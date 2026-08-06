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397 episodes
- Tap into the latest storylines from NFL training camps and what they mean for your roster! Join Ryan Wormeli and Pat Fitzmaurice for "The Trade Block," where they share their updated 2026 dynasty fantasy football trade values and latest risers/fallers!
Do hold-ins change the outlooks for Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs and Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson? Has the hype for Carolina Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks gone too far? Does a new contract change Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers' ranking?
The Pros put camp news into a dynasty perspective!
Timestamps: (May be off due to ads)
Intro - 0:00:00
Quarterbacks Trade Values - 0:02:02
Trevor Lawrence (QB - JAC) - 0:02:22
Top-Five Upside Quarterbacks - 0:07:55
Running Backs Trade Values - 0:09:14
Crowning the Third-Best Dynasty Running Back - 0:10:23
Is Jonathon Brooks (RB - CAR) Overvalued? - 0:16:29
League Tycoon - 0:18:45
Wide Receiver Trade Values - 0:19:33
Zay Flowers - 0:19:37
Ricky Pearsall (WR - SF) - 0:26:58
Tight End Trade Values - 0:32:11
Tucker Kraft (TE - GB) - 0:34:03
Determining the Ninth-Best Dynasty Tight End - 0:37:55
FantasyPros Trade Analyzer- 0:41:09
Chat Q&A - 0:41:41
Outro - 1:00:02
Helpful Links:
League Tycoon - League Tycoon is the official dynasty fantasy partner of the FantasyPros Dynasty
Football Podcast. League Tycoon has tools for serious dynasty leagues: slow auction drafts with
20-plus players at once, trade auctions, draft lotteries, compensatory picks, and league history
import. Standard dynasty leagues are free for everyone. And for contract dynasty leagues, use
promo code PROS to get your first season free.
Hard Rock Bet - Sign up for Hard Rock Bet and make a $5 bet and you'll get $150 in bonus bets if you win. Head over to Hard Rock Bet, sign up and make your first deposit today. Payable in bonus bet(s). Not a cash offer. Offered by the Seminole Tribe of Florida in FL. Offered by Seminole Hard Rock Digital, LLC, in all other states. Must be 21+ and physically present in AZ, CO, FL, IL, IN, NJ, OH, TN or VA to play. Terms and conditions apply. Concerned about gambling? In FL, call 1-888-ADMIT-IT. In IN, if you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IL, NJ, OH, TN, VA)
Dynasty Rookie Draft Simulator - Our Dynasty Rookie Draft Simulator lets you complete a mock in minutes with no waiting between picks! Customize your league settings to match your league’s exact format. Premium subscribers can test trade scenarios by mocking with their traded draft picks. Prepare for rookie drafts AND dynasty startup drafts in one place! Use the Dynasty Rookie Draft Simulator to dominate your rookie draft today at fantasypros.com/simulator!
Trade Analyzer - Evaluate trades with confidence using FantasyPros' Trade Analyzer. Instantly see the impact of trades on your team and get expert recommendations. Whether you're making a 2-for-1 deal or swapping a couple draft picks for that stud who will help you win now, the Trade Analyzer will help you optimize your roster and make smarter decisions. Try the Trade Analyzer today at fantasypros.com/myplaybook or on the Fantasy Football My Playbook app and dominate your league!
Join us on Discord - Join our FantasyPros Discord Community! Chat with other fans and get access to exclusive AMAs that wind up on our podcast feed. Come get your questions answered and BE ON THE SHOW at fantasypros.com/chat
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Dynasty Fantasy Football Live Q&A | Startup Draft Strategy, Trade Advice, Rookie Updates & Camp News (Ep. 390)08/05/2026 | 58 mins.Stay sharp and ahead of your leaguemates as the NFL training camps roll on! Join Seth Woolcock and Pat Fitzmaurice as they host a new dynasty fantasy football live Q&A.
Who are the recent risers and fallers in startup draft rankings following breaking news? What players should managers be targeting in trade discussions? Plus, what recent headlines impact the fantasy landscape the most?
The Pros start August by answering the burning questions from listeners from around the globe!
Timestamps: (May be off due to ads)
Intro - 0:00:00
Seth Answers Your Dynasty Questions - 0:01:23
League Tycoon - 0:17:12
Fitz Joins the Discussion - 0:18:29
FantasyPros Dynasty Draft Simulator - 0:36:47
Questions Continue - 0:37:29
Hard Rock Bet - 0:44:16
Rapid Fire Q&A - 0:46:06
Outro - 0:57:49
Helpful Links:
League Tycoon - League Tycoon is the official dynasty fantasy partner of the FantasyPros Dynasty
Football Podcast. League Tycoon has tools for serious dynasty leagues: slow auction drafts with
20-plus players at once, trade auctions, draft lotteries, compensatory picks, and league history
import. Standard dynasty leagues are free for everyone. And for contract dynasty leagues, use
promo code PROS to get your first season free.
Hard Rock Bet - Sign up for Hard Rock Bet and make a $5 bet and you'll get $150 in bonus bets if you win. Head over to Hard Rock Bet, sign up and make your first deposit today. Payable in bonus bet(s). Not a cash offer. Offered by the Seminole Tribe of Florida in FL. Offered by Seminole Hard Rock Digital, LLC, in all other states. Must be 21+ and physically present in AZ, CO, FL, IL, IN, NJ, OH, TN or VA to play. Terms and conditions apply. Concerned about gambling? In FL, call 1-888-ADMIT-IT. In IN, if you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IL, NJ, OH, TN, VA)
Dynasty Rookie Draft Simulator - Our Dynasty Rookie Draft Simulator lets you complete a mock in minutes with no waiting between picks! Customize your league settings to match your league’s exact format. Premium subscribers can test trade scenarios by mocking with their traded draft picks. Prepare for rookie drafts AND dynasty startup drafts in one place! Use the Dynasty Rookie Draft Simulator to dominate your rookie draft today at fantasypros.com/simulator!
Trade Analyzer - Evaluate trades with confidence using FantasyPros' Trade Analyzer. Instantly see the impact of trades on your team and get expert recommendations. Whether you're making a 2-for-1 deal or swapping a couple draft picks for that stud who will help you win now, the Trade Analyzer will help you optimize your roster and make smarter decisions. Try the Trade Analyzer today at fantasypros.com/myplaybook or on the Fantasy Football My Playbook app and dominate your league!
Join us on Discord - Join our FantasyPros Discord Community! Chat with other fans and get access to exclusive AMAs that wind up on our podcast feed. Come get your questions answered and BE ON THE SHOW at fantasypros.com/chat
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Find out which values are the best on the market right now! Join Ryan Wormeli, Pat Fitzmaurice and Scott Bogman as they share their top 10 dynasty fantasy football breakout players to buy right now!
Is this the last time to acquire Chicago Bears WR Luther Burden III at a discount? Can New York Jets WR Omar Cooper Jr. capitalize on potential pass-heavy game scripts as a rookie? Plus, why does Fitz still not believe in Green Bay Packers WR Matthew Golden?
The Pros debate how much they're willing to invest in these dynasty trade targets!
Timestamps: (May be off due to ads)
Intro - 0:00:00
Luther Burden - 0:02:48
Omar Cooper Jr. - 0:07:59
League Tycoon - 0:14:48
Parker Washington - 0:15:41
Matthew Golden - 0:22:04
Jonathon Brooks - 0:26:39
Kyle Monangai - 0:32:30
FantasyPros Discord - 0:37:01
Malik Willis - 0:37:25
Gunnar Helm - 0:44:21
Hard Rock Bet - 0:47:58
Christian Watson - 0:49:57
TreVeyon Henderson - 0:54:49
Outro - 1:01:40
Helpful Links:
League Tycoon - League Tycoon is the official dynasty fantasy partner of the FantasyPros Dynasty
Football Podcast. League Tycoon has tools for serious dynasty leagues: slow auction drafts with
20-plus players at once, trade auctions, draft lotteries, compensatory picks, and league history
import. Standard dynasty leagues are free for everyone. And for contract dynasty leagues, use
promo code PROS to get your first season free.
Hard Rock Bet - Sign up for Hard Rock Bet and make a $5 bet and you'll get $150 in bonus bets if you win. Head over to Hard Rock Bet, sign up and make your first deposit today. Payable in bonus bet(s). Not a cash offer. Offered by the Seminole Tribe of Florida in FL. Offered by Seminole Hard Rock Digital, LLC, in all other states. Must be 21+ and physically present in AZ, CO, FL, IL, IN, NJ, OH, TN or VA to play. Terms and conditions apply. Concerned about gambling? In FL, call 1-888-ADMIT-IT. In IN, if you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IL, NJ, OH, TN, VA)
Dynasty Rookie Draft Simulator - Our Dynasty Rookie Draft Simulator lets you complete a mock in minutes with no waiting between picks! Customize your league settings to match your league’s exact format. Premium subscribers can test trade scenarios by mocking with their traded draft picks. Prepare for rookie drafts AND dynasty startup drafts in one place! Use the Dynasty Rookie Draft Simulator to dominate your rookie draft today at fantasypros.com/simulator!
Trade Analyzer - Evaluate trades with confidence using FantasyPros' Trade Analyzer. Instantly see the impact of trades on your team and get expert recommendations. Whether you're making a 2-for-1 deal or swapping a couple draft picks for that stud who will help you win now, the Trade Analyzer will help you optimize your roster and make smarter decisions. Try the Trade Analyzer today at fantasypros.com/myplaybook or on the Fantasy Football My Playbook app and dominate your league!
Join us on Discord - Join our FantasyPros Discord Community! Chat with other fans and get access to exclusive AMAs that wind up on our podcast feed. Come get your questions answered and BE ON THE SHOW at fantasypros.com/chat
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Dynasty Fantasy Football Live | Startup Drafts, Trades, News, & Rookie Questions Answered (Ep. 388)07/29/2026 | 1h 4 mins.Stay sharp and ahead of your league mates as the NFL offseason rolls on! Join Ryan Wormeli and Scott Bogman as they host a new dynasty fantasy football live Q&A.
Who are the recent risers and fallers in startup draft rankings? What players should managers be targeting in trade discussions? Plus, what recent headlines impact the fantasy landscape the most?
Timestamps: (May be off due to ads)
Intro - 0:00:00
Superflex Strategy - 0:01:05
RJ Harvey/Blake Corum/Jonathon Brooks/Kyle Monangai - 0:05:07
Jonathon Brooks Hype - 0:08:10
Eli Stowers/KC Concepcion - 0:12:45
Late-Round TE Targets - 0:15:12
Dynasty Fantasy Rookie Sleepers - 0:17:37
Tyreek Hill - 0:19:00
Marvin Harrison Jr/Christian Watson/Jaylen Waddle - 0:21:11
Josh Allen - 0:23:40
Dynasty Fantasy Football Roster Advice - 0:26:59
Keeper Advice - 0:30:18
Bijan Robinson Trade Value - 0:33:06
Zach Charbonnet/Michael Wilson - 0:33:52
Colston Loveland/Chris Olave/Travis Etienne - 0:36:11
Josh Jacobs/Javonte Williams - 0:38:14
Gunnar Helm/AJ Barner/Oscar Delp - 0:41:15
Hard Rock Bet - 0:42:21
Rashee Rice - 0:44:17
Tight End Trade Advice - 0:47:21
Keeper League Advice - 0:48:26
CeeDee Lamb - 0:52:42
Dynasty Buys - 0:53:49
Colston Loveland - 0:55:42
Christian McCaffrey - 0:56:51
Rapid-Fire Q+A - 0:59:45
Outro - 1:03:22
Helpful Links:
League Tycoon - League Tycoon is the official dynasty fantasy partner of the FantasyPros Dynasty
Football Podcast. League Tycoon has tools for serious dynasty leagues: slow auction drafts with
20-plus players at once, trade auctions, draft lotteries, compensatory picks, and league history
import. Standard dynasty leagues are free for everyone. And for contract dynasty leagues, use
promo code PROS to get your first season free.
Hard Rock Bet - Sign up for Hard Rock Bet and make a $5 bet and you'll get $150 in bonus bets if you win. Head over to Hard Rock Bet, sign up and make your first deposit today. Payable in bonus bet(s). Not a cash offer. Offered by the Seminole Tribe of Florida in FL. Offered by Seminole Hard Rock Digital, LLC, in all other states. Must be 21+ and physically present in AZ, CO, FL, IL, IN, NJ, OH, TN or VA to play. Terms and conditions apply. Concerned about gambling? In FL, call 1-888-ADMIT-IT. In IN, if you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IL, NJ, OH, TN, VA)
Dynasty Rookie Draft Simulator - Our Dynasty Rookie Draft Simulator lets you complete a mock in minutes with no waiting between picks! Customize your league settings to match your league’s exact format. Premium subscribers can test trade scenarios by mocking with their traded draft picks. Prepare for rookie drafts AND dynasty startup drafts in one place! Use the Dynasty Rookie Draft Simulator to dominate your rookie draft today at fantasypros.com/simulator!
Trade Analyzer - Evaluate trades with confidence using FantasyPros' Trade Analyzer. Instantly see the impact of trades on your team and get expert recommendations. Whether you're making a 2-for-1 deal or swapping a couple draft picks for that stud who will help you win now, the Trade Analyzer will help you optimize your roster and make smarter decisions. Try the Trade Analyzer today at fantasypros.com/myplaybook or on the Fantasy Football My Playbook app and dominate your league!
Join us on Discord - Join our FantasyPros Discord Community! Chat with other fans and get access to exclusive AMAs that wind up on our podcast feed. Come get your questions answered and BE ON THE SHOW at fantasypros.com/chat
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Which dynasty fantasy football players are the hardest to rank?
Ryan Wormeli and Scott Bogman break down the most polarizing quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. Including big names like Malik Willis, Kyler Murray, Zach Charbonnet, Jordan Mason, Rashee Rice, Denzel Boston, Travis Hunter, and Dalton Kincaid.
The boys weigh each player’s upside, downside, injuries, team situation, workload, and long-term value to help you make smarter dynasty rankings and trade decisions. If you play in a superflex league, tune in and take a closer look at players who could dramatically change your roster’s outlook.
Timestamps: (May be off due to ads)
Intro - 0:00:00
Malik Willis (QB - Miami Dolphins) - 0:02:34
League Tycoon - 0:08:54
Kyler Murray (QB - Minnesota Vikings) - 0:09:50
Zach Charbonnet (RB - Seattle Seahawks) - 0:15:51
Hard Rock Bet - 0:22:29
Jordan Mason (RB - Minnesota Vikings) - 0:24:21
Rashee Rice (WR - Kansas City Chiefs) - 0:28:23
Cheat Sheet Creator - 0:35:24
Denzel Boston (WR - Cleveland Browns) - 0:35:43
Travis Hunter (WR - Jacksonville Jaguars) - 0:41:21
Dalton Kincaid (TE - Buffalo Bills) - 0:48:52
Outro - 0:55:15
Helpful Links:
League Tycoon - League Tycoon is the official dynasty fantasy partner of the FantasyPros Dynasty
Football Podcast. League Tycoon has tools for serious dynasty leagues: slow auction drafts with
20-plus players at once, trade auctions, draft lotteries, compensatory picks, and league history
import. Standard dynasty leagues are free for everyone. And for contract dynasty leagues, use
promo code PROS to get your first season free.
Hard Rock Bet - Sign up for Hard Rock Bet and make a $5 bet and you'll get $150 in bonus bets if you win. Head over to Hard Rock Bet, sign up and make your first deposit today. Payable in bonus bet(s). Not a cash offer. Offered by the Seminole Tribe of Florida in FL. Offered by Seminole Hard Rock Digital, LLC, in all other states. Must be 21+ and physically present in AZ, CO, FL, IL, IN, NJ, OH, TN or VA to play. Terms and conditions apply. Concerned about gambling? In FL, call 1-888-ADMIT-IT. In IN, if you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IL, NJ, OH, TN, VA)
Dynasty Rookie Draft Simulator - Our Dynasty Rookie Draft Simulator lets you complete a mock in minutes with no waiting between picks! Customize your league settings to match your league’s exact format. Premium subscribers can test trade scenarios by mocking with their traded draft picks. Prepare for rookie drafts AND dynasty startup drafts in one place! Use the Dynasty Rookie Draft Simulator to dominate your rookie draft today at fantasypros.com/simulator!
Trade Analyzer - Evaluate trades with confidence using FantasyPros' Trade Analyzer. Instantly see the impact of trades on your team and get expert recommendations. Whether you're making a 2-for-1 deal or swapping a couple draft picks for that stud who will help you win now, the Trade Analyzer will help you optimize your roster and make smarter decisions. Try the Trade Analyzer today at fantasypros.com/myplaybook or on the Fantasy Football My Playbook app and dominate your league!
Join us on Discord - Join our FantasyPros Discord Community! Chat with other fans and get access to exclusive AMAs that wind up on our podcast feed. Come get your questions answered and BE ON THE SHOW at fantasypros.com/chat
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About FantasyPros Dynasty Football Podcast
There's fantasy football and then there's dynasty fantasy football. This isn't your run-of-the-mill show that just lightly touches on the topic, this is the FantasyPros DYNASTY Football Podcast and Scott Bogman along with Pat Fitzmaurice are here to get your squad built to win for years to come. Whether you're just starting or diving deep into devy leagues, we've got your back with deep player analysis, a strong understanding of dynasty strategies, and league-winning advice that you'll only find here.Podcast website
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