine penalties into this weekend and starts the race from the back of the grid.
Join us on Sky F1 for all the action from 'the cathedral', 'the temple', 'the everything' of speed across this Italian Grand Prix weekend!
•You can watch the Formula One action live on Sky Sports. If you're not already a Sky customer, you can stream Sky Sports on your terms with a NOW membership. Sign up to NOW here: www.nowtv.com/membership/watch-sky-sports?DCMP=ilc_skysports_podcastlink
•The F1 Show is a Sky Sports podcast. Listen to every episode here: www.skysports.com/f1/news/27451/12822277/the-f1-show-podcast-sky-sports
•You can listen to The F1 Show on your smart speaker by asking it to "play The F1 Show".
•For all the latest F1 news, head to www.skysports.com/f1
•For advertising opportunities email: skysportspodcasts@sky.uk
- -Join Simon, Bernie and Harry as they look back at a thrilling Dutch GP where Lando Norris won his 2nd consecutive F1 race. Plus, we hear all about their views on Nico Hulkenberg’s incredible reactions, Max Verstappen’s new contract and Ferrari missing out on a podium. Gary Neville also asks the team about the greatest thing they’ve ever seen at an F1 race weekend, standby for some great stories…
•You can watch the Formula One action live on Sky Sports. If you're not already a Sky customer, you can stream Sky Sports on your terms with a NOW membership. Sign up to NOW here: www.nowtv.com/membership/watch-sky-sports?DCMP=ilc_skysports_podcastlink
•The F1 Show is a Sky Sports podcast. Listen to every episode here: www.skysports.com/f1/news/27451/12822277/the-f1-show-podcast-sky-sports
•You can listen to The F1 Show on your smart speaker by asking it to "play The F1 Show".
•For all the latest F1 news, head to www.skysports.com/f1
•For advertising opportunities email: skysportspodcasts@sky.uk
Zandvoort Podbook: Max's new deal, Lawson steps up & the championship battle resumes08/20/2026 | 22 mins.Natalie Pinkham, Bernie Collins and Craig Slater discuss the latest F1 news and talking points ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.
-
•You can watch the Formula One action live on Sky Sports. If you're not already a Sky customer, you can stream Sky Sports on your terms with a NOW membership. Sign up to NOW here: www.nowtv.com/membership/watch-sky-sports?DCMP=ilc_skysports_podcastlink
•The F1 Show is a Sky Sports podcast. Listen to every episode here: www.skysports.com/f1/news/27451/12822277/the-f1-show-podcast-sky-sports
•You can listen to The F1 Show on your smart speaker by asking it to "play The F1 Show".
•For all the latest F1 news, head to www.skysports.com/f1
•For advertising opportunities email: skysportspodcasts@sky.uk
More News podcasts
- PivotNews, News Commentary, Technology
- The DailyDaily News, News
- Today, ExplainedDaily News, News
- NPR News NowDaily News, News
- The Bulwark DailyNews, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
- The Megyn Kelly ShowNews, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Pod Save AmericaNews, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
- Up First from NPRDaily News, News
- IHIP NewsNews
- The Tucker Carlson ShowNews, News Commentary
Trending News podcasts
- Meet the PressNews, News Commentary, Politics
- Inside Trump's HeadNews, Society & Culture
- EmbeddedDocumentary, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Even Money: NFL Betting PodcastFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- Amicus With Dahlia Lithwick | Law, justice, and the courtsGovernment, News, News Commentary
- Apple News In ConversationNews, News Commentary
- To The Contrary with Charlie SykesNews, News Commentary, Politics
- John Solomon ReportsNews, Politics
- NewshourDaily News, News
- Next Up with Mark HalperinDaily News, News, Politics
- RevealNews
- Reuters World NewsDaily News, News
- Sarah Westall - Business Game ChangersBusiness News, News, News Commentary, Politics
- NBC Nightly News with Tom LlamasGovernment, News, Politics
- The Benny ShowNews, Politics
- American PotentialEducation, Government, News, News Commentary, Personal Journals, Politics, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Miss Understood with Rachel UchitelEntertainment News, News, Society & Culture
- The Fox News RundownNews, Politics
- Pod Force OneGovernment, News, Politics
- Straight White American JesusNews, Politics
- The Daily Beast PodcastNews
- I heArt BellEntertainment News, News
- The Parnas PerspectiveDaily News, News
- #SistersInLawNews, News Commentary, Politics
- The Necessary ConversationEducation, Government, News, Politics, Self-Improvement
- Legal AF by MeidasTouchNews, News Commentary
- The New Yorker Radio HourArts, Books, News, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
About The F1 Show
Join Simon Lazenby and special guests from the world of F1 and sport, as they bring you behind-the-scenes stories from the paddock. They react to all the major Formula One news and events, and take on your most asked questions after every Grand Prix weekend. - •You can watch the Formula One action live on Sky Sports. If you're not already a Sky customer, you can stream Sky Sports on your terms with a NOW membership. Sign up to NOW here: www.nowtv.com/membership/watch-sky-sports?DCMP=ilc_skysports_podcastlink •The F1 Show is a Sky Sports podcast. Listen to every episode here: www.skysports.com/f1/news/27451/12822277/the-f1-show-podcast-sky-sports •You can listen to The F1 Show on your smart speaker by asking it to "play The F1 Show". •For all the latest F1 news, head to www.skysports.com/f1 •For advertising opportunities email: skysportspodcasts@sky.ukPodcast website
Listen to The F1 Show, Pivot and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The F1 Show
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
The F1 Show: Podcasts in Family