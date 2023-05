Rates & Barrels: A show about Baseball

Miller v. Miller and April's Rising & Falling Hitters

Eno and DVR discuss an excellent battle between rookie starters Bryce Miller and Mason Miller in Oakland on Tuesday night before a rookie pitcher installment of 'Would You Rather'. Plus, they examine some of the biggest risers among starting pitchers from the first month of the season. Rundown 0:35 Mason Miller v. Bryce Miller 6:11 Would You Rather? Rookie Pitchers Edition 14:21 Per-Pitch Stuff+ Question 19:09 Hayden Wesneski's Low K% 22:16 Will Smith Takes Over As Rangers Closer 29:29 Shifting Toward Rostering Non-Closer Relievers? 35:55 April Risers & Fallers: Hitters 46:34 Jack Suwinski's Rise to Shallow League Relevance 52:48 Brandon Lowe's Elevated K%, Power Returns 57:47 Any Concerns About J.D. Davis & Michael Conforto?