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Effectively Wild: A FanGraphs Baseball Podcast

Ben Lindbergh, Meg Rowley
BaseballSports
Effectively Wild: A FanGraphs Baseball Podcast
Latest episode

2516 episodes

  • Effectively Wild: A FanGraphs Baseball Podcast

    Effectively Wild Episode 2514: The Deadline, From Adell to Zeferjahn

    08/05/2026 | 1h 57 mins.
    After talking Tarik Skubal and a few other early acquisitions in the preceding pod, Ben Lindbergh and Meg Rowley recap the rest of the trade deadline in detail, from Adell to Zeferjahn (with many non-ex-Angels in between): the biggest surprises, the winners and losers, and the various reminders that life comes at you fast.

    Audio intro: Garrett Krohn, “Effectively Wild Theme”

    Audio outro: Alex Ferrin, “Effectively Wild Theme”

    Link to Skubal trade EW discussion

    Link to Ben on the Skubal trade

    Link to Andy M. on the Brewers and Skubal

    Link to Brewers “we tried” article 1

    Link to Brewers “we tried” article 2

    Link to Hogg post

    Link to Roberts quote

    Link to Skubal quote

    Link to Dodgers super-rotation post

    Link to SP RoS projections

    Link to SP depth charts

    Link to Trueblood on the Brewers

    Link to mlb.com trade tracker

    Link to FG trade post round-up

    Link to FG winners/losers post

    Link to Ben on Spider-Man

    Link to Baumann’s Rockies headline

    Link to Wade/Ward wiki

    Link to Brebbia news

    Link to Harper OF move

    Link to May monthly award winners

    Link to Toboni comments

    Link to Elias comments

    Link to ZiPS deadline breakdown

    Link to Kostka tweet

    Link to FG farm rankings

    Link to “subtle” oblique strain

    Link to Lombard call-up

    Link to Lombard dinger

    Link to white flag trade

    Link to Law on Mayer

    Link to Partners INW

    Link to wildfire response fund

    Link to fire relief fund

    Link to Red Cross donation site

    Sponsor Us on Patreon

    Give a Gift Subscription

    Email Us: podcast@fangraphs.com

    Effectively Wild Subreddit

    Effectively Wild Wiki

    Apple Podcasts Feed

    Spotify Feed

    YouTube Playlist

    Facebook Group

    Bluesky Account

    Twitter Account

    Get Our Merch!

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  • Effectively Wild: A FanGraphs Baseball Podcast

    Effectively Wild Episode 2513: Abandon Zyhir Hope, All Ye Who Enter Here

    08/03/2026 | 1h 47 mins.
    Ben Lindbergh and Meg Rowley break down the Dodgers’ trade for Tarik Skubal from multiple angles: the Tigers’ return, expectations for Skubal and the Dodgers, why other teams let the trade happen, and the significance for the sport. Then they discuss a smattering of other moves (including deals for Freddy Peralta and Luis Castillo) before closing banter about a shampoo disclosure in the Baltimore booth.

    Audio intro: Andy Ellison, “Effectively Wild Theme”

    Audio outro: Dave Armstrong and Mike Murray, “Effectively Wild Theme”

    Link to Ben on the Skubal trade

    Link to Other Ben on the Skubal trade

    Link to Longenhagen on the Skubal trade

    Link to Sheehan on the Skubal trade

    Link to Paine on the Skubal trade

    Link to Dodgers discourse article

    Link to Friedman quote

    Link to FG’s pre-deadline top 100

    Link to SP RoS projections

    Link to Baumann on the Brewers/Rays

    Link to FG playoff odds

    Link to San Andreas meme

    Link to payroll/winning correlation

    Link to more on payroll/winning correlation

    Link to Rosenthal column

    Link to Dodgers playoff improvement

    Link to BP on competitive balance

    Link to Sheehan on rentals

    Link to Clemens on rentals

    Link to Paine on deadline impact

    Link to Cooper on prospect trades

    Link to FG farm rankings

    Link to FG on the Peralta trade

    Link to MLBTR on the Castillo trade

    Link to FG on the Twins trade

    Link to FG on the Brewers/Guardians trade

    Link to FG on the Atlanta/KC trade

    Link to MLBTR on the Doval trade

    Link to Paine on everybody being a buyer

    Link to “C’mon, do something” meme

    Link to Queens vs. Heights gamer

    Link to The West Wing scene

    Sponsor Us on Patreon

    Give a Gift Subscription

    Email Us: podcast@fangraphs.com

    Effectively Wild Subreddit

    Effectively Wild Wiki

    Apple Podcasts Feed

    Spotify Feed

    YouTube Playlist

    Facebook Group

    Bluesky Account

    Twitter Account

    Get Our Merch!

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  • Effectively Wild: A FanGraphs Baseball Podcast

    Effectively Wild Episode 2512: The Superhero Baseball Draft

    08/01/2026 | 37 mins.
    This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, please visit our Patreon.

    Ben Lindbergh brings on baseball-loving comic-book experts David Harper (of SKTCHD and Off Panel: A Comics Interview Podcast) and Tiffany Babb (of The Comics Courier, The Comics Staple, The Fan Files, and Interesting Jobs the Podcast) to assemble superpowered baseball teams. First they banter about Harrison Bader’s scooter troubles and David’s and Tiffany’s baseball/comic-book backgrounds, trade-deadline desires, and favorite baseball/comics crossovers. Then (37:20) they take turns filling out rosters from the ranks of Marvel/DC superheroes.

    Audio intro: Guy Russo, “Effectively Wild Theme”

    Audio outro: Austin Klewan, “Effectively Wild Theme”

    Link to Bader article 1

    Link to Bader article 2

    Link to Bader article 3

    Link to another Bader report

    Link to 2014 Bader incident

    Link to Bumgarner story

    Link to Kent injury story 1

    Link to Kent injury story 2

    Link to Giants vehicular injuries

    Link to Bader suspension article

    Link to MLBTR on Bader’s suspension

    Link to Shanahan injury article

    Link to Midnight Sun Game

    Link to Midnight Sons wiki

    Link to Brand New Day box office

    Link to The Death of Superman wiki

    Link to Goldman on power levels

    Link to Granillo on baseball and supes 1

    Link to Granillo on baseball and supes 2

    Link to Granillo on baseball and supes 3

    Link to superhero strength scale wiki

    Link to Peanuts podcast episode

    Link to Joe Shlabotnik wiki

    Link to Peanuts baseball analysis

    Link to FG on the Angels/Rangers trade

    Link to MLBTR on the Minter trade

    Link to West Coast Avengers Annual #2

    Link to Bullseye bio

    Link to David’s Eisner acceptance speech

    Link to Eisner Awards wiki

    Link to SKTCHD

    Link to Off Panel

    Link to SKTCHD draft post

    Link to SKTCHD HoF post

    Link to SKTCHD Avengers post

    Link to Tiffany’s website

    Link to The Comics Courier

    Link to The Comics Staple

    Link to Interesting Jobs the Podcast

    Link to The Fan Files

    Link to The Fan Files Insta videos

    Link to The Fan Files TikTok videos

    Link to SI on baseball and superheroes 1

    Link to SI on baseball and superheroes 2

    Link to Clemens home run video

    Link to Clemens home run article

    Link to Clemens fun facts thread

    Link to ultimate grand slam wiki

    Sponsor Us on Patreon

    Give a Gift Subscription

    Email Us: podcast@fangraphs.com

    Effectively Wild Subreddit

    Effectively Wild Wiki

    Apple Podcasts Feed

    Spotify Feed

    YouTube Playlist

    Facebook Group

    Bluesky Account

    Twitter Account

    Get Our Merch!

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  • Effectively Wild: A FanGraphs Baseball Podcast

    Effectively Wild Episode 2511: Will the WPBL Be a W?

    07/31/2026 | 1h 55 mins.
    Ben Lindbergh and Meg Rowley banter about the end of Ben’s jury duty and Meg’s first colonoscopy, then discuss an investigation into Dodgers owner Mark Walter’s finances, Roki Sasaki’s big glove, Munetaka Murakami’s performance against good velocity, a squirrel sighting (and top prospect Max Clark’s arrival) in Detroit, baseball’s animal kingdom, who gets to claim Jimothy, the frustrating Mariners, Curtis Mead’s im-mead-iate injury, and pre-deadline unrest in Philly. Then (1:05:16) FanGraphs contributor Kiri Oler joins to preview the Women’s Pro Baseball League’s inaugural season and consider its prospects for long-term success.

    Audio intro: Daniel Leckie, “Effectively Wild Theme”

    Audio interstitial: Liz Panella, “Effectively Wild Theme”

    Audio outro: Gabriel-Ernest, “Effectively Wild Theme”

    Link to WSJ on Walter’s finances

    Link to WSJ on Walter’s stroke

    Link to Ben on the Dodgers in 2015

    Link to WSJ on Sasaki

    Link to June FG post on Sasaki

    Link to Roki’s rolling WAR

    Link to Roki’s four-seamer speed by start

    Link to Murakami vs. velo article

    Link to extended squirrel video

    Link to MLB.com squirrel article

    Link to BP squirrel article

    Link to PAWS page

    Link to animal appearances video

    Link to MLB.com on Clark’s call-up

    Link to BP on Clark’s call-up

    Link to baseball exceptionalism wiki

    Link to Jimothy wiki

    Link to M’s Jimothy promotion

    Link to Trash Pandas’ Jimothy promotion

    Link to food guarding info

    Link to Mead injury article

    Link to Mead recovery report

    Link to BP IL Triage tool

    Link to Gelb on the Phillies

    Link to Paine on the Phillies

    Link to WPBL wiki

    Link to Kiri on the WPBL teams

    Link to Kiri on WPBL managers

    Link to Kiri’s 2025 pod appearance

    Link to Kiri on other women’s leagues

    Link to WPBL team pages

    Link to AP on the WPBL

    Link to ESPN’s WPBL press release

    Link to 2025 WPBL announcement

    Link to Women’s Baseball World Cup article

    Link to Ben on the OWL

    Link to A League of Their Own scene

    Link to Roki game story

    Sponsor Us on Patreon

    Give a Gift Subscription

    Email Us: podcast@fangraphs.com

    Effectively Wild Subreddit

    Effectively Wild Wiki

    Apple Podcasts Feed

    Spotify Feed

    YouTube Playlist

    Facebook Group

    Bluesky Account

    Twitter Account

    Get Our Merch!

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  • Effectively Wild: A FanGraphs Baseball Podcast

    Effectively Wild Episode 2510: The Desire to Acquire

    07/28/2026 | 1h 47 mins.
    Ben Lindbergh and Meg Rowley banter about Ben’s daughter’s first MLB game, and Ben briefly interviews the four-year-old Sloan about her spectator experience. Then they discuss the MVP races (with an emphasis on Pete Crow-Armstrong’s status as the NL frontrunner over Shohei Ohtani), the Nationals and Red Sox swapping Curtis Mead and Connelly Early, a Kerry Wood trick pitch, John Kruk’s Sunday Night Baseball attire, teams’ tendency to covet Tarik Skubal vs. their reluctance to trade top prospects for rental players, and the biggest pre-deadline positional strengths for non-contenders and positional weaknesses for contenders.

    Audio intro: Grant Brisbee, “Effectively Wild Theme”

    Audio outro: Jimmy Kramer, “Effectively Wild Theme”

    Link to Dodgers vs. Mets game

    Link to “if baseball were different” wiki

    Link to Goodnight Baseball

    Link to Decoy Saves Opening Day

    Link to Moana box office

    Link to Maui’s nipples article 1

    Link to Maui’s nipples article 2

    Link to Disney nipples history

    Link to Mario nipples article

    Link to FG WAR leaderboard

    Link to B-Ref WAR leaderboard

    Link to Roberts on MVP Ohtani

    Link to Ohtani pen session news

    Link to top baserunners

    Link to Paine on PCA

    Link to Witt injury article

    Link to MLBTR on the Nats-Sox trade

    Link to FG on the Nats-Sox trade

    Link to Red Sox HR leaders

    Link to Breslow quote

    Link to Friedman quote

    Link to winner’s curse wiki

    Link to team SP projections

    Link to Mead injury article

    Link to Wood Reddit post

    Link to Wood tweet

    Link to “what kind of move” tweet

    Link to Meg’s Kruk post

    Link to article on Kruk broadcast

    Link to Sheehan on rentals

    Link to Cooper on traded prospects

    Link to Paine on deadline deals

    Link to Dan S. on deadline importance

    Link to irresistible force paradox

    Link to Juggernaut meme

    Link to replacement-level killers series

    Link to FG playoff odds

    Link to projected positional WAR

    Link to Ben’s color-coded spreadsheet

    Sponsor Us on Patreon

    Give a Gift Subscription

    Email Us: podcast@fangraphs.com

    Effectively Wild Subreddit

    Effectively Wild Wiki

    Apple Podcasts Feed

    Spotify Feed

    YouTube Playlist

    Facebook Group

    Bluesky Account

    Twitter Account

    Get Our Merch!

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About Effectively Wild: A FanGraphs Baseball Podcast
Daily baseball statistical analysis and commentary
Podcast website
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