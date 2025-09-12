Week 2 is here and the start sit dilemmas are piling up. In this episode Jeff runs through the names dominating fantasy group chats right now, from Jordan Mason’s breakout buzz to the endless flex debates around Isiah Pacheco and rookie RJ Harvey. Veterans like Stefon Diggs, and Davante Adams are sparking questions. Jeff also dives into the backfield splits with Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet, Travis Etienne’s usage, and whether Hollywood Brown can be trusted in lineups. Quarterback decisions with Kyler Murray plus tight end choices like Evan Engram and Juwan Johnson round out the week’s biggest calls. Get the full breakdown so you can set your lineup with confidence heading into Week 2.
20:17
Panic Meter
It’s time to fire up the panic meter. In this episode, Jeff runs through the biggest fantasy names who stumbled in Week 1 and puts a number on how worried we should actually be. From star players who just had a rough outing to situations that might signal a bigger problem, he breaks it all down on a scale of 1 to 10 so you know who to trust and who not to heading into Week 2.
20:17
Biggest Rankings Movers in Week 2
Week 2 rankings are live and it’s time to talk movers. In this episode, Jeff breaks down the biggest risers and fallers from his initial fantasy football rankings for the week. From players who popped in Week 1 to names trending in the wrong direction, he’ll tell you what it all means for your lineup decisions heading into Week 2.
12:27
How to Make Drop/Add Decisions
Every fantasy manager hits that point where the waiver wire looks tempting and the cut button starts calling. In this episode Jeff breaks down how to handle drop and add decisions the right way. He’ll walk you through the common traps managers fall into, like chasing one-week wonders, overreacting to slow starts, or cutting handcuffs too early. You’ll get a clear framework for when to move fast on waivers, when to stay patient with proven talent, and how to balance short-term needs with long-term upside. By the end you’ll know exactly what to avoid and how to make smarter roster moves all season long.
15:34
14 Games, 14 Numbers
Week 1 is in the books, and Jeff breaks it all down one number at a time. In this episode, Jeff gives you one stat from every single game that not only tells the story of what happened on the field but also points us toward what matters heading into Week 2. If you want the fastest way to cut through the noise and get real insight, this is it.
