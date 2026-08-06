Rates & Barrels: A show about Baseball

Are the Los Angeles Dodgers really the team with the best playoff rotation in baseball? DVR and Eno rank every MLB contender's projected postseason rotation, debating where the Dodgers, Phillies, Brewers, Yankees, Mariners, Pirates and every other playoff hopeful belong heading into October. Then they compare their rankings against the numbers to see where the biggest surprises emerge.



Before diving into the tier list, DVR and Eno examine whether Paul Skenes is actually struggling or simply suffering from bad luck. They break down the Pirates ace's recent stretch, discuss why his strikeout rate still points toward elite production, and explain why now may be the perfect time to buy low in fantasy baseball.



The guys also discuss Chris Sale's incredible resurgence as the Braves ace continues throwing harder than ever at age 37. Is Sale building a Hall of Fame résumé, and how sustainable is this version of one of baseball's most dominant pitchers?



Finally, they look at Cleveland prospect Angel Genao's impressive four-hit MLB debut, what it means for the Guardians moving forward, and one of the most entertaining pitching celebrations baseball has seen all season from Mets reliever Jeffrey Yan.



If you're looking for MLB playoff analysis, fantasy baseball advice, advanced pitching breakdowns, prospect analysis and postseason projections, Rates & Barrels has you covered.



00:00 - Introduction and Week Overview

03:39 - Analazing Paul Skeens' Performance

05:28 - Chris Sale's Resurgence

09:36 - Evaluating Playoff Rotations

11:27 - Team Tier Rankings Discussion

35:56 - Evaluating Pitching Rotations

40:34 - Analyzing Team Performance and Projections

54:34 - Prospect Promotions and Player Debuts



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Hosts: Derek VanRiper & Eno Sarris

Contributor: Jed Lowrie

Executive Producer: McEnroe Francis

Editor: McEnroe Francis



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