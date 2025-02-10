In this episode of “The Blueprint with Jen Psaki”, Jen sits down with social media darling and provocateur Jack Schlossberg to hone in on how conservatives have come to be the loudest voices online, while Democrats seem to have just ceded the ground. They talk about how to reach young voters – young men specifically – and why Dem’s reluctance to make mistakes has cost them. Want to listen to this show without ads? Sign up for MSNBC Premium on Apple Podcasts.
--------
42:01
Flaws and All, with Gov. Wes Moore
Welcome to “The Blueprint with Jen Psaki,” a new podcast from MSNBC looking to shed some light on the state of the Democratic party and how to win again. On this first episode, the conversation starts like many across the country– with football. Governor Wes Moore of Maryland is no stranger to the sport and his approach to the game often aligns with his approach to politics: be a team player, and if you see a play- be bold. Governor Moore talks about his life coming up in Maryland and what led him from the Robinhood Foundation to the Governor’s mansion. He and Jen also dig in to what it means to be a patriotic American, where the party can be bolder, and find optimism in authenticity as a winning factor. Want to listen to this show without ads? Sign up for MSNBC Premium on Apple Podcasts.
--------
36:18
Introducing "The Blueprint with Jen Psaki"
As Democrats continue to dust themselves off after big losses in 2024, MSNBC’s Jen Psaki examines what’s next for the party. On “The Blueprint with Jen Psaki,” she dives into two crucial questions: where do Democrats stand in this moment? And how can they win again? With a format built for real conversations and necessary pushback, Jen sits down with some of the left’s biggest names to talk about confronting Trump 2.0 and how the party can shape the future they’d like to see. This is a space for edgy, honest discourse where Jen will go beyond political talking points to determine “the blueprint” for what lies ahead.
--------
0:54
--------
33:25
