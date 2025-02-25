Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger

Pro Bowl, Myles Garrett trade, Cooper Kupp to the Steelers?, Are Steelers' schemes outdated? Ep. 70

Ben and Spence talk Pro Bowl and some of the biggest potential trades that will take place this off-season. They also look at the impact that having lack of clarity at the QB position can have on trying to attract new talent. The guys end the show by previewing their off season plans to travel the country to find the best Steelers bars.