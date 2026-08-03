It's another loaded edition of 83 Weeks as Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson break down the biggest stories making headlines across professional wrestling while revisiting some of the most pivotal moments of Eric's legendary career.

The guys discuss WWE's decision to counter-program AEW in Chicago and whether the city is becoming the next major battleground in the ongoing competition between the industry's biggest promotions. Is Chicago about to become ground zero for professional wrestling? Then it's time for another installment of NW30, as Eric looks back at the iconic image of Hulk Hogan arriving dressed entirely in black on the road to one of wrestling's most influential moments.

Eric also celebrates the 35th anniversary of his WCW debut at The Great American Bash 1991, reflecting on why leaving the struggling AWA felt like a fresh start and how that opportunity changed the course of his career. Next, the guys revisit one of the most unforgettable nights in WWE history the moment Vince McMahon shocked the wrestling world by naming Eric Bischoff the General Manager of Monday Night RAW 24 years ago. Eric explains why it remains one of the most surprising moments of his entire career and shares behind the scenes memories from that unforgettable debut.

Plus, Eric discusses why every wrestling fan has a favorite era, what makes different generations of wrestling resonate so deeply, and responds to lingering misconceptions about his role in TNA by setting the record straight on exactly what he did and didn't have responsibility for.







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