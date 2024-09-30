Andy Johnson is joined by Joseph LaMagna and Normal Sport's Kyle Porter for an in-depth conversation about Jordan Spieth's career to date and his future after undergoing wrist surgery this fall. The three look back at Spieth's arrival on the PGA Tour, his unprecedented early success at major championships, his collapse at the 2016 Masters, and his sparse win total since his last major championship in 2017. They debate if Spieth will ever contend at a major again and project his future performance against peers like Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler.
--------
1:35:24
Playing Persimmon and the Secrets of Pebble Beach
Andy Johnson and Garrett Morrison team up for a two-part episode for this Thursday release. To start, Andy chats with Todd Demsey, a former professional golfer who now hand-makes persimmon clubs. Andy and Todd discuss Todd's All-American college golf career at Arizona State, his experience playing with persimmon clubs on the PGA Tour Champions, and why persimmons are special to him. In the second half of this episode, Garrett is joined by Chris Millard, author of the book The Shot: Watson, Nicklaus, Pebble Beach, and the Chip That Changed Everything, to discuss the new release and the long history of Pebble Beach Golf Links. Garrett and Chris dive into the early days of Pebble Beach, the 1982 U.S. Open, and how television helped popularize the sport across America.
--------
2:01:52
The State of Modern Golf Architecture
Andy Johnson sits down with Bob Crosby, Chairman of the USGA's Museum Committee, for a wide-ranging conversation about the golf architecture trends of today. Bob shares his view on what he sees as a turning point in the industry, as the next generation of golf architects need to distinguish themselves from the minimalism trend developed by the likes of Tom Doak and Coore & Crenshaw. Andy and Bob discuss the uptick in new courses being built during the 2020s, as fresh faces in the golf architecture world now have an opportunity to build their own projects. They also discuss the place of traditional clubs in today's game and why many golfers may opt for a different type of playing experience.
--------
1:07:03
Predicting Breakout Players for 2025
Andy Johnson and Fried Egg Golf's Joseph LaMagna are back to discuss ten breakout candidates for 2025. The two select five men's professional golfers each and dive into why they believe these golfers could be positioned for success next year. Could a PGA Tour rookie like Rasmus Hojgaard or Tom McKibbin make a splash now playing in America? Is there still room to grow for Davis Thompson after a successful 2024 season? And what's next for a high-profile golfer who's dealt with a litany of injuries? Andy and Joseph run through these players and more as they begin to look ahead to next year's pro golf slate.
--------
1:03:06
What's Next for the LPGA?
Andy Johnson is joined by Fried Egg Golf's Meg Adkins for a look back at the 2024 LPGA season and a conversation about where the tour goes from here after the resignation of commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan on Monday. Andy and Meg debate the Player of the Year race between Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, how the LPGA's media rights deal may be hampering the tour's growth, and discuss the need for a transformational figure to break through on a national stage, much like Caitlin Clark for women's basketball. Meg shares her favorite moments from the 2024 season and provides ideas for bold moves the next LPGA commissioner must make in order to capitalize on the tour's 75th season in 2025.