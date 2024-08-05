The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast

CFP Rankings Reaction: How much danger is Georgia in? Are Indiana, Penn State and BYU?

FOX Sports' lead College Football analyst Joel Klatt reacts to the 2nd edition of College Football Playoff Rankings with 4 Big Ten teams making up the Top 5 spots. He discusses how the Playoff Committee appeared to course-correct after last week and put Indiana and BYU up 3 spots despite coming off unconvincing wins. He looks at Georgia's path to the Playoff as they are currently outside the 12-team bracket. Klatt also considers whether a 3-loss team in the SEC could still make the CFP and if Miami now has to run the table to get to secure a spot in the field.