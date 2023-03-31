Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard

Episode 385: Unforgiven 1998 - 25th Anniversary REMIX

On this episode of Something To Wrestle, we go back 25 years to celebrate the epic ppv Unforgiven 1998! Conrad and Bruce discuss topics such as the creation of the WWE scratch logo, the birth of the inferno match, Mick Foley's transformation into evil Dude Love, and the rise of the chairman of the board Vincent Kennedy McMahon. All that plus so much more on this 25th anniversary REMIX edition of Something To Wrestle. Special thanks to this week's sponsors! Sunday- Sunday is offering our listeners 20% off! Full-season plans start at just $109, and you can get 20% off when you visit GETSUNDAY.COM/WRESTLE at checkout! Henson-.Visit HENSONSHAVING.com/WRESTLE to pick the razor for you and use code WRESTLE and you’ll get two years' worth of blades free with your razor–just make sure to add them to your cart. Fite+- Fite+ is the ultimate digital platform for live sports and entertainment, and they are now offering a free 7-day trial at TryFite.com BlueChew- BlueChew.com, promo code WRESTLE to receive your first month FREE FOLLOW ALL OF OUR SOCIAL MEDIA at https://stwlinks.com/ Stop throwing your money on rent! Get into a house with NO MONEY DOWN and roughly the same monthly payment at SaveWithConrad.com On AdFreeShows.com, you get early, ad-free access to more than a dozen of your favorite wrestling podcasts, starting at just $9! And now, you can enjoy the first week...completely FREE! Sign up for a free trial - and get a taste of what Ad Free Shows is all about. Start your free trial today at AdFreeShows.com. If your business targets 25-54 year old men, there's no better place to advertise than right here with us on Something to Wrestle You've heard us do ads for some of the same companies for years...why? Because it works! And with our super targeted audience, there's very little waste. Go to AdvertiseWithBruce.com now and find out more about advertising with Something to Wrestle. Get all of your Something to Wrestle merchandise at https://boxofgimmicks.com/collections/stw Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices