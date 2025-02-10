Flaws and All, with Gov. Wes Moore

Welcome to “The Blueprint with Jen Psaki,” a new podcast from MSNBC looking to shed some light on the state of the Democratic party and how to win again. On this first episode, the conversation starts like many across the country– with football. Governor Wes Moore of Maryland is no stranger to the sport and his approach to the game often aligns with his approach to politics: be a team player, and if you see a play- be bold. Governor Moore talks about his life coming up in Maryland and what led him from the Robinhood Foundation to the Governor’s mansion. He and Jen also dig in to what it means to be a patriotic American, where the party can be bolder, and find optimism in authenticity as a winning factor. Want to listen to this show without ads? Sign up for MSNBC Premium on Apple Podcasts.