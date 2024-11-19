Powered by RND
The Fighter & The Kid is a weekly podcast hosted by comedian and former professional UFC fighter Brendan Schaub. Each week, Brendan is joined in the studio with a guest co host.
  • TFATK Ep. 1041
    Bryan Callen and Brendan Schaub recap UFC 309 Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic and Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson and talk Brendan's new puppy and commenting on Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred BKMMA event, current events around the world including an update on the viral Nick Diaz video, the controversy with John Krasinski being picked as the sexiest man alive, a debate about Jim Miller being a farmer and much more! AG1 - Every week of November, AG1 will be running a special Black Friday offer for a free gift with your first subscription, in addition to the Welcome Kit with Vitamin D3+K2. So make sure to check out https://drinkag1.com/fighter to see what gift you can get this week! DraftKings - Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and use code: FIGHTER Progressive - https://www.progressive.com/ O'Reilly Auto Parts - https://oreillyauto.com/FIGHTER JOYMODE - https://tryjoymode.com/fighter or enter code: Fighter at checkout for 20% off your first order
    1:17:25
  • TFATK Ep. 1040 | Sam Tripoli
    Sam Tripoli is back and the guys talk the election, Sam being on Joe Rogan's podcast right before Donald Trump, Trump fake news, Sam coming from a history of Psychic's, Bryan conceding to some of Sam's comments and much more! True Classic - Fall is here. It’s time to step up your game. Right now, you can unlock big savings when you bundle packs. Just go to my exclusive link https://trueclassic.com/FIGHTER #sponsored Magic Mind - https://magicmind.com/ JOYMODE - https://tryjoymode.com/fighter or enter code: Fighter at checkout for 20% off your first order
    1:57:42
  • TFATK Ep. 1039
    The boys are back! The guys talk Brendan's time at Sema, UFC 309 Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic, Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson, Brendan commentating on Gamebred FC this Friday, the viral video of a woman proposing to a man, butt stuff and much more! DraftKings - Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and use code: FIGHTER Hims - Start your free online visit today at https://hims.com/fighter Huckberry - Be sure to go to https://huckberry.com/fighter so they know we sent you! You'll find some of our top products Progressive - https://www.progressive.com/ O'Reilly Auto Parts - https://oreillyauto.com/FIGHTER JOYMODE - https://tryjoymode.com/fighter or enter code: Fighter at checkout for 20% off your first order
    1:22:10
  • TFATK Ep. 1038
    Bryan Callen is back from hunting in England with Tim Kennedy and the guys talk Brendan's disgusting shower blow up, Belal Muhammed's toe injury taking him out of his fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov, Bryan going to Patrick Bet-David's election event, Tucker Carlson's interview about being attacked by demons, current events around the world and much more! Arena Club - Right now, get 10% off your first Slab Pack or card purchase by going to https://arenaclub.com/fighter AG1 - Every week of November, AG1 will be running a special Black Friday offer for a free gift with your first subscription, in addition to the Welcome Kit with Vitamin D3+K2. So make sure to check out https://drinkag1.com/fighter to see what gift you can get this week! Progressive - https://www.progressive.com/ O'Reilly Auto Parts - https://oreillyauto.com/FIGHTER
    1:10:11
  • TFATK Ep. 1037 | Forrest Galante
    Animal expert and conservationist, Forrest Galante joins the show for the first time! The guys talk the most venomous snakes, shark attacks, animals that are known for hunting HUMANS, the Ramree Island crocodile massacre, Forrest and his team saving the life of a teenager attacked by a crocodile, grizzly bears possibly being reintroduced to California, Forrest's upcoming trek to Colombia to do conservation work with Pablo Escobar's hippos and much more! True Classic - Fall is here. It’s time to step up your game. Right now, you can unlock big savings when you bundle packs. Just go to my exclusive link https://trueclassic.com/FIGHTER #sponsored Magic Mind - https://magicmind.com/
    1:24:22

The Fighter & The Kid is a weekly podcast hosted by comedian and former professional UFC fighter Brendan Schaub. Each week, Brendan is joined in the studio with a guest co host. TFATK is uncut and unedited, and sometimes it's just ridiculous.
