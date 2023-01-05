Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Effectively Wild: A FanGraphs Baseball Podcast

Ben Lindbergh, Meg Rowley
Daily baseball statistical analysis and commentary More
  • Effectively Wild Episode 2002: East Coast MLBias
    Ben Lindbergh and Meg Rowley banter about players being paid for on-field, in-game interviews, pitcher injuries and pitcher call-ups, how low Oakland’s attendance could go (and whether the team might bungle its move to Las Vegas), the NL West race, the AL East’s strength compared to the AL Central’s, which team invented the in-dugout home […]
    5/4/2023
    1:25:07
  • Effectively Wild Episode 2001: Open the Podcast Bay Doors, HAL
    Ben Lindbergh and Meg Rowley banter about the podcast’s naming conventions, the EW reverse jinx boosting Byron Buxton, the stress of observing Jacob deGrom’s high-wire act, Drew Maggi’s first major league hit (off of Hobie Harris!), high-scoring, high-altitude baseball in Mexico City, MLB editing (and later restoring) an A’s highlight, White Sox fan unrest, Jazz […]
    5/1/2023
    1:51:19
  • Effectively Wild Episode 2000: We Thought of More Things We Like About Baseball
    In the fourth incarnation of a time-honored tradition that recurs every 500-ish episodes, Ben Lindbergh and Meg Rowley are joined by former co-hosts Sam Miller and Jeff Sullivan, and The Athletic’s Grant Brisbee, to draft assorted things that they like about baseball, followed (1:37:06) by a Past Blast from 2000. Audio intro: Benny and the Jeffs, […]
    4/29/2023
    1:44:22
  • Effectively Wild Episode 1999: Meet a Maggi Leaguer
    Ben Lindbergh and Meg Rowley banter about Drew Maggi’s major league debut and whether there should be a way for other journeyman minor leaguers to make the majors more easily, the story of short-lived Mariners mascot Spacey the Space Needle, the causes of a dramatic uptick in occurrences of catcher’s interference, Shohei Ohtani’s anti-pitch-tipping prowess, […]
    4/28/2023
    1:29:56
  • Effectively Wild Episode 1998: Congrats on the Paternity Leave
    Ben Lindbergh and Meg Rowley banter about a good time to be a Pirates fan, whether the red-hot Rays or the ice-cold A’s will regress more toward the mean over the rest of the season, Rob Manfred’s comments about A’s fans, Logan O’Hoppe’s injury and Brandon Marsh’s hot streak, whether Bryce Harper has Wolverine’s healing […]
    4/26/2023
    1:55:57

