Natalie Pinkham, Bernie Collins and Craig Slater discuss the latest F1 news and talking points ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort. - •You can watch the Formula One action live on Sky Sports. If you're not already a Sky customer, you can stream Sky Sports on your terms with a NOW membership. Sign up to NOW here: www.nowtv.com/membership/watch-sky-sports?DCMP=ilc_skysports_podcastlink •The F1 Show is a Sky Sports podcast. Listen to every episode here: www.skysports.com/f1/news/27451/12822277/the-f1-show-podcast-sky-sports •You can listen to The F1 Show on your smart speaker by asking it to "play The F1 Show". •For all the latest F1 news, head to www.skysports.com/f1 •For advertising opportunities email: skysportspodcasts@sky.uk

-Join Simon, Bernie and Harry as they look back at a thrilling Dutch GP where Lando Norris won his 2nd consecutive F1 race. Plus, we hear all about their views on Nico Hulkenberg’s incredible reactions, Max Verstappen’s new contract and Ferrari missing out on a podium. Gary Neville also asks the team about the greatest thing they’ve ever seen at an F1 race weekend, standby for some great stories… •You can watch the Formula One action live on Sky Sports. If you're not already a Sky customer, you can stream Sky Sports on your terms with a NOW membership. Sign up to NOW here: www.nowtv.com/membership/watch-sky-sports?DCMP=ilc_skysports_podcastlink •The F1 Show is a Sky Sports podcast. Listen to every episode here: www.skysports.com/f1/news/27451/12822277/the-f1-show-podcast-sky-sports •You can listen to The F1 Show on your smart speaker by asking it to "play The F1 Show". •For all the latest F1 news, head to www.skysports.com/f1 •For advertising opportunities email: skysportspodcasts@sky.uk

Ted Kravitz, Naomi Schiff and Craig Slater round up all the news from Thursday in the Monza Paddock. We discuss 'prizefighter' Sir Lewis Hamilton, who has a new Ferrari road car AND an engine upgrade, as he looks to make history in Italy. Meanwhile, is there a chance for rivals to close the gap on championship leader, Kimi Antonelli, who takes engine penalties into this weekend and starts the race from the back of the grid. Join us on Sky F1 for all the action from 'the cathedral', 'the temple', 'the everything' of speed across this Italian Grand Prix weekend! •You can watch the Formula One action live on Sky Sports. If you're not already a Sky customer, you can stream Sky Sports on your terms with a NOW membership. Sign up to NOW here: www.nowtv.com/membership/watch-sky-sports?DCMP=ilc_skysports_podcastlink •The F1 Show is a Sky Sports podcast. Listen to every episode here: www.skysports.com/f1/news/27451/12822277/the-f1-show-podcast-sky-sports •You can listen to The F1 Show on your smart speaker by asking it to "play The F1 Show". •For all the latest F1 news, head to www.skysports.com/f1 •For advertising opportunities email: skysportspodcasts@sky.uk

Join Simon, Karun and Crofty as they look back at a dramatic and enthralling Italian GP where Kimi Antonelli won in front of his home fans. Plus, they discuss all the other big stories from the weekend, Bruno from Cibo café sends in a celebratory cake and the team look ahead to the Spanish GP in Madrid. The trio also chat to a very special guest in Loek Hartog who heroically saved the life of Ollie Millroy, pulling him from his burning Ferrari during the China GT Championship race in Shanghai. It’s a conversation you don’t want to miss. •You can watch the Formula One action live on Sky Sports. If you're not already a Sky customer, you can stream Sky Sports on your terms with a NOW membership. Sign up to NOW here: www.nowtv.com/membership/watch-sky-sports?DCMP=ilc_skysports_podcastlink •The F1 Show is a Sky Sports podcast. Listen to every episode here: www.skysports.com/f1/news/27451/12822277/the-f1-show-podcast-sky-sports •You can listen to The F1 Show on your smart speaker by asking it to "play The F1 Show". •For all the latest F1 news, head to www.skysports.com/f1 •For advertising opportunities email: skysportspodcasts@sky.uk

Bernie Collins and David Croft join Ted Kravitz for your first look inside F1's newest circuit in Madrid. We round up all the news ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix - whilst navigating golf buggies and track security! You can follow all the action from The Madring across Sky Sports from Friday. •You can watch the Formula One action live on Sky Sports. If you're not already a Sky customer, you can stream Sky Sports on your terms with a NOW membership. Sign up to NOW here: www.nowtv.com/membership/watch-sky-sports?DCMP=ilc_skysports_podcastlink •The F1 Show is a Sky Sports podcast. Listen to every episode here: www.skysports.com/f1/news/27451/12822277/the-f1-show-podcast-sky-sports •You can listen to The F1 Show on your smart speaker by asking it to "play The F1 Show". •For all the latest F1 news, head to www.skysports.com/f1 •For advertising opportunities email: skysportspodcasts@sky.uk

About The F1 Show

About The F1 Show

About The F1 Show