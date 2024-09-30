Pack-A-Day: Your Daily Packers Podcast

On today's show, Andy & Justis look ahead to Packers/Lions, review some key takeaways from Packers/Dolphins, discuss the injury report, and break down why Packers/Lions is such a huge game for Green Bay. Don't miss it!
--------
1:06:02
It's Time to Beat the Lions!!!
On today's show, Jacob & Jacob look ahead to Packers/Lions and preview what we should be watching for as the Packers look to take down the Lions and get back in the thick of the division race. Don't miss it!
--------
29:49
BUY or SELL - Packers Stock Report!!!
On today's show, Andy, Nathan, and Tyler decide which Packers they are buying or selling in today's Packers' stock report. Plus, a look at the latest injury updates and playoff picture. Don't miss it!
--------
57:09
The Return of Jaire Alexander?!
On today's show, Dan & Monte run through the latest injury news, including the potential return of Jaire Alexander. Plus, will the Lions have to change all of their calls ahead of TNF? Find out why, today!
--------
31:34
Packers Playoff Scenarios + Should GB Sign Emmanuel Forbes?!
On today's show, Andy takes a look at the updated Packers' playoff picture plus discusses the potential for signing former first round pick Emmanuel Forbes. Don't miss it!
Writers and podcasters from all over Packers Nation bring you this new and exciting daily Packers podcast. Twenty minutes a day, 365 days a year, this is your new number one source for one-of-a-kind Packers' content every single day of the year. We've designed a podcast for Packer fans so that you can stay up-to-date with every piece of Packers information including news, rumors, game reviews, player grades, NFL Draft information, and much, much more! Join us everyday for the Pack-A-Day podcast! TickPick.com/PackADay