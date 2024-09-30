Which Conference Is TRULY Elite? + Big 12 Scoreboard Whiplash
Rece Davis, Pete Thamel and Ryan McGee, host of "Marty & McGee" on SEC Network, discuss Oregon coach Dan Lanning's bold calls, Kansas disrupting BYU's perfect season, Arizona State's shot at a conference title, the lack of statement wins in Texas' and Indiana's schedules, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel's clever press conference move, and Louisville's botched game against Stanford.
Tennessee OPTIMISTIC Nico Iamaleava Will Play? + Colorado To Be PUSHED AROUND By Utah?!
Rece Davis, Pete Thamel and Matt Miller, ESPN NFL Draft Analyst & Insider, look at Week 12 weekend matchups, give their thoughts on what they think is important to know going into those games, then pick the teams they think will come out on top. Tune in to find out Pete's update on Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava and if he will be cleared from concussion protocols to play Georgia. Also, tune in to find out about Georgia quarterback Carson Beck's tanking draft stock, why Rece picked Washington this week around, their thoughts on if Texas-Arkansas is really a rivalry, and if Navy will be eliminated from the AAC title game!
CFP DOESN'T CARE For Georgia's Losses?? + Miami Finally Got Caught
Rece Davis, Pete Thamel and EJ Manuel, former Florida State quarterback and first-round NFL draft pick, discuss the values they consider when it comes to ranking teams, Georgia's deep drop in the rankings, Miami's fall to Georgia Tech, and what is going on with Florida State's quarterback, coordinators and head coach Mike Norvell.
LSU's JARRING Home Loss To Alabama + Georgia In Or Out Of The CFP?
Rece Davis, Pete Thamel and Ryan McGee, host of "Marty & McGee" on SEC Network, discuss LSU being unable to contain Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Georgia's chances of taking on a third loss, Miami finally finding its first loss, Florida State's loss of both of coordinators and the fallout from the Holy War game between Utah and BYU. Utah's athletic director Mark Harlan says the game was "stolen" from them!
The DESPERATION For Alabama, LSU & Ole Miss To Stay Alive This Weekend + CFP Hopes For South Carolina & Vanderbilt!
Rece Davis, Pete Thamel and Stanford Steve, who all appear on the "College GameDay" broadcast show, look at Week 11 weekend matchups, give their thoughts on what they think is important to know going into those games, then pick the teams they think will come out on top. Tune in to find out the non-quarterback difference makers in the Alabama-LSU game, whether Ole Miss can clip Georgia, and if Vanderbilt can continue their competitive streak in the SEC!
Join ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis and Senior Writer Pete Thamel, as well as many of GameDay’s key analysts and contributors, as they discuss and debate the biggest stories and break down the biggest games in college football, while also leaning into the key basketball moments and storylines as well. With episodes Mondays/Wednesday/Fridays in the fall, and a year-round weekly presence this is the place to be for the college sports fan.