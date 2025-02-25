Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger

Nate Bargatze & Big Ben talk best candy, college football, the craft of comedy, and more! Ep. 73
Comedian Nate Bargatze joins Ben and Spence to fiercely debate the world's best candy, talks the joy of watching Vanderbilt beat Alabama, and gives a peak behind the curtain to the nuances of the craft of comedy. Check out the Nateland Podcast!www.youtube.com/@Nateland
1:41:09
Big Ben & Chef Evan talk evolving the Steeler way, best/worst food, favorite sports memories. Ep. 72
Chef Evan joins Ben and Spence to answer questions from the Footbahlin Family! The guys talk best and worst food, rank snacks, trying to evolve the Steeler way and so much more!
1:25:38
Big Ben recaps SB LIX, talks best commercials, and takes fan questions Ep. 71
Ben and Spence recap SB LIX, the Eagles' dominant performance, and the best super bowl commercials. They also talk about some moves the Steelers could make this offseason and Ben takes fan questions during the Footbahlin Family Dinner.
1:12:14
Pro Bowl, Myles Garrett trade, Cooper Kupp to the Steelers?, Are Steelers' schemes outdated? Ep. 70
Ben and Spence talk Pro Bowl and some of the biggest potential trades that will take place this off-season. They also look at the impact that having lack of clarity at the QB position can have on trying to attract new talent. The guys end the show by previewing their off season plans to travel the country to find the best Steelers bars.
47:45
Chiefs/Refs, Best QBs to never win a SB, Steelers coaching changes, Jayden Daniels and more! Ep. 69
Ben and Spence recap the last two week of the NFL playoffs. They cover being a rookie in a conference championship game, the composure of Jayden Daniels, Philly's dominance, the Chiefs chance to make history, questionable calls by the refs and so much more!
After years of sampling unique beers and talking football with friends, we've decided to make it a show! Get ready for uneducated craft beer reviews, over-educated football insight, and a list of special guests that is guaranteed not to disappoint!