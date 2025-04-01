Snakes Territory: an Arizona Diamondbacks podcast

D-backs Look To TORPEDO Red-Hot Yankees After Split With Cubs
In the debut episode of Snakes Territory, hosts Jesse Friedman and Jack Sommers break down the Diamondbacks' opening series split with the Chicago Cubs. We talk Ryne Nelson's big moment, takeaways from the weekend, Zac Gallen's command struggles and more. Plus, we preview the upcoming series with the red-hot Yankees, who are waiting in the Big Apple with their Torpedo Bats.
An Arizona Diamondbacks show hosted by long-time D-backs writer/podcaster Jesse Friedman and Diamondbacks On SI publisher Jack Sommers. Snakes Territory brings you inside info and analysis on the D-backs all year long. ST is part of the Foul Territory network: baseball the way it should be covered!