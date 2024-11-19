Bryan Callen and Brendan Schaub recap UFC 309 Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic and Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson and talk Brendan's new puppy and commenting on Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred BKMMA event, current events around the world including an update on the viral Nick Diaz video, the controversy with John Krasinski being picked as the sexiest man alive, a debate about Jim Miller being a farmer and much more!
1:17:25
TFATK Ep. 1040 | Sam Tripoli
Sam Tripoli is back and the guys talk the election, Sam being on Joe Rogan's podcast right before Donald Trump, Trump fake news, Sam coming from a history of Psychic's, Bryan conceding to some of Sam's comments and much more!
1:57:42
TFATK Ep. 1039
The boys are back! The guys talk Brendan's time at Sema, UFC 309 Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic, Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson, Brendan commentating on Gamebred FC this Friday, the viral video of a woman proposing to a man, butt stuff and much more!
1:22:10
TFATK Ep. 1038
Bryan Callen is back from hunting in England with Tim Kennedy and the guys talk Brendan's disgusting shower blow up, Belal Muhammed's toe injury taking him out of his fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov, Bryan going to Patrick Bet-David's election event, Tucker Carlson's interview about being attacked by demons, current events around the world and much more!
1:10:11
TFATK Ep. 1037 | Forrest Galante
Animal expert and conservationist, Forrest Galante joins the show for the first time! The guys talk the most venomous snakes, shark attacks, animals that are known for hunting HUMANS, the Ramree Island crocodile massacre, Forrest and his team saving the life of a teenager attacked by a crocodile, grizzly bears possibly being reintroduced to California, Forrest's upcoming trek to Colombia to do conservation work with Pablo Escobar's hippos and much more!
The Fighter & The Kid is a weekly podcast hosted by comedian and former professional UFC fighter Brendan Schaub. Each week, Brendan is joined in the studio with a guest co host. TFATK is uncut and unedited, and sometimes it's just ridiculous.