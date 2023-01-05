Since 1984 every wrestling promoter has tried to beat Vince McMahon and the World Wrestling Federation unsuccessfully… except one, Eric Bischoff. From a “C-Team... More
Available Episodes
5 of 294
Episode 268: Hulkamania Australian Tour
On this episode of 83 Weeks, Eric and Conrad discuss Hulk Hogan's 2009 venture down under for the ill fated Hulkamania Tour. Eric shares how the tour was developed and the sports and entertainment Australian company that was determined to make it happen. He goes into detail about Hulk Hogan's heath issues at the time of the event and why it was crucial that be Ric Flair involved. Eric also gives his thoughts and opinions on the latest with AEW's Wembley Stadium show, CM Punk showing up at RAW, Goldberg wanting a retirement tour, and so much more on this exciting edition of 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff.
5/1/2023
2:41:18
Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff #24: A.J. Francis on WWE NIL and More (Best of the Business)
Crossover athletes have stolen the show in wrestling the past two decades, so why is that? In this never-before-public episode of "Strictly Business" taped in June 2022, Eric Bischoff and Jon Alba welcome in A.J. Francis (WWE's Top Dolla) to discuss that, WWE's NIL program, and more!
***NOTE***
This was taped during A.J.'s WWE departure, prior to his return.
4/27/2023
1:04:39
Episode 267: Spring Stampede 1998
On this episode of 83 Weeks, we are celebrating our 5 year anniversary! Eric Bischoff and special guest host Casio cover the build up and ppv Spring Stampede 1998. The guys also discuss how Eric and Conrad met, the formation of the podcast, Eric's recent near death experience and so much more.
4/24/2023
3:17:03
Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff #23: Richard Deitsch on WWE TV Rights, Nick Khan, and More
In this edition of "Strictly Business," Eric Bischoff and Jon Alba welcome in The Athletic's media reporter Richard Deitsch! Richard discusses pro wrestling's space in the sports media landscape, WWE's upcoming TV rights deal, Nick Khan's presence in the industry, and more!
4/21/2023
1:17:09
Episode 266: Dissecting The Aces & Eights Storyline
On this episode of 83 Weeks, Eric and Conrad give you a peek behind the AD Free Shows paywall to show you some of the exciting programing we offer on the site. On this special edition, we take you "In-Depth" as we break down and analyze the Aces & Eights storyline like you've never heard it done before.
Topics include what Eric learned from his time in WCW to TNA and how it helped shape his creative choices, utilizing an injured Hulk Hogan at that time, and the trust both had in Bully Ray. Plus, who Bully Ray mirrors in today's product, the elements Eric used to make the storyline stand out, what he took from reality television, and much more!
Since 1984 every wrestling promoter has tried to beat Vince McMahon and the World Wrestling Federation unsuccessfully… except one, Eric Bischoff. From a “C-Team Announcer” to the President of WCW, Eric did it all! The nWo, Monday Night Nitro, and most importantly beating Vince not once, but 83 times in a row! Hear all about it on 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson!
