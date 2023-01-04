There's fantasy football and then there's dynasty fantasy football. This isn't your run-of-the-mill show that just lightly touches on the topic, this is the Fan... More
Available Episodes
5 of 102
2023 NFL Draft Winners and Losers (Ep. 101)
Join Scott Bogman and Pat Fitzmaurice as they do a dynasty recap of the biggest winners and losers at each position from the 2023 NFL Draft. From immediate contributors to long-term prospects, we've got you covered on who to target in your rookie drafts. Why is Miami such a good landing spot for Devon Achane? The Pros will tell you!
Sponsors:
Reality Sports Online - The FantasyPros Dynasty Football Podcast is brought to you by Reality Sports Online. Use the promo code "FantasyPros" to receive a 10% discount on your team or league today! Fantasy just got real at RealitySportsOnline.com
Timestamps:
Introduction - 0:00:03
Bijan Robinson - 0:05:01
Jahmyr Gibbs - 0:09:03
Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 0:11:55
Top 3 QBs - 0:15:11
Will Levis slides down - 0:18:23
Hendon Hooker - 0:19:23
Clayton Tune - 0:23:26
Win a FantasyPros Subscription! - 0:26:06
RBs - 0:26:36
Zach Charbonnet - 0:30:50
Devon Achane - 0:33:21
Day 3 - 0:40:02
Chase Brown - 0:41:26
WRs - 0:43:17
Zay Flowers - 0:44:15
Quentin Johnston - 0:46:23
Jonathan Mingo - 0:47:04
Marvin Mims Jr. - 0:47:53
Rashee Rice - 0:49:21
Cedric Tillman / Jalin Hyatt - 0:50:15
Michael Wilson - 0:50:45
More thoughts on Jalin Hyatt / Cedric Tillman - 0:52:04
Luke Musgrave - 0:55:04
4/30/2023
59:31
10 Burning NFL Draft Questions: Why Jordan Addison is the BEST Rookie WR (Ep. 100)
Our own Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) tackles 10 pressing questions from Bogs and Fitz about the incoming 2023 rookie class. What is the range of outcomes for when Hendon Hooker is taken? The Pros will tell you!
Sponsors:
Reality Sports Online - The FantasyPros Dynasty Football Podcast is brought to you by Reality Sports Online. Use the promo code "FantasyPros" to receive a 10% discount on your team or league today! Fantasy just got real at RealitySportsOnline.com
Timestamps:
Introduction - 0:00:03
Will the Lions go for Anthony Richardson if he's there at No. 6? - 0:04:44
If you were the GM of the Panthers, what would you do with the first pick? - 0:07:55
What are your top 5 dynasty superflex rookie picks? - 0:09:40
Where does Russell rank Anthony Richardson and Will Levis overall in his dynasty superflex rookie rankings? - 0:14:51
When is the earliest that Hendon Hooker goes? - 0:16:46
What's the farthest Hendon Hooker could fall? - 0:19:18
YouTube Giveaway - 0:21:14
How concerned is Russell about the following RBs? - 0:21:46
Tony Pollard - 0:22:21
Rhamondre Stevenson - 0:24:07
Rachaad White - 0:25:16
JK Dobbins/Tyler Allgeier/Rashaad Penny - 0:26:56
Would you be shocked if Zay Flowers were drafted ahead of Jaxson Smith-Njigba? - 0:29:18
Reality Sports Online - 0:32:48
Why does Russell like Jordan Addison over Jaxson Smith-Njigba? - 0:34:14
Where does Pat rank Jordan Addison? - 0:38:27
Why Russell likes Cedric Tillman more than his Tennessee teammate Jalin Hyatt - 0:39:26
Did Sky Moore's lack of success scare people off from the small WRs? - 0:41:59
What is your preferred landing spot for any particular WRs? - 0:44:30
Jayden Reed - 0:44:48
Jonathan Mingo - 0:45:35
Why is Michael Mayer your favorite TE in this draft? - 0:48:24
What is Darnell Washington's ceiling? - 0:52:52
4/21/2023
57:44
The Rookie Impact on YOUR League Next Season w/ Matt Waldman (Ep. 99)
Football analyst Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) from Footballguys joins Bogs and Fitz as they discuss the impact that rookies will have on the NFL in the upcoming season and provide insight on where viewers should be targeting them in their 2023 dynasty fantasy football drafts.
Waldman shares his expertise on the top rookies to watch out for and evaluates their potential contributions to their respective teams. Viewers will gain valuable knowledge on how to approach their fantasy football drafts and which rookies are worth investing in for the long term. Which potential landing spot would have the worst impact on Anthony Richardson's fantasy value? The Pros will tell you!
Sponsors:
Reality Sports Online - The FantasyPros Dynasty Football Podcast is brought to you by Reality Sports Online. Use the promo code "FantasyPros" to receive a 10% discount on your team or league today! Fantasy just got real at RealitySportsOnline.com
Timestamps:
Introduction - 0:00:10
FantasyPros YouTube Giveaway - 0:05:38
Do Bryce Young’s QB skills outweigh his size concerns? - 0:06:38
What are some of the misconceptions Anthony Richardson? - 0:09:07
What realistic landing spot would hurt Anthony Richardson's value the most? - 0:16:13
Will Levis concerns? - 0:18:14
What are your worries with Hendon Hooker? - 0:20:56
Dynasty Draft Kit - 0:22:22
Is Bijan Robinson the next LT? - 0:22:57
Is Jahmyr Gibbs in fact a tier unto himself in this rookie RB class? - 0:25:19
Talk about the Jamaal Charles comp for Tyjae Spears - 0:28:17
Who is this year's Isiah Pacheco? - 0:31:49
Who is the RB that we are all overvaluing going into the draft? - 0:34:21
RSO - 0:36:07
Is Jaxson Smith-Njigba in fact worth a first round pick? - 0:37:45
Who was a recently drafted WR that you loved pre-draft, but hated his landing spot? - 0:40:33
Rapid Takes: 3 WRs Matt is less enthusiastic about than the public - 0:41:53
Close comps for Kayshon Boutte? - 0:44:10
Are the Travis Kelce comps to Dalton Kincaid fair? - 0:49:54
What other tight ends stand out positively or negatively? - 0:51:12
4/14/2023
56:48
Buy Low, Sell High: 21 Trade Candidates to Revamp Your Dynasty Roster (Ep. 98)
Pat Fitzmaurice, Tom Strachan (@NFL_TStrack), and Jax Falcone (@DynoGameTheory) join together to help you navigate the trade market so you can bolster your squad for long-lasting success. Together, they reveal the breakout stars and hidden gems that can help you dominate, along with the future disappointments that have already peaked. Is Trey Lance an underrated buy candidate, or is the cost to get him still too high? The Pros will tell you!
Sponsors:
Reality Sports Online - The FantasyPros Dynasty Football Podcast is brought to you by Reality Sports Online. Use the promo code "FantasyPros" to receive a 10% discount on your team or league today! Fantasy just got real at RealitySportsOnline.com
Timestamps:
Introduction - 0:00:09
FantasyPros Dynasty Draft Kit - 0:03:13
Cam Akers - 0:03:57
George Kittle - 0:07:02
Trey Lance - 0:09:26
Javonte Williams - 0:15:43
D’Andre Swift - 0:18:12
J.K. Dobbins - 0:21:06
Reality Sports Online - 0:23:52
Dak Prescott - 0:25:09
Daniel Jones - 0:27:50
Jake Ferguson - 0:31:21
Isaiah Hodgins - 0:34:57
George Pickens - 0:36:52
FantasyPros YouTube Giveaway - 0:40:20
Kadarius Toney - 0:41:06
Antonio Gibson - 0:45:23
Deebo Samuel - 0:47:54
DJ Moore - 0:51:16
Rachaad White - 0:52:00
A.J. Dillon - 0:52:52
Isiah Pacheco - 0:53:54
Juwan Johnson - 0:55:03
Evan Engram - 0:55:48
Chig Okonkwo - 0:56:58
4/8/2023
59:20
Dynasty Dilemmas: Tackling YOUR Questions Head-On! | Why Pat is COMPLETELY OUT on George Pickens (Ep. 97)
Join Scott Bogman and Pat Fitzmaurice in this engaging episode as they answer YOUR listener mailbag questions. Tune in as the duo fields the best inquiries from our fans about the NFL Draft, player trade values, the best stats to pay attention to, which player they disagree on the most, and MORE! Are we holding or trading Mark Andrews if Lamar Jackson leaves? The Pros will tell you!
Sponsors:
Reality Sports Online - The FantasyPros Dynasty Football Podcast is brought to you by Reality Sports Online. Use the promo code "FantasyPros" to receive a 10% discount on your team or league today! Fantasy just got real at RealitySportsOnline.com
Timestamps:
Introduction - 0:00:10
Reality Sports Online - 0:04:33
What do the two of you disagree about most strenuously and why is Bogman wrong? - 0:06:12
What round rookie pick is Kendrick Bourne worth? - 0:12:17
Which 2023 rookie TEs do you think could find their way into the TE1 range within 2-3 years? - 0:13:31
High risk, high reward - Who is the first player that comes to mind? - 0:16:48
What metrics/data do you find to be most helpful or "sticky" when evaluating incoming rookies and where can you find said metrics? - 0:22:10
What trade packages would you accept for the 1.01 (Bijan Robinson) in superflex? - 0:28:36
If Lamar Jackson leaves Baltimore, hold or sell Mark Andrews? - 0:34:52
Keep or trade Cam Akers, Tony Pollard, or Dameon Pierce? - 0:36:35
What are your thoughts on young players who have had very little or no playing time in the NFL due to illness or injury? - 0:40:40
How does this year's WR class compare to the 2021 and 2022 classes? - 0:44:19
Trade value questions - 0:48:31
There's fantasy football and then there's dynasty fantasy football. This isn't your run-of-the-mill show that just lightly touches on the topic, this is the FantasyPros DYNASTY Podcast and Scott Bogman along with Pat Fitzmaurice are here to get your squad built to win for years to come. Whether you're just starting or diving deep into devy leagues, we've got your back with deep player analysis, a strong understanding of dynasty strategies, and league-winning advice that you'll only find here.