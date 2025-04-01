Snakes Territory: an Arizona Diamondbacks podcast

D-backs Look To TORPEDO Red-Hot Yankees After Split With Cubs

In the debut episode of Snakes Territory, hosts Jesse Friedman and Jack Sommers break down the Diamondbacks' opening series split with the Chicago Cubs. We talk Ryne Nelson's big moment, takeaways from the weekend, Zac Gallen's command struggles and more. Plus, we preview the upcoming series with the red-hot Yankees, who are waiting in the Big Apple with their Torpedo Bats. Two easy ways to support the show: Leave us a sweet rating/review here and SUBSCRIBE to Snakes Territory on Youtube!