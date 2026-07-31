Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard

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551 episodes
- Something To Wrestle with John Layfield is back with another can't-miss episode as JBL and Conrad Thompson break down one of the biggest wrestling weekends of the year! John shares his predictions for SummerSlam before diving into one of the most fascinating stories on the card Nick Aldis' return to in-ring competition against Gunther. After spending years behind the scenes, what goes through a performer's mind when it's finally time to lace up the boots again?
JBL examines the physical and mental challenges of stepping back into the spotlight, drawing from his own experiences and discussing whether Aldis will truly be ready after his last match against Cody Rhodes at ALL IN.
The conversation then shifts to one of the most debated topics in wrestling history: Vince McMahon's reluctance to position former WCW stars above WWE talent. JBL offers his firsthand perspective on Vince's mindset, the business philosophy behind those decisions, and why protecting the WWE brand was always the priority. Plus, the laughs keep coming with another hilarious installment of Curtain Jerkers!
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- This week, John Layfield and Conrad Thompson dive headfirst into whether Vince McMahon's long-running legal saga is finally nearing its end, why JBL believes he still has something to offer the wrestling business, and when or if we'll ever see Vince McMahon back in the spotlight. The conversation doesn't stop there as JBL explains why pairing Tom Brady with WWE would be a license to print money, and the guys debate whether WWE: Unreal pulls back the curtain a little too much on the business. Then it's time for another can't-miss edition of Wrestle Worth as Tony from Heritage Auctions returns to showcase incredible pieces of wrestling history, sharing the stories and values behind some truly remarkable collectibles.
Finally, the show wraps up the only way it can with another absolutely hilarious edition of Curtain Jerkers, delivering the laughs, outrageous takes, and off the wall moments that have become a fan favorite.
THIS WEEKS SPONSORS
BLUECHEW - When you buy two months of BlueChew Gold, you get the third FREE with promo code WRESTLE. You will also receive an additional 10% OFF + Free overnight shipping on your first order. Visit http://BlueChew.com for more details and important safety information
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- One of the most influential moments in professional wrestling history takes center stage this week on Something To Wrestle as John Layfield and Conrad Thompson welcome WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco for a fascinating firsthand look at Black Saturday.
Gerald was there when Vince McMahon's takeover of Georgia Championship Wrestling forever changed the industry, and he shares the real story behind one of wrestling's most controversial days. Hear untold stories, behind-the-scenes details, and why the true impact of Black Saturday is still felt more than four decades later.
The conversation doesn't stop there. JBL and Conrad also dive into the biggest topics in wrestling today, including AAA running Chicago during the same weekend as AEW, why Chad Gable has discovered the secret sauce that makes great professional wrestling, and the legendary reputation of the WWE corporate jet, where some of the industry's most unforgettable stories were born.
Plus, JBL shares the unbelievable tale of the night Ole Anderson tried to make him a blood brother, revealing another outrageous chapter from wrestling's wild past.
And, of course, no episode would be complete without another laugh-out-loud installment of Curtain Jerkers, featuring Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco, as the stories, jokes, and behind-the-scenes memories keep rolling.
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BLUECHEW - When you buy two months of BlueChew Gold, you get the third FREE with promo code WRESTLE. You will also receive an additional 10% OFF + Free overnight shipping on your first order. Visit http://BlueChew.com for more details and important safety information
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SAVE WITH CONRAD - Stop throwing money away by paying those high interest rates on your credit card. Roll them into one low monthly payment and on top of that, skip your next two house payments. Go to https://www.savewithconrad.com to learn more.
- John Layfield and Conrad Thompson are back with another can't miss edition of Something To Wrestle, tackling some of the biggest questions in professional wrestling today. JBL gives his unfiltered thoughts on Sami Zayn's legacy now that he'll forever be known as a former World Champion, and weighs in on what the future could hold for Sheamus if his WWE run comes to an end. Could another major promotion be in his future, or is there another path waiting for The Celtic Warrior?
The conversation also turns to one of wrestling's most fascinating careers as JBL and Conrad examine exactly where Jeff Jarrett belongs in the all time history of the business. From championships and promotions to influence behind the scenes, the guys debate Jarrett's lasting legacy and why his impact is often overlooked. Then it's time for another wild edition of Curtain Jerkers, as "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett and "The Queen" Karen Jarrett join JBL and Casio for an unforgettable segment filled with hilarious road stories, behind-the-scenes memories, unexpected laughs, and the kind of chemistry that only this crew can deliver.
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SAVE WITH CONRAD - Stop throwing money away by paying those high interest rates on your credit card. Roll them into one low monthly payment and on top of that, skip your next two house payments. Go to https://www.savewithconrad.com to learn more.
- On this episode of Something To Wrestle, John Layfield and Conrad Thompson dive into one of WWE's hottest debates: Is Sami Zayn championship material? JBL shares his unfiltered thoughts on whether crowning Sami as a world champion is the right move, if WWE missed the perfect moment to pull the trigger years ago, and whether fans still want to see Zayn reach the top of the mountain. Did WWE wait too long, or is the timing finally right? John breaks it all down from the perspective of a former WWE Champion.
Plus, with SummerSlam shaping up to be one of the biggest premium live events in recent memory, JBL and Conrad discuss why this year's card has the feel of a WrestleMania caliber spectacle and what matches have them most excited heading into the biggest party of the summer. Then it's time for another edition of WrestleWorth as our friend Tony from Heritage Auctions returns with an incredible King of the Ring themed collectible from wrestling history. Find out the story behind this rare piece of memorabilia, what makes it so valuable, and why collectors are always on the hunt for artifacts tied to one of WWE's most prestigious tournaments.
And if that isn't enough, the show wraps up with a hilarious Family Feud edition of Curtain Jerkers! JBL and Conrad put their wrestling knowledge and their sense of humor to the test in a laugh-out-loud game that delivers plenty of surprises, outrageous answers, and unforgettable moments.
THIS WEEKS SPONSORS
LACINECO - Larineco is better-for-you chewing gum that uses the same mineral your teeth are made of to support daily enamel health. Right now, Larineco is offering our listeners up to 50% off at BuyLarine.com/Wrestle
BLUECHEW - When you buy two months of BlueChew Gold, you get the third FREE with promo code WRESTLE. You will also receive an additional 10% OFF + Free overnight shipping on your first order. Visit http://BlueChew.com for more details and important safety information
QUINCE - Start feeling as good as they look. Go to http://Quince.com/WRESTLE for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
PODCAST HEAT - Want to grow your business with the power of podcast advertising? Reach loyal, engaged audiences through trusted host endorsements across the Podcast Heat network. Learn more at PodcastHeat.com
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About Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard
If you've always wanted to know what the real story was behind some of wrestling's biggest moments, Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard will finally give you the real answer. A terrific storyteller, Bruce has done and seen it all and now he's going to share it all with you so sit back and be ready for a wild ride! Join Bruce and his partner in crime, Conrad Thompson as they take you through the WWF's expansion in the 80s, Houston Wrestling, the challenging early 90s for the WWF, the GWF, the Monday Night War, the 2000s in WWE and TNA and so much more! Jump in Brother Love's DeLorean and go back in time as Bruce and Conrad pull back the curtain and take you inside some of wrestling's most outrageous, controversial and fascinating moments. New episodes each Friday at 12pm Eastern.Podcast website
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