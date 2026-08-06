FantasyPros Dynasty Football Podcast

Find out which values are the best on the market right now! Join Ryan Wormeli, Pat Fitzmaurice and Scott Bogman as they share their top 10 dynasty fantasy football breakout players to buy right now!

Is this the last time to acquire Chicago Bears WR Luther Burden III at a discount? Can New York Jets WR Omar Cooper Jr. capitalize on potential pass-heavy game scripts as a rookie? Plus, why does Fitz still not believe in Green Bay Packers WR Matthew Golden?

The Pros debate how much they're willing to invest in these dynasty trade targets!

Timestamps: (May be off due to ads)

Intro - 0:00:00

Luther Burden - 0:02:48

Omar Cooper Jr. - 0:07:59

League Tycoon - 0:14:48

Parker Washington - 0:15:41

Matthew Golden - 0:22:04

Jonathon Brooks - 0:26:39

Kyle Monangai - 0:32:30

FantasyPros Discord - 0:37:01

Malik Willis - 0:37:25

Gunnar Helm - 0:44:21

Hard Rock Bet - 0:47:58

Christian Watson - 0:49:57

TreVeyon Henderson - 0:54:49

Outro - 1:01:40

Helpful Links:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

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