The State of Modern Golf Architecture

Andy Johnson sits down with Bob Crosby, Chairman of the USGA's Museum Committee, for a wide-ranging conversation about the golf architecture trends of today. Bob shares his view on what he sees as a turning point in the industry, as the next generation of golf architects need to distinguish themselves from the minimalism trend developed by the likes of Tom Doak and Coore & Crenshaw. Andy and Bob discuss the uptick in new courses being built during the 2020s, as fresh faces in the golf architecture world now have an opportunity to build their own projects. They also discuss the place of traditional clubs in today's game and why many golfers may opt for a different type of playing experience.