Rates & Barrels: A show about Baseball

The Athletic
Eno Sarris, Derek VanRiper, Chris Welsh & Al Melchior discuss advanced stats and fantasy baseball strategy, prospects, and more. From the first move of the Hot ... More

Available Episodes

  • Miller v. Miller and April's Rising & Falling Hitters
    Eno and DVR discuss an excellent battle between rookie starters Bryce Miller and Mason Miller in Oakland on Tuesday night before a rookie pitcher installment of 'Would You Rather'. Plus, they examine some of the biggest risers among starting pitchers from the first month of the season.  Rundown 0:35 Mason Miller v. Bryce Miller 6:11 Would You Rather? Rookie Pitchers Edition 14:21 Per-Pitch Stuff+ Question 19:09 Hayden Wesneski's Low K% 22:16 Will Smith Takes Over As Rangers Closer 29:29 Shifting Toward Rostering Non-Closer Relievers? 35:55 April Risers & Fallers: Hitters 46:34 Jack Suwinski's Rise to Shallow League Relevance 52:48 Brandon Lowe's Elevated K%, Power Returns 57:47 Any Concerns About J.D. Davis & Michael Conforto? Follow Eno on Twitter: @enosarris Follow DVR on Twitter: @DerekVanRiper e-mail: [email protected] Subscribe to The Athletic at $1/month for the first year: theathletic.com/ratesandbarrels Subscribe to the Rates & Barrels YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/RatesBarrels This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/rates and get on your way to being your best self. Head to factor75.com/rates40 and use code RATES40 to get 40% off your first box. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    1:08:53
  • Project Prospect - 2023 Rookies After One Month
    DVR, Eno and Welsh review some of the biggest rookie performances from April. Who to buy and sell, plus some Dynasty rank overall changes. Rundown 1:27 - Outman production vs K rate 12:45 - Corbin Carroll 18:28 - Esteury Ruiz 22:31 - Josh Jung's adjustment for more power 26:39 - The "who got demoted" game 29:25 - Oscar Colas 34:04 - Outman vs Colas 42:34 - Could Evan Carter get called up? 50:45 - Wander Franco's dynasty rise 59:33 - What pitchers are left to speculate on in the minors Follow DVR on Twitter: @DerekVanRiper Follow Eno on Twitter: @enosarris Follow Welsh on Twitter: @isitthewelsh Subscribe to The Athletic at $1/month for the first year: theathletic.com/ratesandbarrels Subscribe to the Rates & Barrels YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/RatesBarrels This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp (paid ad), Visit betterhelp.com/rates today to get 10% off your first month. Head to factor75.com/rates40 and use code RATES40 to get 40% off your first box. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    1:06:49
  • April's Starting Pitcher Risers & Fallers
    Eno and DVR discuss some of the biggest risers -- and a few fallers -- among starting pitchers from the first month of the season.  Rundown 0:45 Jacob deGrom Returns to the IL 6:23 Nathan Eovaldi's First Month in Texas 13:51 Dustin May's Rise Up Eno's Rankings 18:50 Freddy Peralta's Velo Returns; Pitch Mix is Strong 23:08 Jesús Luzardo's Step Forward in Miami 26:26 Joe Ryan New Arsenal 28:54 Zac Gallen's Continued Dominance 31:20 Other Big Movers 44:10 JP Sears: Sneaky Fallback Add From April? 50:30 Hunter Brown's First 50 MLB Innings 57:04 Big Fallers in the Rankings Follow Eno on Twitter: @enosarris Follow DVR on Twitter: @DerekVanRiper e-mail: [email protected] Subscribe to The Athletic at $1/month for the first year: theathletic.com/ratesandbarrels Subscribe to the Rates & Barrels YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/RatesBarrels This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/rates and get on your way to being your best self. Head to factor75.com/rates40 and use code RATES40 to get 40% off your first box. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    1:09:41
  • Tanner Bibee, Logan Allen and Other Top Waiver Targets
    DVR and Al consider how aggressively they want to pursue Guardians pitching prospects Tanner Bibee and Logan Allen, now that they have made their major league debuts. They also discuss the shallow-league appeal of Jack Suwinski and Jason Heyward and identify the streamable pitchers with the best upcoming matchups. Rundown 0:54 Prospect promotions and demotions 22:13 Injury fallout 28:35 Hitter developments 40:14 Notable pitchers 51:09 Streamers and two-start pitchers 1:02:13 Bullpen update Follow DVR on Twitter: @DerekVanRiper Follow Al on Twitter: @almelchiorBB e-mail: [email protected] Subscribe to The Athletic at $1/month for the first year: theathletic.com/ratesandbarrels Subscribe to the Rates & Barrels YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/RatesBarrels Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/28/2023
    1:10:11
  • A Delayed Breakout, Taj Bradley's Demotion & In-Game Command Monitoring
    Eno and DVR discuss the excellent start to 2023 for Jarred Kelenic, other young players who may be on the brink of breaking through after initial struggles at the big league-level, Jake McCarthy's demotion, the Rays' approach with Taj Bradley, monitoring command in-game, Pete Alonso's power binge, and the 2023 version of Charlie Morton.  Rundown 0:56 Jarred Kelenic's Year 3 Step Forward 6:27 Looking for Other Young Players Nearing Breakout 14:47 Jake McCarthy's Demotion = Alek Thomas' Extended Opportunity 18:26 An Attempt to Understand the Rays' Approach with Taj Bradley 31:32 What Are Teams Using to Monitor Command During Games? 40:44 Pete Alonso's Early Power Binge 50:32 The 2023 Version of Charlie Morton Follow Eno on Twitter: @enosarris Follow DVR on Twitter: @DerekVanRiper e-mail: [email protected] Subscribe to The Athletic at $1/month for the first year: theathletic.com/ratesandbarrels Subscribe to the Rates & Barrels YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/RatesBarrels This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp (paid ad), Visit betterhelp.com/rates today to get 10% off your first month. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/26/2023
    1:04:09

Eno Sarris, Derek VanRiper, Chris Welsh & Al Melchior discuss advanced stats and fantasy baseball strategy, prospects, and more. From the first move of the Hot Stove season to the final pitch of the World Series, join us for year-round baseball talk.
