College Football Playoff Rankings, Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti, SEC Logjam, and a Big Ten Showdown
Indiana and Ohio State prepare for a historic showdown in Columbus. Google it, it's a big deal.
Coach Urban Meyer, Mark Ingram II, and Rob Stone break down the latest rankings and playoff bracket with the Big Ten controlling the top and a plethora of 2-loss SEC teams jockeying to be invited to the College Football Playoff. Is it better to miss your conference championship game or make it and take an L? The guys debate. (1:31)
Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti stops by after he signed an eight-year extension but before his 10-0 Hoosiers go to Columbus to take on the second-ranked Buckeyes. (19:32)
Coach Meyer breaks down the keys to victory for the Hoosiers this weekend. The guys then made their Week 13 picks, including Indiana v Ohio State, Ole Miss v Florida, Penn State v Minnesota, BYU v Arizona State, Colorado v Kansas, Army v Notre Dame. (42:10)
New episodes of The Triple Option drop every Wednesday throughout the season. Make sure you’re subscribed on YouTube and following on all podcast platforms. Also make sure you’re locked in on social @3XOptionShow on all platforms for highlight moments, bonus content, and to engage with the guys and the TO community. (https://tripleoptionshow.com)
The Triple Option is presented by Wendy’s. Try Wendy's New Saucy Nuggs Today https://wendys.com/nuggs
A big thank you to the rest of our sponsors:
BetMGM
Use bonus code OPTION or go to https://betmgm.com/OPTION and get up to a $1500 First Bet Offer on your first wager with BetMGM!
First Bet Offer for new customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA),1-800-981-0023 (PR).
ZipRecruiter
4 out of 5 employees who post in ZipRecruiter get a quality candidate within the first day. Try for FREE at https://ziprecruiter.com/OPTION
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:04:38
Trouble in Georgia, College Football Playoff Rankings, Week 12 Picks, & Colorado a Sleeper?
From the two-seed to outside the College Football Playoff in one week? Welcome to Georgia's world.
Coach Urban Meyer, Mark Ingram II, and Rob Stone break down the latest rankings and playoff bracket as Georgia falls outside of the playoff while the Big Ten lays claim to four of the top five spots in the rankings for the first time ever. Coach and Mark make their case for the SEC while Rob stands up for the little guys getting it done this season. (1:42)
Fair or Foul: celebrating with your friends after a loss? Kirby Smart sounded off and so did the guys. Coach takes you back to his first fine as a head coach, he still doesn't know where to find the checkbook. (23:35)
We then present the blind resumes of five teams fighting to make The College Football Playoff and let the guys decide who is most worthy. Coach suprised himself when he saw who he chose (#PonyUpDallas). They then made their Week 12 picks, including Georgia v Tennessee, Oregon v Wisconsin, Utah v Colorado, Clemson v Pitt, Virginia v Notre Dame, and Texas v Arkansas. (36:10)
New episodes of The Triple Option drop every Wednesday throughout the season. Make sure you’re subscribed on YouTube and following on all podcast platforms. Also make sure you’re locked in on social @3XOptionShow on all platforms for highlight moments, bonus content, and to engage with the guys and the TO community. (https://tripleoptionshow.com)
The Triple Option is presented by Wendy’s. Try Wendy's New Saucy Nuggs Today https://wendys.com/nuggs
A big thank you to the rest of our sponsors:
BetMGM
Use bonus code OPTION or go to https://betmgm.com/OPTION and get up to a $1500 First Bet Offer on your first wager with BetMGM!
First Bet Offer for new customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA),1-800-981-0023 (PR).
ZipRecruiter
4 out of 5 employees who post in ZipRecruiter get a quality candidate within the first day. Try for FREE at https://ziprecruiter.com/OPTION
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:02:08
College Football Playoff Rankings, Alex Smith Joins, Who is Coach of the Year, Week 11 Picks
The first ever 12-team College Football Playoff is here!
Coach Urban Meyer, Mark Ingram II, and Rob Stone react to the first ever 12-team college football playoff rankings as the Big Ten leads the way with Oregon and Ohio State atop the rankings. Mark breaks down which SEC teams that the playoffs start this weekend and Coach talks about his feel good stories of the season and if they can make the playoffs (Hoosier fans want to stay for this). (1:48)
Alex Smith was the #1 overall pick for the San Francisco 49ers in 2005, but before that he was a zero-star recruit turned Heisman finalist under Coach Meyer at Utah. He joins the guys to talk about his journey, filled with mental and physical hurdles, that turned him into the man he is today. Also, was USC lucky the Utes didn't get a shot at the Natty in 2004? (27:02)
Army, Indiana, BYU, Oregon, and Miami are all having fantastic seasons, but which head coach is the coach of the year? The guys make the case for their favorites. They then pick the Week 11 games, including Alabama vs LSU, Georgia vs Ole Miss, Colorado vs Texas Tech, Indiana vs Michigan, Washington vs Penn State and the Holy War; BYU vs Utah. (53:33)
New episodes of The Triple Option drop every Wednesday throughout the season. Make sure you’re subscribed on YouTube and following on all podcast platforms. Also make sure you’re locked in on social @3XOptionShow on all platforms for highlight moments, bonus content, and to engage with the guys and the TO community. (https://tripleoptionshow.com)
The Triple Option is presented by Wendy’s. Try Wendy's New Saucy Nuggs Today https://wendys.com/nuggs
A big thank you to the rest of our sponsors:
BetMGM
Use bonus code OPTION or go to https://betmgm.com/OPTION and get up to a $1500 First Bet Offer on your first wager with BetMGM!
First Bet Offer for new customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA),1-800-981-0023 (PR).
ZipRecruiter
4 out of 5 employees who post in ZipRecruiter get a quality candidate within the first day. Try for FREE at https://ziprecruiter.com/OPTION
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:23:12
Top 5 Ohio State-Penn State Showdown, Heisman Rankings, Tyler Warren Joins & CFB Week 10 Preview
Ohio State and Penn State hang on to set up ANOTHER top five matchup in the Big Ten.
Coach Urban Meyer, Mark Ingram II, and Rob Stone go between the numbers to take a look at Ohio State's offensive line issues and what can be done to fix them to keep them on track to compete for a College Football Playoff National Championship ahead of their marquee matchup with Penn State. Meanwhile in University Park, the Nittany Lions have a quarterback question after starter Drew Allar was injured and backup Beau Pribula led them to a win over the Badgers. (1:55)
Penn State do-it-all Tight End Tyler Warren joined the show to preview their game against the Buckeyes, take us into the mind of their new offensive coordinator and his play calls, and his transition from quarterback to future NFL tight end. (31:53)
The Heisman Trophy winner of the group, Ingram II, leads the way with his current leader in the clubhouse (hint: it's all about the U), and the guys give theirs before picking their Week 11 games. (55:28)
New episodes of The Triple Option drop every Wednesday throughout the season. Make sure you’re subscribed on YouTube and following on all podcast platforms. Also make sure you’re locked in on social @3XOptionShow on all platforms for highlight moments, bonus content, and to engage with the guys and the TO community. (https://tripleoptionshow.com)
The Triple Option is presented by Wendy’s. Try Wendy's New Saucy Nuggs Today https://wendys.com/nuggs
A big thank you to the rest of our sponsors:
BetMGM
Use bonus code OPTION or go to https://betmgm.com/OPTION and get up to a $1500 First Bet Offer on your first wager with BetMGM!
First Bet Offer for new customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA),1-800-981-0023 (PR).
ZipRecruiter
4 out of 5 employees who post in ZipRecruiter get a quality candidate within the first day. Try for FREE at https://ziprecruiter.com/OPTION
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:14:01
Who is #1? Derrick Henry Joins, Alabama and Texas Fall, and Week 9 Preview
Another #1 team goes down amid a wild fan response to a questionable call.
Urban Meyer, Mark Ingram II, and Rob Stone take you inside Georgia-Texas. They go through the resumes of Georgia, Oregon, Ohio State, Texas, Miami, and Penn State to determine who has earned the right to call themselves number 1 as well as a couple teams that could jump into the playoff conversation. (7:32)
The NFL’s leading rusher, Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens joined Mark and Rob to talk about his massive season, his place in NFL history, NBA vs the NFL, and his Crimson Tide. (44:30)
Finally, Coach and Mark take you inside what it’s like losing at a top program for players and coaches alike. The guys then hit the Pick Six, picking the winner of Illinois v Oregon, LSU v Texas A&M, Mizzou v Alabama, Navy v Notre Dame, and Ohio State v Nebraska. (1:08:14)
New episodes of The Triple Option drop every Wednesday throughout the season. Make sure you’re subscribed on YouTube and following on all podcast platforms. Also make sure you’re locked in on social @3XOptionShow on all platforms for highlight moments, bonus content, and to engage with the guys and the TO community. (https://tripleoptionshow.com)
The Triple Option is presented by Wendy’s. Try Wendy's New Saucy Nuggs Today https://wendys.com/nuggs
A big thank you to the rest of our sponsors:
BetMGM
Use bonus code OPTION or go to https://betmgm.com/OPTION and get up to a $1500 First Bet Offer on your first wager with BetMGM!
First Bet Offer for new customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA),1-800-981-0023 (PR).
ZipRecruiter
4 out of 5 employees who post in ZipRecruiter get a quality candidate within the first day. Try for FREE at https://ziprecruiter.com/OPTION
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
A new age of football is here!
Urban Meyer, Mark Ingram II, and Rob Stone will guide you through the ever-changing landscape of the sport we all live for. Meyer, 3x National Champion at Ohio State and Florida, takes you inside the mind of the decision-makers, and explores championship caliber leadership and locker room culture. Ingram, National Champion and Heisman Trophy winner at Alabama and 13-year NFL vet with the New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, and Houston Texans, gives the player perspective from all levels. And Stone has seen it all, bringing more than two decades of experience covering the sport more closely than anyone.
From the expanded college football playoff, NIL, conference realignment, the increasing popularity of the NFL Draft, and everything in between, these guys have the experience and perspective to give fans unparalleled access into the game they love.
New episodes every Wednesday. Watch on YouTube, or listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get podcasts.
Follow us @3XOptionShow on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook for bonus content.
Presented by Wendy’s