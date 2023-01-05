Rates & Barrels: A show about Baseball

Eno Sarris, Derek VanRiper, Chris Welsh & Al Melchior discuss advanced stats and fantasy baseball strategy, prospects, and more. From the first move of the Hot ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 426
Miller v. Miller and April's Rising & Falling Hitters
Eno and DVR discuss an excellent battle between rookie starters Bryce Miller and Mason Miller in Oakland on Tuesday night before a rookie pitcher installment of 'Would You Rather'. Plus, they examine some of the biggest risers among starting pitchers from the first month of the season.
Rundown
0:35 Mason Miller v. Bryce Miller
6:11 Would You Rather? Rookie Pitchers Edition
14:21 Per-Pitch Stuff+ Question
19:09 Hayden Wesneski's Low K%
22:16 Will Smith Takes Over As Rangers Closer
29:29 Shifting Toward Rostering Non-Closer Relievers?
35:55 April Risers & Fallers: Hitters
46:34 Jack Suwinski's Rise to Shallow League Relevance
52:48 Brandon Lowe's Elevated K%, Power Returns
57:47 Any Concerns About J.D. Davis & Michael Conforto?
Follow Eno on Twitter: @enosarris
Follow DVR on Twitter: @DerekVanRiper
e-mail: [email protected]
Subscribe to The Athletic at $1/month for the first year: theathletic.com/ratesandbarrels
Subscribe to the Rates & Barrels YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/RatesBarrels
This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/rates and get on your way to being your best self.
Head to factor75.com/rates40 and use code RATES40 to get 40% off your first box.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/3/2023
1:08:53
Project Prospect - 2023 Rookies After One Month
DVR, Eno and Welsh review some of the biggest rookie performances from April. Who to buy and sell, plus some Dynasty rank overall changes.
Rundown
1:27 - Outman production vs K rate
12:45 - Corbin Carroll
18:28 - Esteury Ruiz
22:31 - Josh Jung's adjustment for more power
26:39 - The "who got demoted" game
29:25 - Oscar Colas
34:04 - Outman vs Colas
42:34 - Could Evan Carter get called up?
50:45 - Wander Franco's dynasty rise
59:33 - What pitchers are left to speculate on in the minors
Follow DVR on Twitter: @DerekVanRiper
Follow Eno on Twitter: @enosarris
Follow Welsh on Twitter: @isitthewelsh
Subscribe to The Athletic at $1/month for the first year: theathletic.com/ratesandbarrels
Subscribe to the Rates & Barrels YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/RatesBarrels
This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp (paid ad), Visit betterhelp.com/rates today to get 10% off your first month.
Head to factor75.com/rates40 and use code RATES40 to get 40% off your first box.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/2/2023
1:06:49
April's Starting Pitcher Risers & Fallers
Eno and DVR discuss some of the biggest risers -- and a few fallers -- among starting pitchers from the first month of the season.
Rundown
0:45 Jacob deGrom Returns to the IL
6:23 Nathan Eovaldi's First Month in Texas
13:51 Dustin May's Rise Up Eno's Rankings
18:50 Freddy Peralta's Velo Returns; Pitch Mix is Strong
23:08 Jesús Luzardo's Step Forward in Miami
26:26 Joe Ryan New Arsenal
28:54 Zac Gallen's Continued Dominance
31:20 Other Big Movers
44:10 JP Sears: Sneaky Fallback Add From April?
50:30 Hunter Brown's First 50 MLB Innings
57:04 Big Fallers in the Rankings
Follow Eno on Twitter: @enosarris
Follow DVR on Twitter: @DerekVanRiper
e-mail: [email protected]
Subscribe to The Athletic at $1/month for the first year: theathletic.com/ratesandbarrels
Subscribe to the Rates & Barrels YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/RatesBarrels
This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/rates and get on your way to being your best self.
Head to factor75.com/rates40 and use code RATES40 to get 40% off your first box.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/1/2023
1:09:41
Tanner Bibee, Logan Allen and Other Top Waiver Targets
DVR and Al consider how aggressively they want to pursue Guardians pitching prospects Tanner Bibee and Logan Allen, now that they have made their major league debuts. They also discuss the shallow-league appeal of Jack Suwinski and Jason Heyward and identify the streamable pitchers with the best upcoming matchups.
Rundown
0:54 Prospect promotions and demotions
22:13 Injury fallout
28:35 Hitter developments
40:14 Notable pitchers
51:09 Streamers and two-start pitchers
1:02:13 Bullpen update
Follow DVR on Twitter: @DerekVanRiper
Follow Al on Twitter: @almelchiorBB
e-mail: [email protected]
Subscribe to The Athletic at $1/month for the first year: theathletic.com/ratesandbarrels
Subscribe to the Rates & Barrels YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/RatesBarrels
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/28/2023
1:10:11
A Delayed Breakout, Taj Bradley's Demotion & In-Game Command Monitoring
Eno and DVR discuss the excellent start to 2023 for Jarred Kelenic, other young players who may be on the brink of breaking through after initial struggles at the big league-level, Jake McCarthy's demotion, the Rays' approach with Taj Bradley, monitoring command in-game, Pete Alonso's power binge, and the 2023 version of Charlie Morton.
Rundown
0:56 Jarred Kelenic's Year 3 Step Forward
6:27 Looking for Other Young Players Nearing Breakout
14:47 Jake McCarthy's Demotion = Alek Thomas' Extended Opportunity
18:26 An Attempt to Understand the Rays' Approach with Taj Bradley
31:32 What Are Teams Using to Monitor Command During Games?
40:44 Pete Alonso's Early Power Binge
50:32 The 2023 Version of Charlie Morton
Follow Eno on Twitter: @enosarris
Follow DVR on Twitter: @DerekVanRiper
e-mail: [email protected]
Subscribe to The Athletic at $1/month for the first year: theathletic.com/ratesandbarrels
Subscribe to the Rates & Barrels YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/RatesBarrels
This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp (paid ad), Visit betterhelp.com/rates today to get 10% off your first month.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Eno Sarris, Derek VanRiper, Chris Welsh & Al Melchior discuss advanced stats and fantasy baseball strategy, prospects, and more. From the first move of the Hot Stove season to the final pitch of the World Series, join us for year-round baseball talk.