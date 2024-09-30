LSU's JARRING Home Loss To Alabama + Georgia In Or Out Of The CFP?

Rece Davis, Pete Thamel and Ryan McGee, host of "Marty & McGee" on SEC Network, discuss LSU being unable to contain Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Georgia's chances of taking on a third loss, Miami finally finding its first loss, Florida State's loss of both of coordinators and the fallout from the Holy War game between Utah and BYU. Utah's athletic director Mark Harlan says the game was "stolen" from them! Timecodes 0:00 - Welcome 3:30 - LSU Jarring Night Game Home Loss To Alabama 19:03 - Best In Game Alabama QB Jalen Milroe 22:17 - Utah AD Says Game Against BYU Was ‘Stolen’ 30:09 - Big 12 Title Game TO Include Colorado? 38:37 - Miami Finally Found A Loss, Fell To Georgia Tech 46:30 - Dumb Loses More Than Smart Wins: Gov Jeff Landry Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices