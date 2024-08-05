The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast

FOX Sports’ lead College Football analyst Joel Klatt discusses the latest set of College Football Rankings and gives his biggest takeaways. He wonders if Kirby Smart and Georgia are being trolled by the Committee after landing in the 10th spot despite their win over Tennessee on Saturday. Klatt breaks down why the Dawgs are being set up for a very tough path in the Playoff and why a 10-2 SEC team is going to be left out this year. He considers what Indiana needs to do vs Ohio State to prove they belong in the Playoff field and also points out there are several other programs in the Top 10 with questionable resumes.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
28:40
Deion Sanders & Colorado are for real, Georgia bounces back, Oregon survives & Klatt’s Top 10
FOX Sports’ lead College Football analyst Joel Klatt reacts to Colorado’s emphatic win over Utah and breaks down why Coach Prime’s team is for real in the surprising Big 12 and why Travis Hunter deserves to be the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy. He then discusses Georgia’s big win over Tennessee and how it affected his ranking of the top teams in the SEC. Klatt considers whether Oregon’s comeback win vs Wisconsin is cause for concern for the Ducks. He answers mailbag questions about what changes he’d most like to see in the sport and whether teams are better off in the eyes of the Committee not making Conference Championship Games altogether rather than making it and adding a loss to their CFP resume.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
43:20
Week 12 College Football Picks & Previews
FOX Sports’ lead College Football analyst Joel Klatt makes his picks for the biggest games of the weekend. He begins by previewing his game on Big Noon Saturday on FOX as Utah faces Deion Sanders’ 17th ranked Colorado team. He then makes his pick for the huge SEC matchup as #7 Tennessee heads to Athens to take on a Georgia team with their backs against the wall. He also discusses how #1 Oregon will look to keep things rolling in a road game at Wisconsin. Klatt breaks down why #6 BYU’s unbeaten record will be in serious jeopardy when a sneaky-good Kansas team comes to Provo. He wraps up with the game in LA between two historic programs trying to get things back on track as Nebraska visits USC. He discusses the importance of this one for Lincoln Riley and Matt Rhule as they look to re-gain positive momentum in their tenures.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
27:41
CFP Rankings Reaction: How much danger is Georgia in? Are Indiana, Penn State and BYU?
FOX Sports’ lead College Football analyst Joel Klatt reacts to the 2nd edition of College Football Playoff Rankings with 4 Big Ten teams making up the Top 5 spots. He discusses how the Playoff Committee appeared to course-correct after last week and put Indiana and BYU up 3 spots despite coming off unconvincing wins. He looks at Georgia’s path to the Playoff as they are currently outside the 12-team bracket. Klatt also considers whether a 3-loss team in the SEC could still make the CFP and if Miami now has to run the table to get to secure a spot in the field.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
19:20
Alabama makes statement, Colorado controls destiny to make Big 12 champ game & Georgia in trouble?
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt recaps Ole Miss' huge win over the Georgia Bulldogs and breaks down whether Dawg fans should be concerned about their team missing the playoff. He praises Alabama for their dominant win over the LSU Tigers and discusses who he thinks has the best chance to make the SEC Championship game. Klatt believes Travis Hunter is the clear favorite for the Heisman trophy as Colorado sits in 2nd place in the conference and controls their own destiny to make the Big 12 Championship game. He discusses BYU's comeback win over Utah and whether he agrees with the 4th and 10 holding call. Indiana is 10-0 for the first time ever, and Klatt answers if their close win over a mediocre Michigan team changes the perception of their unbeaten season.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
About The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast
FOX Sports' college football analyst Joel Klatt breaks down the biggest topics in the world of college football. Joel relies on his experience on the field, detailed film analysis and unmatched preparation to give you the most consistent, fair and best analysis in the sport. Each week, Joel dives into the matchups, reacts to rankings, answers questions and discusses the biggest storylines in college football.