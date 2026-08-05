Effectively Wild: A FanGraphs Baseball Podcast

This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, please visit our Patreon.



Ben Lindbergh brings on baseball-loving comic-book experts David Harper (of SKTCHD and Off Panel: A Comics Interview Podcast) and Tiffany Babb (of The Comics Courier, The Comics Staple, The Fan Files, and Interesting Jobs the Podcast) to assemble superpowered baseball teams. First they banter about Harrison Bader’s scooter troubles and David’s and Tiffany’s baseball/comic-book backgrounds, trade-deadline desires, and favorite baseball/comics crossovers. Then (37:20) they take turns filling out rosters from the ranks of Marvel/DC superheroes.



Audio intro: Guy Russo, “Effectively Wild Theme”



Audio outro: Austin Klewan, “Effectively Wild Theme”



Link to Bader article 1



Link to Bader article 2



Link to Bader article 3



Link to another Bader report



Link to 2014 Bader incident



Link to Bumgarner story



Link to Kent injury story 1



Link to Kent injury story 2



Link to Giants vehicular injuries



Link to Bader suspension article



Link to MLBTR on Bader’s suspension



Link to Shanahan injury article



Link to Midnight Sun Game



Link to Midnight Sons wiki



Link to Brand New Day box office



Link to The Death of Superman wiki



Link to Goldman on power levels



Link to Granillo on baseball and supes 1



Link to Granillo on baseball and supes 2



Link to Granillo on baseball and supes 3



Link to superhero strength scale wiki



Link to Peanuts podcast episode



Link to Joe Shlabotnik wiki



Link to Peanuts baseball analysis



Link to FG on the Angels/Rangers trade



Link to MLBTR on the Minter trade



Link to West Coast Avengers Annual #2



Link to Bullseye bio



Link to David’s Eisner acceptance speech



Link to Eisner Awards wiki



Link to SKTCHD



Link to Off Panel



Link to SKTCHD draft post



Link to SKTCHD HoF post



Link to SKTCHD Avengers post



Link to Tiffany’s website



Link to The Comics Courier



Link to The Comics Staple



Link to Interesting Jobs the Podcast



Link to The Fan Files



Link to The Fan Files Insta videos



Link to The Fan Files TikTok videos



Link to SI on baseball and superheroes 1



Link to SI on baseball and superheroes 2



Link to Clemens home run video



Link to Clemens home run article



Link to Clemens fun facts thread



Link to ultimate grand slam wiki



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