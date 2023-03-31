On this episode of Something To Wrestle, we go back 25 years to celebrate the epic ppv Unforgiven 1998! Conrad and Bruce discuss topics such as the creation of the WWE scratch logo, the birth of the inferno match, Mick Foley's transformation into evil Dude Love, and the rise of the chairman of the board Vincent Kennedy McMahon. All that plus so much more on this 25th anniversary REMIX edition of Something To Wrestle.
4/28/2023
1:56:14
Episode 384: TNA Victory Road 2011
On this episode of Something To Wrestle, Bruce and Conrad shift gears from WrestleMania season to all things TNA Victory Road 2011. Bruce discusses the process of putting the event together in the midst of dealing with Panda Energy, Dixie Carter becoming an on camera talent, Hulk Hogan's physical condition, and the debacle between Jeff Hardy and Sting for their main event. This has been one of our most requested topics and believe me it's worth the wait!
4/21/2023
2:10:35
Episode 383: WrestleMania 24
On this episode of Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, Bruce is back and ready to spill the beans about everything WrestleMania 24! The guys dive into the development of the epic Ric Flair retirement angle, working with Floyd "Money" Mayweather, managing the struggles of Jeff Hardy, plus so much more! Bruce also shares his thoughts on the company merger, WrestleMania 39 and his issues with Comcast. This is a story packed episode you don't want to miss.
4/14/2023
2:19:59
Episode 382: The Bushwackers REMIX
On this special episode of Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, Bruce and Conrad celebrate the life and legacy of the late Bushwacker Butch. The guys discuss the iconic tag teams' rise to WWF legend and the impact the dynamic duo had on the hearts of the WWE Universe.
On this episode of Something To Wrestle, we are celebrating the 30th Anniversary of WrestleMania 9! What happened when JR debuted rocking a toga? What was up with Hulkster's black eye? The Steiner Bros. only WrestleMania appearance? Crush-Doing negative PR and more! It's a fascinating look at a very weird WrestleMania from Las Vegas. Jump in the way back machine with Conrad and Bruce as they discuss the ins and out of WrestleMania 9.
If you've always wanted to know what the real story was behind some of wrestling's biggest moments, Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard will finally give you the real answer. A terrific storyteller, Bruce has done and seen it all and now he's going to share it all with you so sit back and be ready for a wild ride! Join Bruce and his partner in crime, Conrad Thompson as they take you through the WWF's expansion in the 80s, Houston Wrestling, the challenging early 90s for the WWF, the GWF, the Monday Night War, the 2000s in WWE and TNA and so much more! Jump in Brother Love's DeLorean and go back in time as Bruce and Conrad pull back the curtain and take you inside some of wrestling's most outrageous, controversial and fascinating moments. New episodes each Friday at 12pm Eastern.