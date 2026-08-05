Effectively Wild: A FanGraphs Baseball Podcast

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- After talking Tarik Skubal and a few other early acquisitions in the preceding pod, Ben Lindbergh and Meg Rowley recap the rest of the trade deadline in detail, from Adell to Zeferjahn (with many non-ex-Angels in between): the biggest surprises, the winners and losers, and the various reminders that life comes at you fast.
Audio intro: Garrett Krohn, “Effectively Wild Theme”
Audio outro: Alex Ferrin, “Effectively Wild Theme”
Link to Skubal trade EW discussion
Link to Ben on the Skubal trade
Link to Andy M. on the Brewers and Skubal
Link to Brewers “we tried” article 1
Link to Brewers “we tried” article 2
Link to Hogg post
Link to Roberts quote
Link to Skubal quote
Link to Dodgers super-rotation post
Link to SP RoS projections
Link to SP depth charts
Link to Trueblood on the Brewers
Link to mlb.com trade tracker
Link to FG trade post round-up
Link to FG winners/losers post
Link to Ben on Spider-Man
Link to Baumann’s Rockies headline
Link to Wade/Ward wiki
Link to Brebbia news
Link to Harper OF move
Link to May monthly award winners
Link to Toboni comments
Link to Elias comments
Link to ZiPS deadline breakdown
Link to Kostka tweet
Link to FG farm rankings
Link to “subtle” oblique strain
Link to Lombard call-up
Link to Lombard dinger
Link to white flag trade
Link to Law on Mayer
Link to Partners INW
Link to wildfire response fund
Link to fire relief fund
Link to Red Cross donation site
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- Ben Lindbergh and Meg Rowley break down the Dodgers’ trade for Tarik Skubal from multiple angles: the Tigers’ return, expectations for Skubal and the Dodgers, why other teams let the trade happen, and the significance for the sport. Then they discuss a smattering of other moves (including deals for Freddy Peralta and Luis Castillo) before closing banter about a shampoo disclosure in the Baltimore booth.
Audio intro: Andy Ellison, “Effectively Wild Theme”
Audio outro: Dave Armstrong and Mike Murray, “Effectively Wild Theme”
Link to Ben on the Skubal trade
Link to Other Ben on the Skubal trade
Link to Longenhagen on the Skubal trade
Link to Sheehan on the Skubal trade
Link to Paine on the Skubal trade
Link to Dodgers discourse article
Link to Friedman quote
Link to FG’s pre-deadline top 100
Link to SP RoS projections
Link to Baumann on the Brewers/Rays
Link to FG playoff odds
Link to San Andreas meme
Link to payroll/winning correlation
Link to more on payroll/winning correlation
Link to Rosenthal column
Link to Dodgers playoff improvement
Link to BP on competitive balance
Link to Sheehan on rentals
Link to Clemens on rentals
Link to Paine on deadline impact
Link to Cooper on prospect trades
Link to FG farm rankings
Link to FG on the Peralta trade
Link to MLBTR on the Castillo trade
Link to FG on the Twins trade
Link to FG on the Brewers/Guardians trade
Link to FG on the Atlanta/KC trade
Link to MLBTR on the Doval trade
Link to Paine on everybody being a buyer
Link to “C’mon, do something” meme
Link to Queens vs. Heights gamer
Link to The West Wing scene
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- This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, please visit our Patreon.
Ben Lindbergh brings on baseball-loving comic-book experts David Harper (of SKTCHD and Off Panel: A Comics Interview Podcast) and Tiffany Babb (of The Comics Courier, The Comics Staple, The Fan Files, and Interesting Jobs the Podcast) to assemble superpowered baseball teams. First they banter about Harrison Bader’s scooter troubles and David’s and Tiffany’s baseball/comic-book backgrounds, trade-deadline desires, and favorite baseball/comics crossovers. Then (37:20) they take turns filling out rosters from the ranks of Marvel/DC superheroes.
Audio intro: Guy Russo, “Effectively Wild Theme”
Audio outro: Austin Klewan, “Effectively Wild Theme”
Link to Bader article 1
Link to Bader article 2
Link to Bader article 3
Link to another Bader report
Link to 2014 Bader incident
Link to Bumgarner story
Link to Kent injury story 1
Link to Kent injury story 2
Link to Giants vehicular injuries
Link to Bader suspension article
Link to MLBTR on Bader’s suspension
Link to Shanahan injury article
Link to Midnight Sun Game
Link to Midnight Sons wiki
Link to Brand New Day box office
Link to The Death of Superman wiki
Link to Goldman on power levels
Link to Granillo on baseball and supes 1
Link to Granillo on baseball and supes 2
Link to Granillo on baseball and supes 3
Link to superhero strength scale wiki
Link to Peanuts podcast episode
Link to Joe Shlabotnik wiki
Link to Peanuts baseball analysis
Link to FG on the Angels/Rangers trade
Link to MLBTR on the Minter trade
Link to West Coast Avengers Annual #2
Link to Bullseye bio
Link to David’s Eisner acceptance speech
Link to Eisner Awards wiki
Link to SKTCHD
Link to Off Panel
Link to SKTCHD draft post
Link to SKTCHD HoF post
Link to SKTCHD Avengers post
Link to Tiffany’s website
Link to The Comics Courier
Link to The Comics Staple
Link to Interesting Jobs the Podcast
Link to The Fan Files
Link to The Fan Files Insta videos
Link to The Fan Files TikTok videos
Link to SI on baseball and superheroes 1
Link to SI on baseball and superheroes 2
Link to Clemens home run video
Link to Clemens home run article
Link to Clemens fun facts thread
Link to ultimate grand slam wiki
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- Ben Lindbergh and Meg Rowley banter about the end of Ben’s jury duty and Meg’s first colonoscopy, then discuss an investigation into Dodgers owner Mark Walter’s finances, Roki Sasaki’s big glove, Munetaka Murakami’s performance against good velocity, a squirrel sighting (and top prospect Max Clark’s arrival) in Detroit, baseball’s animal kingdom, who gets to claim Jimothy, the frustrating Mariners, Curtis Mead’s im-mead-iate injury, and pre-deadline unrest in Philly. Then (1:05:16) FanGraphs contributor Kiri Oler joins to preview the Women’s Pro Baseball League’s inaugural season and consider its prospects for long-term success.
Audio intro: Daniel Leckie, “Effectively Wild Theme”
Audio interstitial: Liz Panella, “Effectively Wild Theme”
Audio outro: Gabriel-Ernest, “Effectively Wild Theme”
Link to WSJ on Walter’s finances
Link to WSJ on Walter’s stroke
Link to Ben on the Dodgers in 2015
Link to WSJ on Sasaki
Link to June FG post on Sasaki
Link to Roki’s rolling WAR
Link to Roki’s four-seamer speed by start
Link to Murakami vs. velo article
Link to extended squirrel video
Link to MLB.com squirrel article
Link to BP squirrel article
Link to PAWS page
Link to animal appearances video
Link to MLB.com on Clark’s call-up
Link to BP on Clark’s call-up
Link to baseball exceptionalism wiki
Link to Jimothy wiki
Link to M’s Jimothy promotion
Link to Trash Pandas’ Jimothy promotion
Link to food guarding info
Link to Mead injury article
Link to Mead recovery report
Link to BP IL Triage tool
Link to Gelb on the Phillies
Link to Paine on the Phillies
Link to WPBL wiki
Link to Kiri on the WPBL teams
Link to Kiri on WPBL managers
Link to Kiri’s 2025 pod appearance
Link to Kiri on other women’s leagues
Link to WPBL team pages
Link to AP on the WPBL
Link to ESPN’s WPBL press release
Link to 2025 WPBL announcement
Link to Women’s Baseball World Cup article
Link to Ben on the OWL
Link to A League of Their Own scene
Link to Roki game story
Sponsor Us on Patreon
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Email Us: podcast@fangraphs.com
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- Ben Lindbergh and Meg Rowley banter about Ben’s daughter’s first MLB game, and Ben briefly interviews the four-year-old Sloan about her spectator experience. Then they discuss the MVP races (with an emphasis on Pete Crow-Armstrong’s status as the NL frontrunner over Shohei Ohtani), the Nationals and Red Sox swapping Curtis Mead and Connelly Early, a Kerry Wood trick pitch, John Kruk’s Sunday Night Baseball attire, teams’ tendency to covet Tarik Skubal vs. their reluctance to trade top prospects for rental players, and the biggest pre-deadline positional strengths for non-contenders and positional weaknesses for contenders.
Audio intro: Grant Brisbee, “Effectively Wild Theme”
Audio outro: Jimmy Kramer, “Effectively Wild Theme”
Link to Dodgers vs. Mets game
Link to “if baseball were different” wiki
Link to Goodnight Baseball
Link to Decoy Saves Opening Day
Link to Moana box office
Link to Maui’s nipples article 1
Link to Maui’s nipples article 2
Link to Disney nipples history
Link to Mario nipples article
Link to FG WAR leaderboard
Link to B-Ref WAR leaderboard
Link to Roberts on MVP Ohtani
Link to Ohtani pen session news
Link to top baserunners
Link to Paine on PCA
Link to Witt injury article
Link to MLBTR on the Nats-Sox trade
Link to FG on the Nats-Sox trade
Link to Red Sox HR leaders
Link to Breslow quote
Link to Friedman quote
Link to winner’s curse wiki
Link to team SP projections
Link to Mead injury article
Link to Wood Reddit post
Link to Wood tweet
Link to “what kind of move” tweet
Link to Meg’s Kruk post
Link to article on Kruk broadcast
Link to Sheehan on rentals
Link to Cooper on traded prospects
Link to Paine on deadline deals
Link to Dan S. on deadline importance
Link to irresistible force paradox
Link to Juggernaut meme
Link to replacement-level killers series
Link to FG playoff odds
Link to projected positional WAR
Link to Ben’s color-coded spreadsheet
Sponsor Us on Patreon
Give a Gift Subscription
Email Us: podcast@fangraphs.com
Effectively Wild Subreddit
Effectively Wild Wiki
Apple Podcasts Feed
Spotify Feed
YouTube Playlist
Facebook Group
Bluesky Account
Twitter Account
Get Our Merch!
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