Rates & Barrels: A show about Baseball

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1079 episodes
- Are the Los Angeles Dodgers really the team with the best playoff rotation in baseball? DVR and Eno rank every MLB contender's projected postseason rotation, debating where the Dodgers, Phillies, Brewers, Yankees, Mariners, Pirates and every other playoff hopeful belong heading into October. Then they compare their rankings against the numbers to see where the biggest surprises emerge.
Before diving into the tier list, DVR and Eno examine whether Paul Skenes is actually struggling or simply suffering from bad luck. They break down the Pirates ace's recent stretch, discuss why his strikeout rate still points toward elite production, and explain why now may be the perfect time to buy low in fantasy baseball.
The guys also discuss Chris Sale's incredible resurgence as the Braves ace continues throwing harder than ever at age 37. Is Sale building a Hall of Fame résumé, and how sustainable is this version of one of baseball's most dominant pitchers?
Finally, they look at Cleveland prospect Angel Genao's impressive four-hit MLB debut, what it means for the Guardians moving forward, and one of the most entertaining pitching celebrations baseball has seen all season from Mets reliever Jeffrey Yan.
If you're looking for MLB playoff analysis, fantasy baseball advice, advanced pitching breakdowns, prospect analysis and postseason projections, Rates & Barrels has you covered.
00:00 - Introduction and Week Overview
03:39 - Analazing Paul Skeens' Performance
05:28 - Chris Sale's Resurgence
09:36 - Evaluating Playoff Rotations
11:27 - Team Tier Rankings Discussion
35:56 - Evaluating Pitching Rotations
40:34 - Analyzing Team Performance and Projections
54:34 - Prospect Promotions and Player Debuts
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First Pitch Arizona: https://www.baseballhq.com/pricing/first-pitch-arizona-2026
Follow DVR on Bluesky: @DVR.bsky.social
Follow Eno on Bluesky: @enosarris.bsky.social
e-mail: ratesandbarrels@gmail.com
Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/FyBa9f3wFe
Subscribe to The Athletic: theathletic.com/ratesandbarrels
Hosts: Derek VanRiper & Eno Sarris
Contributor: Jed Lowrie
Executive Producer: McEnroe Francis
Editor: McEnroe Francis
#dodgers #brewers #phillies #yankees
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- The MLB Trade Deadline fallout continues as Tarik Skubal makes his highly anticipated debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers. DVR, Eno and Jed Lowrie break down Skubal's first start in Dodger blue, what it means for Los Angeles' loaded rotation, and whether the Chicago Cubs' recent success against the Dodgers should change expectations in the National League.
The Boston Red Sox continue to surge despite injuries, and the latest updates on Garrett Crochet and Roman Anthony provide hope for one of baseball's hottest teams.
Plus, the Philadelphia Phillies unveil their new defensive alignment after acquiring Luis Arraez, moving Bryce Harper back to right field while reshuffling the infield for the stretch run.
DVR, Eno and Jed also take a deep dive into several contenders who's hitters are underperforming expectations. Are the Brewers becoming too dependent on unexpected offensive contributors heading toward October? Is the Dodgers' lineup showing major flaws ahead of the postseason? Will the Mariners' offensive struggles rediscover their power before October arrives.
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First Pitch Arizona: https://www.baseballhq.com/pricing/first-pitch-arizona-2026
Follow DVR on Bluesky: @DVR.bsky.social
Follow Eno on Bluesky: @enosarris.bsky.social
e-mail: ratesandbarrels@gmail.com
Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/FyBa9f3wFe
Subscribe to The Athletic: theathletic.com/ratesandbarrels
Hosts: Derek VanRiper & Eno Sarris
Contributor: Jed Lowrie
Executive Producer: McEnroe Francis
Editor: McEnroe Francis
00:00 - Intro
04:00 -Tarik Skubal Debuts for the Dodgers
10:55 - Red Sox Continue Rolling Despite Injuries
14:25 - Phillies Unveil Their New Defensive Alignment
20:50 - What's Wrong with Christian Yelich?
28:15 - William Contreras & Milwaukee's Offensive Questions
34:30 - Dodgers Hitters Showing Signs of Regression?
44:50 - Should Mariners Fans Be Worried?
49:15 - Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez & Josh Naylor Breakdown
#dodgers #brewers #mariners #phillies
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- The MLB Trade Deadline may be over, but the fallout is only beginning. DVR and Eno break down the biggest stories still shaping baseball, including the shocking trade that sent Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles to the Boston Red Sox and what it means for both franchises moving forward.
The New York Yankees made one of the most surprising roster moves of the season by promoting top prospect George Lombard Jr. while optioning Anthony Volpe and Jasson Domínguez. DVR and Eno discuss what the moves say about New York's future, how Elliott Ramos fits into the roster, and whether the Yankees are positioning themselves for another deep postseason run.
The guys also examine the biggest winners and losers from the trade deadline, including a closer look at Emmet Sheehan's demotion, the Dodgers' loaded rotation after acquiring Tarik Skubal, Washington's infield auditions and Atlanta's playoff outlook.
If you're looking for the latest MLB trade deadline analysis, fantasy baseball advice, prospect breakdowns and playoff outlooks, Rates & Barrels has you covered.
#newyorkyankees #redsox #mlbtradedeadline #braves #dodgers
Like, Subscribe and drop us a comment!
First Pitch Arizona: https://www.baseballhq.com/pricing/first-pitch-arizona-2026
Follow DVR on Bluesky: @DVR.bsky.social
Follow Eno on Bluesky: @enosarris.bsky.social
e-mail: ratesandbarrels@gmail.com
Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/FyBa9f3wFe
Subscribe to The Athletic: theathletic.com/ratesandbarrels
Hosts: Derek VanRiper & Eno Sarris
Executive Producer: McEnroe Francis
Editor: McEnroe Francis
00:00 - Intro
01:30 - Trade Deadline Fallout
01:55 - Biggest Surprise Move: Adley Rutschman to Red Sox
09:55 - Playoff Odds role in Trade Deadline
20:00 -Yankees Roster Moves
24:35 -Yankees Injuries
26:00 - George Lombard Jr Call-up
31:45 - Prospect impact from Trade Deadline
38-20 - Emmet Sheehan gets optioned
41:35 - Dodgers Pitching Rotation
43:45 - Braves roster Moves
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- The MLB Trade Deadline is here and Eno and DVR are live, reacting to the blockbuster deals and surprise moves from around the league. Which contenders did the most to improve their World Series chances? Which teams fell short of expectations? Plus, we break down the biggest winners, losers, and lingering questions as the postseason picture begins to take shape.
Follow DVR on Bluesky: @DVR.bsky.social
Follow Eno on Bluesky: @enosarris.bsky.social
e-mail: ratesandbarrels@gmail.com
Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/FyBa9f3wFe
Subscribe to The Athletic: theathletic.com/ratesandbarrels
Hosts: Derek VanRiper & Eno Sarris
Executive Producer: McEnroe Francis
Editor: Matt Shilts
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Tarik Skubal has been traded to the Dodgers in a four-player trade with the Tigers. Despite the crowded playoff picture in the AL Central, the Tigers opted to deal their ace in hopes of getting multiple contributors capable of keeping them in the mix for future playoff runs. Eno and DVR discuss the details of the trade, and the potential of the Dodgers’ rotation if they can have everyone healthy during the playoffs.
Don't miss our LIVE Trade Deadline show; Monday August 3rd at 4p ET on the Rates & Barrels YouTube Channel
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Rundown
0:00 Intro Starts
0:25 Tarik Skubal to the Dodgers in Four-Player Swap
4:40 River Ryan’s Ceiling
9:23 Zyhir Hope’s Clearer Path to the Big Leagues in Detroit
12:44 A Tigers Core Positioned Well Beyond 2026?
15:29 Don’t Crown The Dodgers Yet!
Follow DVR on Bluesky: @DVR.bsky.social
Follow Eno on Bluesky: @enosarris.bsky.social
e-mail: ratesandbarrels@gmail.com
Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/FyBa9f3wFe
Subscribe to The Athletic: theathletic.com/ratesandbarrels
Hosts: Derek VanRiper & Eno Sarris
Executive Producer: McEnroe Francis
Editor: Matt Shilts
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Rates & Barrels: A show about Baseball
In baseball, numbers are everywhere. But they’re not just numbers. For Derek VanRiper and Eno Sarris, they’re the keys to solving the most fun problem in sports.Every weekday, join DVR and Eno as they unpack baseball in ways you’ve never heard before, endeavoring to figure out all they can about a sport that’s constantly changing. Alongside contributors Britt Ghiroli, Trevor May and Jed Lowrie, the Rates & Barrels crew breaks down all the latest MLB news through an analytical lens, feeding your unhealthy addiction to numbers, while helping you master your fantasy baseball GM skills. But wait, there's more: come back for Saturday mornings in Starkville, where Jayson Stark and Doug Glanville talk to some of the most important players, coaches, and thought leaders in the league. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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