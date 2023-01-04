The Rookie Impact on YOUR League Next Season w/ Matt Waldman (Ep. 99)

Football analyst Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) from Footballguys joins Bogs and Fitz as they discuss the impact that rookies will have on the NFL in the upcoming season and provide insight on where viewers should be targeting them in their 2023 dynasty fantasy football drafts. Waldman shares his expertise on the top rookies to watch out for and evaluates their potential contributions to their respective teams. Viewers will gain valuable knowledge on how to approach their fantasy football drafts and which rookies are worth investing in for the long term. Which potential landing spot would have the worst impact on Anthony Richardson's fantasy value? The Pros will tell you! Sponsors: Reality Sports Online - The FantasyPros Dynasty Football Podcast is brought to you by Reality Sports Online. Use the promo code "FantasyPros" to receive a 10% discount on your team or league today! Fantasy just got real at RealitySportsOnline.com Timestamps: Introduction - 0:00:10 FantasyPros YouTube Giveaway - 0:05:38 Do Bryce Young’s QB skills outweigh his size concerns? - 0:06:38 What are some of the misconceptions Anthony Richardson? - 0:09:07 What realistic landing spot would hurt Anthony Richardson's value the most? - 0:16:13 Will Levis concerns? - 0:18:14 What are your worries with Hendon Hooker? - 0:20:56 Dynasty Draft Kit - 0:22:22 Is Bijan Robinson the next LT? - 0:22:57 Is Jahmyr Gibbs in fact a tier unto himself in this rookie RB class? - 0:25:19 Talk about the Jamaal Charles comp for Tyjae Spears - 0:28:17 Who is this year's Isiah Pacheco? - 0:31:49 Who is the RB that we are all overvaluing going into the draft? - 0:34:21 RSO - 0:36:07 Is Jaxson Smith-Njigba in fact worth a first round pick? - 0:37:45 Who was a recently drafted WR that you loved pre-draft, but hated his landing spot? - 0:40:33 Rapid Takes: 3 WRs Matt is less enthusiastic about than the public - 0:41:53 Close comps for Kayshon Boutte? - 0:44:10 Are the Travis Kelce comps to Dalton Kincaid fair? - 0:49:54 What other tight ends stand out positively or negatively? - 0:51:12