Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard

On this episode of Something To Wrestle, John Layfield and Conrad Thompson dive into one of WWE's hottest debates: Is Sami Zayn championship material? JBL shares his unfiltered thoughts on whether crowning Sami as a world champion is the right move, if WWE missed the perfect moment to pull the trigger years ago, and whether fans still want to see Zayn reach the top of the mountain. Did WWE wait too long, or is the timing finally right? John breaks it all down from the perspective of a former WWE Champion.

Plus, with SummerSlam shaping up to be one of the biggest premium live events in recent memory, JBL and Conrad discuss why this year's card has the feel of a WrestleMania caliber spectacle and what matches have them most excited heading into the biggest party of the summer. Then it's time for another edition of WrestleWorth as our friend Tony from Heritage Auctions returns with an incredible King of the Ring themed collectible from wrestling history. Find out the story behind this rare piece of memorabilia, what makes it so valuable, and why collectors are always on the hunt for artifacts tied to one of WWE's most prestigious tournaments.

And if that isn't enough, the show wraps up with a hilarious Family Feud edition of Curtain Jerkers! JBL and Conrad put their wrestling knowledge and their sense of humor to the test in a laugh-out-loud game that delivers plenty of surprises, outrageous answers, and unforgettable moments.





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