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536 episodes
- On this LIVE edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff delivers his unfiltered, candid, and controversial take on WWE's biggest party of the summer, SummerSlam. From the night's biggest winners to the stars who left with more questions than answers, Eric breaks down every major moment with the brutally honest analysis that only he can provide. No scripts. No sugarcoating. Just EZE's unmistakable perspective on all the headlines, surprises, and fallout from one of WWE's biggest events of the year. Plus, Eric goes live with the audience, answering fan questions and giving his thoughts on whatever's on their minds.
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- 83 Weeks is back on Mondays and better than ever! Eric and Conrad dive into one of the biggest weeks in wrestling conversation. Eric reflects on the passing of Hulk Hogan and explains why, despite the heartbreak, Hogan left him with one of the greatest gifts of his career. The guys also debate the single most significant moment in Hulk Hogan's legendary career and revisit Hogan's infamous appearance on The Arsenio Hall Show, discussing why he may have been in over his head.
Plus, Eric breaks down the surprising SummerSlam ticket price drops, and explains what he believes is the real reason ticket sales have been slower than expected. Finally, Eric gives his candid thoughts on whether Vince McMahon can ever salvage his public reputation after everything that's transpired.
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- Twenty five years later, one of the most talked about PPV's in wrestling history is back under the microscope! On this special edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson celebrate the 25th anniversary of WWF InVasion the blockbuster event that promised to settle the Monday Night War once and for all. Eric shares his unique perspective on the historic crossover event, discussing what WWE got right, where the Invasion storyline missed the mark, and how the absence of many of WCW's biggest stars changed the entire direction of the angle. The guys revisit the dream matches, the atmosphere surrounding the pay per view, and the unforgettable main event that ended with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin shocking the wrestling world by aligning with The Alliance.
THIS WEEKS SPONSORS
BLUECHEW - When you buy two months of BlueChew Gold, you get the third FREE with promo code 83WEEKS. You will also receive an additional 10% OFF + Free overnight shipping on your first order. Visit http://BlueChew.com for more details and important safety information
LARINECO - Larineco is better-for-you chewing gum that uses the same mineral your teeth are made of to support daily enamel health. Right now, Larineco is offering our listeners up to 50% off at BuyLarine.com/83Weeks
CASH APP - Download Cash App Today: https://capl.onelink.me/vFut/j5ojws30 #CashAppPod. Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App's bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Savings provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit http://cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
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SAVE WITH CONRAD - Stop throwing money away by paying those high interest rates on your credit card. Roll them into one low monthly payment and on top of that, skip your next two house payments. Go to https://www.savewitheric.com to learn more.
- It's another loaded edition of 83 Weeks as Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson break down the biggest stories making headlines across professional wrestling while revisiting some of the most pivotal moments of Eric's legendary career.
The guys discuss WWE's decision to counter-program AEW in Chicago and whether the city is becoming the next major battleground in the ongoing competition between the industry's biggest promotions. Is Chicago about to become ground zero for professional wrestling? Then it's time for another installment of NW30, as Eric looks back at the iconic image of Hulk Hogan arriving dressed entirely in black on the road to one of wrestling's most influential moments.
Eric also celebrates the 35th anniversary of his WCW debut at The Great American Bash 1991, reflecting on why leaving the struggling AWA felt like a fresh start and how that opportunity changed the course of his career. Next, the guys revisit one of the most unforgettable nights in WWE history the moment Vince McMahon shocked the wrestling world by naming Eric Bischoff the General Manager of Monday Night RAW 24 years ago. Eric explains why it remains one of the most surprising moments of his entire career and shares behind the scenes memories from that unforgettable debut.
Plus, Eric discusses why every wrestling fan has a favorite era, what makes different generations of wrestling resonate so deeply, and responds to lingering misconceptions about his role in TNA by setting the record straight on exactly what he did and didn't have responsibility for.
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- Thirty years later, we're celebrating one of the most shocking and influential moments in professional wrestling history! On this special edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson take you back to Bash at the Beach 1996, the night the wrestling world changed forever when Hulk Hogan stunned fans by turning his back on the red and yellow, aligning with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, and helping launch the New World Order.
Eric shares firsthand memories from inside the arena, the creative process behind one of wrestling's greatest plot twists, the risks involved in pulling it off, and how close the moment came to never happening. Hear what was going through Eric's mind before Hogan walked through the curtain, how the infamous reveal came together, and why this single angle forever altered the business.
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About 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff
Since 1984 every wrestling promoter has tried to beat Vince McMahon and the World Wrestling Federation unsuccessfully… except one, Eric Bischoff. From a "C-Team Announcer" to the President of WCW, Eric did it all! The nWo, Monday Night Nitro, and most importantly beating Vince not once, but 83 times in a row! Hear all about it on 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson!Podcast website
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