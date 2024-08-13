College Football Playoff Rankings, Alex Smith Joins, Who is Coach of the Year, Week 11 Picks

The first ever 12-team College Football Playoff is here! Coach Urban Meyer, Mark Ingram II, and Rob Stone react to the first ever 12-team college football playoff rankings as the Big Ten leads the way with Oregon and Ohio State atop the rankings. Mark breaks down which SEC teams that the playoffs start this weekend and Coach talks about his feel good stories of the season and if they can make the playoffs (Hoosier fans want to stay for this). (1:48) Alex Smith was the #1 overall pick for the San Francisco 49ers in 2005, but before that he was a zero-star recruit turned Heisman finalist under Coach Meyer at Utah. He joins the guys to talk about his journey, filled with mental and physical hurdles, that turned him into the man he is today. Also, was USC lucky the Utes didn't get a shot at the Natty in 2004? (27:02) Army, Indiana, BYU, Oregon, and Miami are all having fantastic seasons, but which head coach is the coach of the year? The guys make the case for their favorites. They then pick the Week 11 games, including Alabama vs LSU, Georgia vs Ole Miss, Colorado vs Texas Tech, Indiana vs Michigan, Washington vs Penn State and the Holy War; BYU vs Utah.