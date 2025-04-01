Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsSportsSnakes Territory: an Arizona Diamondbacks podcast
Listen to Snakes Territory: an Arizona Diamondbacks podcast in the App
Listen to Snakes Territory: an Arizona Diamondbacks podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Snakes Territory: an Arizona Diamondbacks podcast

Podcast Snakes Territory: an Arizona Diamondbacks podcast
Make Plays Media
An Arizona Diamondbacks show hosted by long-time D-backs writer/podcaster Jesse Friedman and Diamondbacks On SI publisher Jack Sommers. Snakes Territory brings ...
SportsBaseball

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • D-backs Look To TORPEDO Red-Hot Yankees After Split With Cubs
    In the debut episode of Snakes Territory, hosts Jesse Friedman and Jack Sommers break down the Diamondbacks' opening series split with the Chicago Cubs. We talk Ryne Nelson's big moment, takeaways from the weekend, Zac Gallen's command struggles and more. Plus, we preview the upcoming series with the red-hot Yankees, who are waiting in the Big Apple with their Torpedo Bats. Two easy ways to support the show: Leave us a sweet rating/review here and SUBSCRIBE to Snakes Territory on Youtube!
    --------  
    32:35
  • Snakes Territory Trailer
    John long-time D-backs writer/podcaster Jesse Friedman and Diamondbacks On SI publisher Jack Sommers for inside info and analysis on the D-backs all year long. ST is part of the Foul Territory network: baseball the way it should be covered! Two easy ways to support the show: Leave us a sweet rating/review here and SUBSCRIBE to Snakes Territory on Youtube!
    --------  
    0:41

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Snakes Territory: an Arizona Diamondbacks podcast

An Arizona Diamondbacks show hosted by long-time D-backs writer/podcaster Jesse Friedman and Diamondbacks On SI publisher Jack Sommers. Snakes Territory brings you inside info and analysis on the D-backs all year long. ST is part of the Foul Territory network: baseball the way it should be covered!
Podcast website

Listen to Snakes Territory: an Arizona Diamondbacks podcast, The Pat McAfee Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.13.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/2/2025 - 6:03:50 PM