How to Make Drop/Add Decisions

Every fantasy manager hits that point where the waiver wire looks tempting and the cut button starts calling. In this episode Jeff breaks down how to handle drop and add decisions the right way. He’ll walk you through the common traps managers fall into, like chasing one-week wonders, overreacting to slow starts, or cutting handcuffs too early. You’ll get a clear framework for when to move fast on waivers, when to stay patient with proven talent, and how to balance short-term needs with long-term upside. By the end you’ll know exactly what to avoid and how to make smarter roster moves all season long. Get Jeff's content: FTN Fantasy