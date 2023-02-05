The Sky Sports F1 Podcast is your one stop shop to stay across all the biggest stories in Formula One. Joining Matt Baker each week will be Sky F1’s pundits and... More
Was the new Sprint format a success and has Sergio Perez's win rattled Max Verstappen?
Sky F1's Ant Davidson and Rachel Brookes are joined by Max Vertstappen's former performance engineer Blake Hinsey to reflect on the new Sprint format in Baku (06:30). They also discuss the title battle between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez (26:45) and explain why Aston Martin's 'bromance' is the dream partnership (49:31).
5/2/2023
1:04:51
Ted's Podbook | First Sprint of the season at Azerbaijan GP
Ted Kravitz has been looking ahead to the Azerbaijan GP and what storylines we can expect from the fourth race of the season. He discusses what the new format of the Sprint weekend will look like, Max Verstappen's negative reaction to it, how Ferrari's Laurent Mekies will replace Franz Tost as AlphaTauri team principal, James Alisson's return to Mercedes and the big question surrounding the weekend: whether Fernando Alonso is dating Taylor Swift!
4/27/2023
15:53
Guenther Steiner reveals the truth behind Mick's Schumacher's Haas exit!
Matt Baker is joined by Haas team principal Guenther Steiner to discuss his new book (1.39) and what his relationship is like with Mick Schumacher (6.43).He gives his thoughts on the team's current driver line-up (12.57) and details his friendship with Niki Lauda (23.51).Steiner finishes by answering some fan questions (26.42).
4/25/2023
46:17
What does a strategist REALLY do? | Q&A with Bernie Collins!
Matt Baker is joined by former Head of Race Strategy at Aston Martin F1 Team and newly appointed Sky Sports pundit Bernie Collins to discuss what a strategist REALLY does (01:14), what it's like working with Sebastian Vettel (10:50), how less practice sessions can create more drama (25:36) and her bold predictions for the future of Formula 1 (43:09).
4/18/2023
49:35
Should Sprint be scrapped and will Max quit over it?
Matt Baker, Damon Hill, Simon Lazenby and Jess McFadyen join for our latest pod.They give their thoughts on the Sprint format (2.48) and discuss Max Verstappen's opposition to it (16.08).The team debate the merits of a reverse grid (35.36) before ending with some fan questions (38.39).
