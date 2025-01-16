Powered by RND
The only place to talk about the Cleveland sports scene is with Ken Carman and Anthony Lima. The two guide listeners through the ups and downs of being a fan of...
  • The Browns Promote Tommy Rees To OC | 'It's Always Gameday in Cleveland'
    From 'It's Always Gameday in Cleveland' (subscribe here): Daryl and Andy weigh in on Tommy Rees promotion from Tight Ends coach to Offensive Coordinator and why Stefanski will keep play calling duties
    8:20
  • PODCAST: Ken Wants To Get Into Tequila + Lima's Friend Made a Movie
    26:59
  • Full Show - Thursday, January 16, 2025
    2:21:51
  • Hour 1: We were right about the Browns + About Last Night + Jason Lloyd
    35:45
  • Hour 2: Stefanski taking power + What's stopping Myles from a guarantee? + Chris Kaiser
    32:58

The only place to talk about the Cleveland sports scene is with Ken Carman and Anthony Lima. The two guide listeners through the ups and downs of being a fan of the Browns, Cavaliers, Guardians and Ohio State Buckeyes in Northeast Ohio. They'll help you stay informed with breaking news, game coverage, and interviews with top personalities.Catch The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima live Monday through Friday (6 a.m. - 10 a.m ET) on 92.3 The Fan, the exclusive audio home of the Browns, or on the Audacy app. For more, follow the show on X @KenCarmanShow.
