Episode 268: Hulkamania Australian Tour

On this episode of 83 Weeks, Eric and Conrad discuss Hulk Hogan's 2009 venture down under for the ill fated Hulkamania Tour. Eric shares how the tour was developed and the sports and entertainment Australian company that was determined to make it happen. He goes into detail about Hulk Hogan's heath issues at the time of the event and why it was crucial that be Ric Flair involved. Eric also gives his thoughts and opinions on the latest with AEW's Wembley Stadium show, CM Punk showing up at RAW, Goldberg wanting a retirement tour, and so much more on this exciting edition of 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff.